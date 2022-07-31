Tri Pointe highlights team members

Tri Pointe Homes highlights a few of the professionals who have earned rave reviews from homebuyers they’ve helped through the new home journey.

From left are Tri Pointe Homes team members: Erig Landin, construction manager; Richard Schneeweis, customer care representative; and Miguel Valle, construction manager. (Tri Pointe Homes)

Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or a seasoned house hunter, buying a home is an exciting time. Yet, anyone who has ever been through the process admits it also can be challenging and overwhelming. That’s where Tri Pointe Homes’ teamwork comes in to make everything easier.

“At Tri Pointe Homes we are passionate about making the homebuying process an easy and enjoyable experience,” said Klif Andrews, division president, Tri Pointe Homes, “When you choose one of our homes, you have a dedicated team of professionals who work with you throughout the entire process, including understanding construction timelines, closing on your home, making a plethora of design choices, and providing support after you’ve moved in. The Tri Pointe team provides customer experience with a personal connection from start to finish.”

Tri Pointe Homes is proud to highlight a few of the professionals who have earned rave reviews from homebuyers they’ve helped through the new home journey.

Construction managers

Tri Pointe Homes construction managers are responsible for the construction timeline at each milestone, ordering materials, working with trade partners and overseeing the daily logistics of the construction process.

Erig Landin joined Tri Pointe Homes in 2018 and currently serves as the construction manager for Tri Pointe’s town home community, Contour, located in the southwest valley. Homebuyers aren’t shy about expressing their appreciation for his attention to detail, can-do attitude and consistent communication. Here is a recent comment about Landin from a homebuyer on their move-in survey:

“Erig and the entire construction team have been amazing. They have worked quickly and diligently to get my home finished on time. He’s very passionate about building homes for Tri Pointe. He was kind and worked diligently to make sure all finishing touches were in place and to my liking before getting the keys to our home. It was a ton of fun to watch our home go from slab to completion.”

For Landin, working with Tri Pointe Homes means bringing his skills and passion to building a unique home from the ground up for each homebuyer.

“Tri Pointe has always been at the forefront of premium building and architectural design. Our homes are different from what other builders offer in Las Vegas,” Landin said. “That uniqueness and the opportunity to work with a talented group of professionals who bring happiness to our homebuyers are the best things about working with Tri Pointe Homes.”

Miguel Valle is a construction manager at Tri Pointe’s Capri community in the master-planned community of Inspirada. Joining Tri Pointe Homes in 2018.

“I enjoy the feeling of accomplishment after delivering a home to our buyers. Seeing the excitement and happiness in the buyers’ and their family members’ faces is very motivating.”

One happy homeowner said this about Valle: “Miguel is amazing and fantastic to work with. He went above and beyond helping us with all the minor details. He kept us informed about the progress and was able to answer questions even after construction was finished. Thank you for the beautiful home you built. Very experienced and top-notch crew.”

Customer care representatives

Tri Pointe Homes’ work isn’t done when construction is complete. The customer care team acquaints new homebuyers on the operation, features and maintenance of their new homes before move-in.

Richard Schneeweis, a customer care representative in Las Vegas said, “I enjoy getting to work with my homebuyers and becoming a trusted resource. Customers usually have a few questions during the first two to three weeks after move-in, and I’m here to answer their questions or address any concerns. But it’s all about teamwork at Tri Pointe Homes. I have a great family here at Tri Pointe Homes that are caring and supportive.”

Here’s what Brooks and Cassandra Stoner said about Schneeweis’ in-depth knowledge, quick response times and helpfulness upon their move into their new home at Capri: “Richard was very thorough going through the orientation process and followed through with any items we noted or had questions about.”

“The best thing that we hear from our new homeowners is how grateful they are for the attention and service that they receive,” said James Rampa, director of customer care. “We are proud to have a great team that brings enthusiasm and passion to every project.”

Current home offerings by Tri Pointe Homes in Southern Nevada feature Contour town homes and Atlas in the southwest valley; Arden, Strada and Capri at Inspirada; four Summerlin communities including Overlook and Kings Canyon in the district of Redpoint, Arroyo’s Edge at Redpoint Square and Terra Luna Ridge in The Cliffs village.

For more information on Tri Pointe Homes or to make an appointment contact a new home specialist at 702-602-9684.