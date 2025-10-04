Tri Pointe Homes kicks off open house events

Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas is hosting a special valley-wide open house at seven of its communities, Oct. 4-5 and 11-12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Azure Park in North Las Vegas is one of seven Tri Pointe Homes neighborhoods hosting a special open house Oct. 4-5 and Oct. 11-12.

Homebuyers will have the opportunity to tour move-in-ready homes and enjoy bonus savings for select homes at neighborhoods located in Summerlin, the southwest valley, Lake Las Vegas, Inspirada in Henderson and North Las Vegas.

Tri Pointe’s team of new home advisers will be on hand to conduct tours, answer questions and offer personal assistance. Signage at each community will be clearly visible, leading visitors to the open house event.

“For many, the search for a new home is about more than square footage or floor plans,” said Klif Andrews, Nevada Division president for Tri Pointe Homes. “It’s about discovering a place that feels like the backdrop for life’s next chapter — a neighborhood where weekends unfold around a pool, dogs dart through community parks and evening walks lead to mountain views or meandering trails.

“We want people to see firsthand how our neighborhoods are designed with beautiful homes, as well as amenities and gathering spaces that enrich everyday life. These open houses are an invitation to step inside and picture what life here could look like.”

The following Tri Pointe Homes communities will host the special open house:

Azure Park. Located in North Las Vegas at Tule Springs, the community offers fully furnished two-story, open-concept model homes. Each residence showcases a designer’s touch with curated interiors that seamlessly blend function and style. These flexible, modern homes are designed for everyday family living and offer from 2,207 square feet to 2,896 square feet of living space, three to five bedrooms, 2½ to four baths, two- car garages and covered patios.

Cozy dens or spacious lofts, plus lower-level multi-gen spaces, add to the homes’ flexibility to adjust as family needs change. Model homes include interior furniture, finished backyards, outdoor furniture and accessories. Pricing starts from the $700,000s.

Vertex. Summerlin’s Redpoint Square district elevates townhome living with private landscaped backyards spacious enough for growing families and entertaining, modern architectural designs, stylish interiors and an abundance of natural light. With models designed by acclaimed designer Bobby Berk, these homes are especially appealing to young professionals, young families and retirees seeking the community’s hallmark quality of life that includes a sparkling community pool, shaded play park and walking paths that connect to Summerlin’s extensive trail system.

Vertex, priced from the high $400,000s, offers four two-story townhome designs with open floor plans from 1,790 square feet to 1,914 square feet and offering from two to three bedrooms and 2½ baths.

Alder. Tri Pointe’s Kyle Pointe community in the northwest valley, just minutes from Skye Canyon and 30 minutes from Mount Charleston, presents a collection of two-story homes designed for flexibility, style and modern living. Behind its gated entrance, neighbors gather under a shaded ramada for birthday parties and weekend events, while dog parks and outdoor workout stations keep life active and social.

Ranging from 1,889 square feet to 2,765 square feet with three to five bedrooms, each of the four floor plans adapts to evolving lifestyles. With contemporary elevations, Alder combines designer-curated spaces, natural light and comfort-driven details. Alder is priced from the $500,000s.

Southridge Pointe. The community delivers the best of low-maintenance modern townhome living in the growing southwest valley, offers four two-story floor plans all with landscaped backyards that are spacious enough for al fresco dining or cozying up around a firepit.

Featuring 1,642 square feet to 1,899 square feet of living space, two to three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garages, Southridge Pointe, priced from the $400,000s, offers residents a gated private community pool, outdoor workout stations and dog park.

Arrow Peak. The community is located at Kyle Pointe in the northwest valley on the doorstep of Lee Canyon and offers new homebuyers single-story homes with open floor plans and private courtyards. Arrow Peak has three floor plans from 2,017 square feet to 2,337 square feet with three to four bedrooms and two to three baths.

The convenience of one-level living offers timeless appeal to families, singles and empty nesters alike. Arrow Peak is priced from the $500,000s.

Highview. The community at Inspirada features townhome models designed by Bobby Berk and offers low-maintenance living via spacious two-story townhomes with modern kitchens, open floor plans, and private primary bedroom suites. Homebuyers can choose from four floor plans offering 1,640 square feet to 1,924 square feet of living space with up to three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garages. Highview also features landscaped backyards, covered patios and decks on select floor plans.

Neighborhood amenities include a resident-only pool, park and playground, as well as access to Inspirada’s 85 acres of trails and parks. Highview is priced from the $400,000s.

La Cova. The community, located on the prestigious double-gated SouthShore of Lake Las Vegas, defines lakeside resort-style living and offers an extraordinary opportunity to own a waterfront retreat where architectural sophistication meets resort-style comfort. With 42 limited residences, these one- and two-story homes fuse Mediterranean and Tuscan influences across six distinct floor plans ranging in size from 2,813 square feet to 4,225 square feet with three to four bedrooms, 3½ to 4½ baths and two- to four-car garages.

These lakefront homes boast extraordinary amenities such as 15-foot stacking glass doors that seamlessly blend indoor spaces with lakefronts; standalone offices/glass-walled offices; floating staircases; spa showers spanning the full width of the primary bath; GenSmart Suites; wine storage; pivot entry doors; beverage centers; plus spacious outdoor areas including resort-style backyards, courtyards and decks. Pricing starts at over $2 million.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes Inc. is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices.

The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams.

Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified company for five years in a row (2021 through 2025), and was named on several Great Place To Work Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024).

Building upon the legacy that was established 100 years ago under the name Pardee Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the Las Vegas real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.