Tri Pointe Homes opens Terra Luna Ridge in Summerlin

Tri Pointe Homes, formerly Pardee Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, announces its newest neighborhood of Terra Luna Ridge in The Cliffs village in the master-planned community of Summerlin.

This gated community is the next evolution of Terra Luna at Summerlin and features exciting new floor plans with the contemporary architecture and styling. The Cliffs, aptly named for its picturesque ridgeline that forms its spectacular backdrop, is near the 215 Beltway on elevated topography that offers views from many vantage points of the Las Vegas Valley and Las Vegas Strip to the east and the Spring Mountains to the west. Homes in The Cliffs, including Terra Luna Ridge, embrace a contemporary architectural style designed to blend harmoniously with the surrounding environment, including horizontal roof lines and earthy, colors.

Terra Luna Ridge features only 50 homes ranging from 2,064 square feet to 3,013 square feet, priced from the mid-$500,000s to the mid-$600,000s. The newest floor plans include three to four bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths and two- or three-car garages. Private courtyards and sliding glass doors create open and airy living spaces that invite the outdoors inside and extend living areas. Well-appointed kitchens that celebrate the inner chef in everyone offer plenty of space.

Terra Luna Ridge includes Tri Pointe’s LivingSmart 30-plus features that boost energy efficiency, save water, improve indoor air quality and encourage conservation with the use of recycled and sustainable resources. A plethora of included features with HomeSmart allows you to control your temperature, lighting via smart phone or voice-control technology that helps you stay connected to your home from anywhere.

Three schools in The Cliffs make the village a perfect place for families. Public schools include Shelley Berkley Elementary School and Faiss Middle School and Bishop Gorman High School is a nationally acclaimed private Catholic high school.

Amenities in The Cliffs village include not one but two water parks: Wet ‘n’ Wild water park, along with Clark County’s Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool, a year-round indoor/outdoor facility. The Summerlin Trail System winds its way through the village to offer miles of uninterrupted paths for walking, strolling and running. The trail system, which will eventually connect to existing and future county trails to the west, is punctuated with shaded rest stops and boasts many overlooks with expansive views of the valley and city skyline. Oak Leaf Park, the village’s central community park, features pickleball courts, shaded playgrounds and picnic pavilion, climbing tower, central lawn and open play area, and even a demonstration garden.

According to Klif Andrews, division president, Tri Pointe Homes, Terra Luna Ridge’s setting, contemporary design, convenient location close to major freeways, access to schools and abundant amenities make this neighborhood truly special.

“A few years ago, Terra Luna received the highest honor as Home of the Year from the Southern Nevada Home Builders’ Association,” he said.“Today, we’ve upped our game even higher with what was already a spectacular neighborhood to create Terra Luna Ridge. We can’t wait to show it off to those seeking a Summerlin address with the quality, exceptional design and functionality of a Tri Pointe home. It’s a winning combination.”

New Home Gallery hours at Terra Luna Ridge are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit TriPointeHomes.com/nv/Las-vegas or call 702-602-9684

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams.

Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list.

Building upon the legacy that was established 100 years ago under the name Pardee Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the Las Vegas real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.