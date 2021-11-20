Tri Pointe Homes to hold toy drive

In September, Tri Pointe Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy of building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, launched “100 Days to Christmas” toy drive to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada. Just a few weeks ago, the homebuilder hosted a toy drive barbecue at the resident-only pool for its three Inspirada neighborhoods, collecting more than 100 new, unwrapped toys and adding 10 more bikes to its growing collection.

10-year-old DJ Jace.(Tri Pointe Homes)

Tri Pointe Homes DJ Jace, 10, donated his services at a recent Inspirada toy drive hosted by Tri Pointe Homes. The homebuilder launched “100 Days to Christmas" toy drive to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada.

DJ Jace, 10, donated his services at a recent Inspirada toy drive hosted by Tri Pointe Homes. The homebuilder launched “100 Days to Christmas" toy drive to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada. (Tri Pointe Homes)

The team at Tri Pointe homes held a toy drive event at Inspirada to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada. Tri Pointe Homes team members include: left, Christopher Butler, Natalie Brown, Richard Schneeweis, DJ Jayce, Danny Encinosa, Grant Harworth, Pascual Ortiz and Christopher Serbeniuk. The drive will continue through Dec. 10. (Tri Pointe Homes)

In September, Tri Pointe Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy of building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, launched “100 Days to Christmas” toy drive to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada. Just a few weeks ago, the homebuilder hosted a toy drive barbecue at the resident-only pool for its three Inspirada neighborhoods, collecting more than 100 new, unwrapped toys and adding 10 more bikes to its growing collection.

Homeowners, who were invited by Tri Pointe team members from sales, customer care and construction, enjoyed a catered barbecue lunch, met their neighbors and kicked off the holiday season by donating to the toy drive.

A highlight of the afternoon was 10-year-old DJ Jace, who donated his services for a great cause, got the crowd going by celebrating each donation and made the day extra fun and special for all in attendance. Jace, whose parents are both Las Vegas DJs (mom is DJ Jenna Palmer and dad is JDLive), picked up the family skill at the age of 3 and has been running with it ever since. A regular guest DJ on local pop radio stations, he plays private parties and events and has recently ventured into music production.

Also, donating to the cause that day were scores of Tri Pointe Homes employees who joined homeowners in welcoming the holiday season by giving.

Tri Pointe Homes, working with its trade partners, employees and homeowners, will continue to accept new bicycles and toys through Dec. 10 for children ages 3-18 at any of Tri Pointe Homes’ New Home Galleries on Monday, 2-5 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Klif Andrews, division president, Tri Pointe Homes, the homebuilder made the decision earlier this summer to adopt the toy drive as its primary charitable initiative, and interest in the toy drive is only continuing to grow as the holidays approach.

“Our toy and bicycle storage area is already busting at the seams, and we are proud of the progress we are making, thanks to the support of homeowners, vendors and partners,” Andrews said. “We invite the community to join us in donating new toys and bicycles through Dec. 10 to brighten the holidays for kids who otherwise may not receive gifts.”

HELP of Southern Nevada assists thousands of families in need and numerous nonprofit agencies throughout the community throughout the holiday season. The organization serves families who would otherwise go without.

For a complete list of New Homes Gallery addresses to drop-off donations for the toy drive, visit tripointehomes.com/las-vegas. Join the Tri Pointe Homes interest list and view floor plans by visiting TriPointeHomes.com/nv/Las-vegas or call 702-374-0385.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century.

Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams.

Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM company in 2021.

Building upon the legacy that was established 100 years ago under the name Pardee Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the Las Vegas real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.