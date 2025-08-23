102°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Tri Pointe named to 2025 PEOPLE Companies that Care

Tri Pointe Homes is on the 2025 PEOPLE Companies that Care list from Great Place to Work and PE ...
Tri Pointe Homes is on the 2025 PEOPLE Companies that Care list from Great Place to Work and PEOPLE magazine. This marks the third consecutive year that has earned this distinction. (Tri Pointe Homes)
More Stories
This Lake Las Vegas home has hit the market for $2.25 million. With more than $25,000 in initia ...
$2.25M Lake Las Vegas home comes with views, $25K in private club perks
Summerlin offers a growing selection of low-maintenance homes across eight neighborhoods. (Tayl ...
Summerlin offers townhome communities
This Mount Charleston home has been listed on the market for $1 million. The tri-level home at ...
Mount Charleston property includes EV charger, snow-melting roof
From left, Randy Ecklund, senior vice president, executive director, Summerlin Community Manage ...
Summerlin Children’s Forum awards college scholarships
Provided Content
August 23, 2025 - 12:44 pm
 

Tri Pointe Homes announced its inclusion on the 2025 PEOPLE Companies that Care list from Great Place to Work and PEOPLE magazine.

This marks the third consecutive year that Tri Pointe has earned this coveted distinction, reflecting its steadfast commitment to fostering a workplace rooted in care, empowerment and purpose-driven culture.

The highly competitive honor from PEOPLE recognizes companies based on their ability to care for employees, families and communities where they operate. Tri Pointe earned its place on the list by surpassing rigorous benchmarks and demonstrating measurable impact in areas such as employee well-being, inclusive workplace practices and social responsibility.

To be selected, companies must provide compelling evidence through both data and employee surveys that their culture fosters positive outcomes for their team members regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation or other demographic identifiers.

“Our people are the foundation of everything we do, so to be recognized three years in a row for building a people-first culture is an incredible honor,” said Heather Breidenthal, Tri Pointe Homes chief human resources officer. “The Companies that Care list is a prestigious recognition that validates what we’ve always believed: Our success begins with prioritizing the well-being, growth and sense of belonging for our people. We strive to ensure every team member knows they matter, not just for what they do, but for who they are.”

The 2025 PEOPLE Companies That Care list is based on over 1.3 million confidential employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experience of more than 8.4 million employees. The Great Place To Work’s thorough evaluation process highlights companies where caring for people is a value embedded in daily practice. This distinction affirms Tri Pointe’s commitment to excellence and its ongoing efforts to build a workplace where care, inclusion and contribution go hand in hand.

In the past year, Tri Pointe Homes deepened its people-first strategy by establishing new initiatives shaped directly from team member feedback. After team members expressed a desire for greater flexibility in health care options, the company introduced an additional PPO medical plan and expanded its wellness benefits to include support for fertility, hormonal health, adoption and family forming.

Tri Pointe also launched a comprehensive Career Development Program designed to support every team member in their professional growth. A new internal platform features step-by-step guidance with tools and resources to help all team members develop their careers with the company. Tri Pointe further supported this program launch by sharing diverse career growth stories from colleagues and sample career paths with detailed descriptions and responsibilities of each role. Informational workshops also were hosted to answer questions and empower team members to take ownership of their professional trajectories.

Tri Pointe also cultivates cultural and community impact through several signature programs. Volunteer-led Compass Clubs bring fun and purpose to the workplace through events that build connection and belonging. The Tri Pointe C.A.R.E.S. initiative offers paid volunteer time, empowering team members to support causes they care about and deepening the company’s connection to the communities it serves. Through its LivingSmart program, the company promotes sustainable building practices and environmental stewardship while enhancing how people live.

“Tri Pointe Homes is proof that putting people first pays dividends across the entire organization,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes president and chief operating officer. “Our culture is built on H.E.A.R.T. values — Humility, Empowerment, Authenticity, Results and Team — which influence how we show up for one another and our communities. By leading with these principles, we create an environment where people can grow, contribute and make a meaningful impact far beyond the walls of our workplace.”

Tri Pointe Homes continues to lead in creating an environment where team members across all demographics feel they can excel. Through wellness programs, professional development opportunities and a strong commitment to inclusion and belonging, the company has built a workplace culture that supports, inspires and drives long-term success.

For more information about Tri Pointe Homes and its award-winning culture, visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc., one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices.

The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams.

Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care for three consecutive years (2023 through 2025). The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified company for five years in a row (2021 through 2025), and was named on several Great Place To Work Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 PEOPLE Companies that Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 8.4 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Of those, more than 1 million responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index Survey and essays submitted by participating companies.

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

PEOPLE delivers the most trustworthy celebrity news and captivating human interest stories, connecting you to the pulse of American culture. Since the first issue hit stands in 1974, it has been striving to tell compelling stories about the people behind the issues, as opposed to just the issues themselves. We are your everyday escape, taking you inside the lives of intriguing stars, newsmakers, up-and-comers and ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

MOST READ
Check out the latest issue of New Homes Guide. Click below!
flipbook
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This Lake Las Vegas home has hit the market for $2.25 million. With more than $25,000 in initia ...
$2.25M Lake Las Vegas home comes with views, $25K in private club perks
Provided Content

A fully renovated mansion tucked inside one of Las Vegas’ most exclusive lakeside enclaves has hit the market, offering both panoramic water views and access to two of the region’s most elite private clubs. Priced at $2.25 million, Robert Martin with the Craig Tann Group at huntington ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home located within SouthShore Lake Las Vegas at 4 Via Vittorio Place.

Summerlin offers a growing selection of low-maintenance homes across eight neighborhoods. (Tayl ...
Summerlin offers townhome communities
Provided Content

For homebuyers craving flexibility, simplicity and a “lock-and-leave” lifestyle, Summerlin offers a growing selection of low-maintenance homes across eight neighborhoods.

This Mount Charleston home has been listed on the market for $1 million. The tri-level home at ...
Mount Charleston property includes EV charger, snow-melting roof
Provided Content

A modern mountain retreat built to thrive in all four seasons in Mount Charleston has just hit the market for $1 million, blending luxury, livability and thoughtful engineering at an accessible price point.

From left, Randy Ecklund, senior vice president, executive director, Summerlin Community Manage ...
Summerlin Children’s Forum awards college scholarships
Provided Content

The Summerlin Children’s Forum (SCF), a nonprofit organization established in 1997 by leaders of the Summerlin master-planned community and its developer, Howard Hughes, recently awarded four college scholarships to outstanding high school graduates who are residents of the community.

Cadence has retained its No. 3 spot in U.S. for best-selling master-planned community, accordin ...
Cadence No. 3 in U.S. for best-selling master plan
Provided Content

Cadence has once again secured its position as the third best-selling master-planned community in the U.S., according to RCLCO Real Estate Advisors. The continued success of Cadence reflects a winning combination of location, lifestyle and long-term vision.

Model homes for three collections at Ascension by Toll Brothers in The Peaks village at Summerl ...
Toll Brothers opens Ascension in Summerlin
Provided Content

Model homes for three collections at Ascension by Toll Brothers in The Peaks village at Summerlin are now open. Ascension by Toll Brothers features nine expansive and unique floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations.

Ryan Melvin
What homebuyers should know about price-reduced listings
BY RYAN MELVIN SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

If you’re shopping for a home right now, you’ve likely noticed more listings with price reductions. It’s a noticeable shift, and one that leaves many buyers wondering: Does a price reduction signal a red flag, or could it be a hidden opportunity?

Verona by Taylor Morrison in Lake Las Vegas showcases three fully furnished model homes, the La ...
Lake Las Vegas welcomes Verona by Taylor Morrison
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas continues to expand its new home offerings with the debut of Verona by Taylor Morrison, a new home neighborhood featuring two-story homes designed for modern living. Three fully furnished model homes, the Laurel, Magnolia and Maple, are now open for tours at 111 Via Magrini in Henderson.

Lofts, bonus rooms and flex spaces are highly desirable features in a new home, providing flexi ...
Summerlin provides flexible home designs
Provided Content

Lofts, bonus rooms and flex spaces are highly desirable features in a new home, giving homeowners flexibility to designate spaces for work, exercise and extra bedrooms. In the Summerlin master-planned community, where there are more than 100 floor plans in nearly 20 actively selling neighborhoods, optional spaces are abundant throughout many new homes.

MORE STORIES