Tri Pointe offers Capri at Inspirada

Provided Content
July 1, 2022 - 12:50 pm
 
Seattle couple Brooks and Cassandra Stoner recently built their dream retirement town home at C ...
Seattle couple Brooks and Cassandra Stoner recently built their dream retirement town home at Capri by Tri Pointe Homes at Inspirada. (Tri Pointe Homes)

For Seattle couple Brooks and Cassandra Stoner, retirement planning meant building a dream town home that would initially be a vacation spot, and in five years become their primary residence.

But where to look? Brooks is an avid golfer and wanted to live where he could play year-round. Plus, Brooks and Cassandra both knew they didn’t want a pre-owned home. They wanted to build a new home with all the amenities and personalized design touches that fit their lifestyle. They also wanted a more spacious home, yet one that was relatively maintenance-free, making it a great place for family and friends to gather.

Their search brought them to Las Vegas when Cassandra was reminded of the family trips she often took to the city as a child.

“Las Vegas has always been my happy place,” she said. And, in May 2021, during a trip to Las Vegas with her sister, she saw a billboard exclaiming “retire in Las Vegas.”

At that moment Cassandra knew she wanted to retire in Las Vegas and was pleasantly surprised when Brooks said he, too, thought Southern Nevada would be the perfect location for their next chapter.

Brooks and Cassandra started looking at master-planned communities throughout the Las Vegas Valley, but nothing felt right. That is until they found the Tri Pointe Homes’ Capri neighborhood at Inspirada in Henderson. “We immediately felt at home,” she said.

“The second we walked into the Capri Plan Three model for Tri Pointe’s two-story town home with its amazing indoor/outdoor living features, we were sold,” Cassandra said. Coming from cloudy Seattle, the couple also was drawn to the 1,924-square-foot modern open floor plan with plenty of windows where natural sunlight brightens the interior.

Cassandra also liked the second-floor loft overlooking an expansive great room. It’s her favorite place to setup a scrapbook retreat and her Peloton. Plus, she loved the finishing touches, like the turning stair and hall design that secludes the primary bedroom suite and the separate owners’ entrance and, especially, Tri Pointe Homes’ HomeSmart technology. For Cassandra, these features well-demonstrated the level of quality for which Tri Pointe Homes is known.

While Brooks’ priority to relocate was golf, Cassandra’s must-have was a pool. Sharing that one of the best features of the Capri neighborhood is the community pool with its shaded structures in a park-like setting, she’s already spent considerable time poolside, making new friends along the way.

“The whole Tri Pointe Homes’ experience has been wonderful, from meeting our new home advisor, Jonathan, who kept us informed about the construction process, to getting the keys to our dream home when he helped us at our Welcome Home Tour,” Cassandra said.

Originally, a bit concerned about building a new home while living out of state, the Stoners’ anxieties were quickly alleviated.

“I can’t say enough about Tri Pointe’s construction manager and customer care representative. Miguel and Chris were always there for us, making sure to answer all our questions, providing the details we wanted and even getting hard hats for us when we wanted to tour the interior of our new home while it was under construction,” Cassandra added.

Early Summer, Cassandra and Brooks Stoner moved into their new home — a year to the day of their first visit.

Located off Bicentennial Parkway in west Henderson at Inspirada, Capri is a vibrant town home community featuring four distinct modern two-story floor plans with private backyards and access to the parks and walking trails, making the Inspirada master plan a great place to live.

Featuring approximately 1,640 square feet to 1,924 square feet of living space, these two-story town homes offer two to three bedrooms, 2½ baths, large great rooms, contemporary kitchens and two-car garages. Prices start from approximately the low $400,000s.

For more information on Tri Pointe Homes or to make an appointment contact a new home specialist at 702-602-9684.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds homes in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM company in 2021. Building upon the legacy that was established 100 years ago under the name Pardee Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the Las Vegas real estate sector. For more information, visit www.TriPointeHomes.com.

