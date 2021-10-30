Tri Pointe opens two neighborhoods in Summerlin West

Tri Pointe Homes, with a legacy of building homes in Nevada for more than 70 years, has announced the opening of two new neighborhoods in Summerlin West’s Redpoint district: Kings Canyon and Overlook. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, the Summerlin West area is now taking shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley with select vistas and vantage points throughout.

Overlook is one of two Tri Pointe Homes neighborhoods that recently opened in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Both are located west of the 215 Beltway in the Redpoint district of Summerlin West.

Overlook offers three distinctive plans featuring an open and spacious floor plan enveloped in contemporary design in keeping with the stunning natural surroundings of the area. Plan One offers 2,722 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage, priced from the high $800,000s. Plan Two spans 3,064 square feet, offering three to four bedrooms, 3½ baths and three-car garage priced from the mid-$900,000s. And Plan Three, spanning 3,254 square feet, offers three to four bedrooms, 3½ to 4½ baths with a garage that ranges from two to 3½ bays, and priced from the high $900,000s.

Kings Canyon offers four elevations and floor plans featuring a contemporary and modern architectural design. Plan One is a 2,379-square-foot single-story home with an enclosed courtyard, three to four bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths, and a three-car garage, priced from the $700,000s. Plan Two is a two-story home with a courtyard entrance and measures 2,974 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, and a two-car garage, priced from the high $700,000s. Plan Three, also priced from the high $700,000s, spans from 3,014 square feet to 3,289 square feet, offering four bedrooms, 3½ baths and two-car garage. And Plan Four, spanning from 3,686 square feet to 3,893 square feet, offers four to six bedrooms, 4½ to 5½ baths, and three- to four-car garage. It is priced from the $900,000s.

Nearby schools include Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis and Linda Givens elementary schools, Ernest Becker Middle School, Doral Academy Red Rock Campus and Palo Verde High School. Nearby parks include The Paseos, The Vistas and Stonebridge Park. Additional schools, parks and neighborhood retail areas are planned for the area.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, the built-in natural beauty and elevation of Summerlin West creates a stunningly beautiful setting for Tri Pointe’s new neighborhoods.

“These exceptional locations, coupled with the lifestyle that comes with a Summerlin address, and the quality homes for which Tri Pointe is known, make both neighborhoods must-sees for anyone in the market for a new home.”

Now entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 115 floor plans in 19 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.