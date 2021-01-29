Tri Pointe opens two new neighborhoods

Tri Pointe Homes, formerly Pardee Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, announces its newest neighborhoods of Atlas and Latitude near Arville Street and Silverado Ranch Boulevard in the southwest valley.

Conveniently close to Interstate 15 and the thriving Las Vegas and Henderson areas, Atlas and Latitude offer proximity to easy shopping and dining at nearby Blue Diamond Crossing and Southern Highlands Marketplace. The area is just minutes from Silverado Ranch Park and the amazing views, playground and hiking trails at Exploration Park Peak.

Atlas offers four floor plans ranging from 2,021 to 3,137 square feet, each with dynamic rooflines and unique single- and two-story elevations. Priced from the $400,000s, Atlas’ spacious homes include up to five bedrooms, up to three baths, two- or three-car tandem garages, and covered outdoor spaces that extend living areas. Designed for today’s modern families, Atlas embraces stunning and contemporary New Century Modern, Desert Modern and Nevada Modern architectural styles ideally suited for our desert environment. At Atlas, Tri Pointe’s design experts make home personalization easy with fresh colors, fixtures and other interior selections ideal for those seeking the ultimate customized home without the custom price tag.

Latitude offers four two-story floor plans ranging from 2,014 to 2,666 square feet and also priced from the $400,000s. Latitude homes offer up to five bedrooms and four baths with thoughtful floor plans ideal for couples and growing families, overnight guests and bonus rooms for entertaining. Latitude offers two- and three-car garages with covered patios in some models. Modern Spanish, Desert Contemporary and Nevada Living exterior designs provide just the right blend of timeless architectural style.

Both Atlas and Latitude include Tri Pointe’s LivingSmart 30-plus features that boost energy efficiency, save water, improve indoor air quality and encourage conservation with the use of recycled and sustainable resources. Both neighborhoods also include Smartsuite, an option that allows buyers to expand living areas and create a convenient multigenerational living opportunity for aging parents or extended family.

Nearby amenities include many large, community parks and natural hiking and exploration areas, including Sloan National Conservation Area.

According to Klif Andrews, division president, Tri Pointe Homes, Atlas and Latitude are among the first new neighborhoods to open this year. “Our brand in Southern Nevada has long been synonymous with quality, value and service, and Atlas and Latitude are no exception,” Andrews said. “It’s exciting to create and offer today’s homebuyers a quality home that is priced within reach in an ideal location of the valley close to recreational amenities and a plethora of neighborhood and retail services. The importance of home was redefined last year, so it’s especially gratifying to know that many more families will soon make Atlas and Latitude their homes.”

New Home Gallery hours at Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are by appointment only, and a few neighborhoods offer drop-in hours on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, visit TriPointeHomes.com or call 702-374-0434.

About TRI Pointe Homes

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices.

The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century.

Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams.

Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list.

Building upon the legacy that was established 100 years ago under the name Pardee Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the Las Vegas real estate sector. For more information, visit TriPointeHomes.com.