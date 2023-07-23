103°F
Tri Pointe showcases Contour townhomes

July 23, 2023 - 10:06 am
 
Jennie Kim, a local Realtor and native Las Vegan, found her dream home at Tri Pointe Homes Cont ...
Jennie Kim, a local Realtor and native Las Vegan, found her dream home at Tri Pointe Homes Contour townhome community near the Blue Diamond shopping district when showing the community to a client. She and the client are now neighbors. (Tri Pointe Homes)

When Las Vegas native and real estate agent Jennie Kim with Realty One Group’s Summerlin office took a prospective homebuyer to visit Tri Pointe Homes’ gated Contour town home community near the Blue Diamond shopping district, she hadn’t planned on becoming a new Tri Pointe homebuyer herself. But occasionally, serendipity is in the cards, and today, Kim and her client are neighbors.

At the time of Kim’s first visit to Contour, she was temporarily renting elsewhere, having recently sold her home. After being awed by the exterior’s modern architectural designs and distinctive colors, she knew immediately that Contour’s 1,750-square-foot Plan Three with a private side entrance and large kitchen was the one for her.

“The open floor plan and richness of natural light flowing through the home’s many windows makes it feel even more spacious than my previous house,” she said. “But what I really appreciate about Contour town home living is the low maintenance lifestyle. I’ve got all the conveniences of a modern and new home without the stress of time-consuming chores like yard work.”

With her added leisure time, Kim appreciates how Tri Pointe community designs emphasize outdoor living. “In my picturesque courtyard, I can easily entertain friends. Plus, the community’s paseo and walking paths are meticulously maintained and a joy for morning walks. It’s also been great meeting up with neighbors and making new friends at the resident-only private park and tree-lined pool.”

While Kim hadn’t anticipated looking in the southwest valley for a new home, as a big sports fan, she’s especially enthusiastic about Contour’s location.

“Contour’s close proximity to the Strip has made it easy to get to Vegas Golden Knights games at T-Mobile Arena and Las Vegas Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium.

Since moving into her new Tri Pointe Contour town home in late 2022, Kim’s home has been her happy place where she has turned the loft into her home office. Her large kitchen is a great place to test out new recipes for noshing with friends gathered around the spacious island or dining area table. Whether Kim is spending a quiet night at home or friends stop by for a visit, the large great room is perfect for relaxing with a good book or enjoying the latest streaming options. And just outside the living areas is a courtyard — the picture-perfect setting for sipping wine under the stars.

When the day is done, Kim notably relishes the quiet serenity of the second-floor large primary bedroom suite with a unique layout that Lee notes isn’t common but should be.

“One of the best design elements of Tri Pointe’s Contour is the placement of the big walk-in closet directly off the spa-inspired bath,” said Kim.

“My entire life, I’ve known about the quality of a Tri Pointe home,” Kim said. “I grew up in a Tri Pointe home right here in Las Vegas. It’s becoming a family tradition, and now I’m living the dream!”

Contour offers four floor plans designed to maximize flow and convenience featuring up to three bedrooms and 2½ baths, ranging in size from 1,414 square feet to 1,750 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000 to low $400,000s. All Tri Pointe homes include the height of modern technology via Tri Pointe’s LivingSmart features and unrivaled personalization options available through the Tri Pointe Homes Design Studio.

Contour Plan One features 1,414 square feet of living space, two or three bedrooms, 2½ baths, a private front courtyard, large living and dining areas, modern kitchen with oversized island that doubles as a dining table and two primary suites, upstairs.

Plans Two and 2-X with 1,542 square feet to 1,567 square feet, respectively, feature three bedrooms, 2½ baths, airy great room and dining room, plus modern kitchen with island. Upstairs, the primary suite boasts corner windows for natural lighting, a spalike bath and an expansive walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms are slightly offset for added privacy with a shared bath and large personal closets.

Contour Plan Three at 1,750 square feet features a private side entry and maximum space, three bedrooms and 2½ baths and direct access from the dining room to an outdoor courtyard. The giant kitchen island is perfect for family gatherings while the dining area, adjacent to the great room, flows out to the large courtyard for easy indoor-outdoor entertaining. Upstairs boasts a landing-area loft perfect for a home office. A primary suite has view windows and spalike bath and two bedrooms that are ideal for children’s or guests’ rooms.

One of the largest homebuilders in the United States, Tri Pointe Homes Inc. is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices.

The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams.

Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was named as a Great Place to Work-Certified company in both 2021 and 2022 and was named on several Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists in 2022. For more information, visit TriPointeHomes.com.

