Tri Pointe to open Summerlin townhomes

June 19, 2023 - 11:29 am
 
Tri Pointe Homes is building Vertex, a townhome community that is opening soon in Summerlin’s ...
Tri Pointe Homes is building Vertex, a townhome community that is opening soon in Summerlin’s Redpoint Square. (Tri Pointe Homes)
Prospective homebuyers who joined the Vertex interest list were invited to meet the Vertex onli ...
Prospective homebuyers who joined the Vertex interest list were invited to meet the Vertex online and on-site team during Tri Pointe’s Lumbers and Iced Latte event June 10. From left, are Tri Pointe Homes employees: Josh Selleck, Paris Bieber, Kyle Burgess, Nicole Hart and Freddy Gonzales. (Tri Pointe Homes)

Private backyards spacious enough for growing families and entertaining are one of many distinctive features of Vertex, Tri Pointe Homes’ newest townhome community, opening soon in Summerlin’s Redpoint Square district. Offering affordability, modern architectural designs, stylish interiors and abundant natural light with a Summerlin address, Vertex is especially appealing to young professionals, young families and retirees seeking the community’s hallmark quality of life and priced within reach from the mid-$400,000s.

Vertex model homes, withidesigned by acclaimed design expert and Emmy-nominated TV personality Bobby Berk, are under development and will soon be available for tours. Homebuyers are invited to join the Vertex Interest list by contacting a Tri Pointe Homes new home specialist at 702-710-6005. Members of the interest list enjoy exclusive invitations to VIP events and the opportunity to purchase before homes are available to the public.

Vertex offers four two-story townhome designs with open floor plans from 1,790 square feet to 1,914 square feet and offering from two to three bedrooms and 2½ baths.

Design features include gourmet kitchens with islands, large primary bedroom suites with two walk-in closets, two-story entrance foyers, large great rooms and dining areas, lofts, patios and decks, two-car garages, tech niches, indoor/outdoor living spaces and the height of modern technology via Tri Pointe’s LivingSmart features.

Vertex homeowners will enjoy stunning views of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area to the west, and a convenient location just west of the 215 Beltway minutes from Downtown Summerlin, City National Arena and Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Vertex Plan One features 1,790 square feet of living space, two to three bedrooms, 2½ baths, two-story foyer, large great room, dinner-party-friendly dining room, modern kitchen with island, patio and backyard. The second floor features a primary suite with a deck, large second bedroom and loft or optional bedroom/office.

Vertex Plan Two and Plan 2-X offer from 1,824 square feet to 1,838 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, front porch, two-story foyer, modern kitchen with island, large dining room, great room, patio and backyard. The second floor offers a primary suite with deck, a second bedroom ideal for a workout room and a third bedroom that includes a walk-in closet.

The largest of Vertex’s floor plans, Plan Three features a spacious primary suite with two walk-in closets plus a second bedroom with a walk-in closet and a third, perfect for an office or child’s room. The model’s 1,914 square feet of living space also features an expansive great room and modern kitchen, ideal for entertaining. The dining room is large enough to showcase a family-size dining table and opens up to a patio overlooking the backyard.

“Vertex exemplifies the Tri Pointe premium lifestyle brand known for innovative designs across lifestyles and price points. It is a rarity to find townhomes with functional private backyards,” said Tri Pointe Homes Division President Klif Andrews.

“We are thrilled to create a modern townhome with our most popular features included and unrivaled personalization options available through our Tri Pointe Homes Design Studio, while still offering a price point within reach for many. We continue to offer our buyers the best home designs in the valley’s most desirable locations.”

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century.

Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams.

Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was named as a Great Place to Work-Certified company in both 2021 and 2022 and was named on several Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists in 2022. For more information, visit TriPointeHomes.com.

THE LATEST
The Edward model at The Arches by Lennar includes a kitchenette and living area for extended fa ...
Summerlin offers multigenerational living options
According to Jenni Pevoto, director of marketing for Summerlin, flexibility is key for more expansive homes that offer designs and floor plans to meet the unique and changing needs of families.

An Environments For Living Diamond-Level Green-Certified luxury Summerlin home has hit the Las ...
Diamond-Level Green-Certified home lists $5.5M
An Environments For Living Diamond-Level Green-Certified luxury estate has just hit the Las Vegas real estate market for $5.5 million.

Downtown Summerlin offers summertime fun for the whole family, including Las Vegas Aviators bas ...
Summertime fun at Downtown Summerlin
This summer, there’s a full schedule of events and activities for the entire family at Downtown Summerlin.

With more than 200 miles of trails of all types, the Summerlin Trail System connects neighborho ...
Summerlin showcases trail system
The Summerlin Trail System was carefully planned from the community’s inception to connect neighborhoods and residents with parks, shopping centers and schools, providing miles of uninterrupted scenery for walkers, strollers and runners to promote a healthy, active lifestyle.

With more than 300 parks of all sizes, including Oak Leaf Park in The Cliffs village, along wit ...
Summerlin features an outdoor lifestyle
Summerlin is known for its trails and parks that create the community’s signature outdoor, active lifestyle.

Pets are part of the family, and Move 4 Less provides pet owners with tips to help their furry ...
Moving tips for pet owners
Pets also can be affected by moving. Cats are more routine-oriented, and packing and moving upsets that balance; however, dogs may be fine until the actual move.

Summerlin homes embrace outdoor living
In the master-planned community of Summerlin residents place great value on the community’s outdoor lifestyle and its beautiful natural surroundings. For those reasons, the community’s homebuilders are required to incorporate indoor/outdoor detail into their homes. That’s why Summerlin homes come standard with a variety of outdoor living features, including covered patios, loggias and balconies, sun decks, porches, rooftop decks and even front balconies that provide a unique vantage point and add architectural interest to a home’s façade.

Homes inside Serenade start in the low $400,000s and range from 1,523 square feet to 1,813-squa ...
StoryBook showcases Cadence communities
StoryBook Homes’ single- and two-story home options are available across two of its newest collections at Cadence, Libretto and Serenade, perfect for any and every lifestyle.

At the heart of the home is a kitchen with a large marble waterfall island. (huntington & ellis)
Southern Highlands home lists for $3M
Situated on Southern Highlands Golf Club’s signature hole on the 9th fairway, the custom home has been listed for $2,999,900.

The Village at Lake Las Vegas welcomes three new businesses
The Village at Lake Las Vegas welcomes three new businesses
Lake Las Vegas recently welcomed three new businesses to its waterfront Village — a longtime family-owned Italian cafe, a fashion boutique and a designer brand consignment store.

