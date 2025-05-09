Tri Pointe unveils La Cova in Lake Las Vegas

The ultimate expression of waterfront prestige has arrived with the grand opening and start of sales at La Cova — a new double-gated luxury neighborhood by Tri Pointe Homes, set within the SouthShore Lake Las Vegas community. La Cova’s 42 spacious residences are perched along three peninsulas bordering the 320-acre lake, offering a rare opportunity to experience lakeside living with resort-style floor plans, distinct Mediterranean and Tuscan architecture, and a high degree of privacy. Two model homes now open by appointment daily offer an immersive glimpse into La Cova’s elevated lifestyle, where serene design and artful attention to detail combine to create the ultimate retreat.

“La Cova introduces a new pinnacle for resort-style living in Las Vegas, where the luxury housing market is anticipated to have back-to-back record-breaking years,” said Klif Andrews, division president of Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas. “We’ve drawn on decades of experience in designing premium homes and collaborated with leading architects, land planners and landscape architects to create a professionally designed neighborhood for the highly desirable SouthShore neighborhood at Lake Las Vegas. As a globally recognized destination, Las Vegas’ vibrant culture and Nevada’s tax-friendly policies draw buyers from all over the country, and La Cova is an alluring opportunity for luxury buyers who want every day to feel like a getaway.”

La Cova features 42 one- and two-story homes across six distinct floor plans ranging from approximately 2,800 square feet to 4,200 square feet. Created in collaboration with renowned architectural firm, Woodley Architectural Group and landscape architect ABLA Studios, each homesite has been thoughtfully positioned to maximize views, privacy and connection to the outdoors, while the homes feature modern Mediterranean and Tuscan influences with versatile layouts to harmonize with the lakeside setting. Nearly every La Cova residence will offer water views, and select residences will include options like casitas, secondary suites for guests or multigenerational living, flex spaces for home offices or gyms, outdoor decks and secluded backyard spaces tucked into the neighborhood.

“Each detail at La Cova has been carefully considered to capture the essence of a remarkable lakeside retreat,” said Michael Woodley, principal architect at Woodley Architectural Group. “From creating brand new floor plans designed specifically for this neighborhood, to the interplay of natural light and sophisticated finishes, these homes integrate luxury and leisure to enrich the art of living at every turn.”

The two completed model homes highlight La Cova’s exceptional design and craftsmanship, offering buyers an immersive look at the neighborhood’s elevated living experience. Highlights include a built-in bar with artistic lighting, primary bedroom suites with natural quartz accent walls and a dual primary suite with an adjacent deck.

Features like a spa shower spanning the full width of the primary bath exemplify the neighborhood’s focus on refined comfort, while features, such as 15-foot stacking glass doors, seamlessly blend indoor spaces with lakefronts. Both models feature spacious outdoor areas perfect for entertaining, relaxing by the pool or enjoying the lakeside views.

The single-story Residence Two model home embraces a fresh, neutral color palette inspired by modern Tuscan design, evoking a comfortable yet sophisticated aesthetic. Earthy, textural elements such as light-washed woods, touches of leather, and contrasting black accents create a casual elegance.

The great room is crowned by a striking 14-foot ceiling, featuring stylish panels with hidden LED lighting that form a dramatic “grid” above the seating area, complemented by a towering stone fireplace. This layered design adds visual depth while fostering a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.

The two-story Residence Five model home offers a refined feel to align with its modern Mediterranean architecture. A warm, nature-inspired palette of soft celadon, coppers, golds, bronzes and greys echoes the hues of the nearby lake and surrounding topography. Jewel tones, warm walnut wood and gold-toned metals with high-gloss cabinets elevate the home’s luxurious ambiance. The home is anchored by a floating staircase enhanced with a dramatic two-story 3D walnut wall treatment, offering a grandeur upon entry that sets the tone for the rest of the model’s design.

“Complementing the serenity of the lake, the interiors of La Cova are a study in effortless sophistication,” said Yolanda Landrum, interior designer for La Cova and founder of Yolanda Landrum Interior Design, Inc. “Each home tells its own story through rich materials, luxurious furnishings and unique accents, resulting in a space that feels personal, sophisticated and welcoming.”

Equipped with energy-efficient technology, homes at La Cova provide long-term savings and environmental benefits for homeowners. Tri Pointe Homes achieves high-performing homes built with cost and environmental savings in mind through its LivingSmart program, which spans design and development to construction and the ongoing operation of homes.

New materials, technologies, and features are constantly being incorporated into the program, which consists of HealthSmart, EnergySmart, EarthSmart, WaterSmart and HomeSmart.

With prices starting from the $2 millions, La Cova is poised to attract buyers nationwide, offering privacy, connectivity and a premium lifestyle that meets the market’s high demand for luxury homes. To schedule a tour, join the priority group or learn more, visit tripointehomes.com/nv/las-vegas/la-cova.