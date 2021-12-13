44°F
Tri Pointe wraps up toy drive; delivers hundreds of bicycles, toys

December 13, 2021 - 8:32 am
 
This week, Tri Pointe Homes concluded its toy drive, making their final donation delivery of 20 ...
This week, Tri Pointe Homes concluded its toy drive, making their final donation delivery of 200 new bicycles and more than 300 new toys to the 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive with all proceeds benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada. (Tri Pointe Homes)

This week, Tri Pointe Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy of building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, concluded its toy drive, making their final donation delivery of 200 new bicycles and more than 300 new toys to the 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive with all proceeds benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada.

The gifts were a collective and collaborative effort of Tri Pointe Home employees, trade partners, homeowners and even prospective homebuyers who saw evidence of the toy drive at Tri Pointe’s new home galleries. Tri Pointe team members who have been planning and working on the toy drive since summer, made the toy drive the company’s primary charitable initiative this holiday season — all to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada that assists thousands of families in need, helping to ensure they do not go without this holiday season.

For those wishing to donate prior to the toy drive’s final conclusion on Dec. 13, toys and bicycles can be dropped off at the NV Energy parking lot at 6226 W. Sahara Ave. There, 98.5 KLUC Morning Show Host Chet Buchanan has been living since Dec. 2 atop a 30-foot-high outdoor scaffolding platform overlooking a parking lot bursting with bicycles and toys. Visitors also can see the Tri Pointe Homes “Welcome Home” display in the parking lot as they deliver toys to give back to our community.

Join the Tri Pointe Homes interest list and view floor plans by visiting TriPointeHomes.com/nv/Las-vegas or call 702-374-0385.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams.

Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM company in 2021. Building upon the legacy that was established 100 years ago under the name Pardee Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the Las Vegas real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

