Trilogy brand to celebrate 20th anniversary

November 1, 2019 - 5:10 pm
 

During the month of November, Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with special pricing and other incentives. Homebuyers will receive as much as $40,000 off select quick move-in homes.

Trilogy in Summerlin is in the master-planned community of Summerlin on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The community features single-story town homes with optional casitas and multilevel floor plan options. Homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and start from $475,990.

The community’s Outlook Club is open. This private Resort Club has 9,600 square feet of indoor space and an additional 2,100 square feet of covered outdoor space.

Outlook Club has a fitness center, resort pool, culinary studio, art studio, sports lounge and boccie and pickleball courts. The shops and nightlife of Summerlin are three miles away.

Interested homebuyers are invited to Happier Hour at Outlook Club every other Thursday, 3-5 p.m. Alternately, they can schedule a private tour of the homes and the Trilogy community by calling the Tour Center at 877-221-3264.

Homes at Trilogy are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.

Beazer Homes is showcasing its new neighborhoods in Burson, a new master-planned community in P ...
Beazer showcases Burson communities
Beazer Homes is showcasing its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson master-planned community in Pahrump. When it comes to square foot per dollar, Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas will open in early 2020. (Del Webb)
Interest list forming at Del Webb’s Lake Las Vegas community
Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active-adult communities for those 55 and older, has announced pricing for Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas. Starting in the low $400,000s, the highly anticipated Las Vegas community marks the builder’s first foray into this market in more than 10 years.

Fox Hill Park in The Paseos village was voted Best Park in the annual Best of Summerlin competi ...
2019 Best of Summerlin winners announced
The results are in! The master-planned community, home to more than 100,000 residents, announces its 2019 Best of Summerlin winners — all of the places, people and things people love about living in Summerlin.

Halloween is almost here. (Norm Rosensteel Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas)
Five Halloween planning tips for your home
Norman Rosensteel, an executive with CAMCO homeowners association management, shared some safety suggestions.

Paragon Lofts, a new community of town homes, features attached two-car tandem garage. (Paragon ...
Paragon Lofts to celebrate grand opening this weekend
Four new model homes will open Saturday at Paragon Lofts, a new community of loft-style town homes near the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. The grand opening celebration will offer home shoppers tours of these avant-garde homes, plus complimentary tacos and gift card giveaways from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Keith Lynam
Nevada Realtors launch new website
Nevada Realtors launched a new website, as well as a program that makes the statewide association’s news and information available to anyone with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home systems.

"Le Rev" star Erika Tomlinson and her fiancé James Hayes with Neptune, their rescue Pomeranian ...
Couple finds dream home at Pardee’s Onyx neighborhood
Erika Tomlinson and James Hayes, who met in the “Le Reve — The Dream” show on the Las Vegas Strip, are living their dream in their new Pardee home in the Onyx neighborhood of the Skye Canyon master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas.

Mesa Ridge, a luxury Summerlin community by Toll Brothers, will celebrate the grand opening of ...
Mesa Ridge to unveil luxury model homes Oct. 26
On Saturday, area home seekers are invited to celebrate the grand opening of six model homes at Mesa Ridge, a luxury Summerlin community from Toll Brothers.

Andrew Lester
The right reasons for raising HOA dues
By Andrew Lester RJRealEstate.Vegas

A community association’s board of directors are elected by fellow homeowners to make decisions for the well-being of their community, including how the community’s finances are managed.