Trilogy by Shea Homes to hold Live Well Wellness Fair

Trilogy in Summerlin is in the master-planned community of Summerlin on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The community features single-story town homes with optional casitas and multilevel floor plan options. Homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and start from $475,990.

The 9,600-square-foot Outlook Club opened in Trilogy in Summerlin, an age-qualified community. (Trilogy in Summerlin)

Wellness is a way of life at Trilogy. It’s all about finding balance in our lives so that we can feel strong, energized and connected every day.

Join us for the Live Well — Wellness Fair Saturday, Jan. 18, from 1-3 p.m. at Trilogy in Summerlin. Spend an afternoon nourishing body and mind with healthy bites, fitness demos, massages and educational mini-sessions.

Homes to love

Trilogy in Summerlin is in the master-planned community of Summerlin on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The community features single-story town homes with optional casitas and multilevel floor plan options. Homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and start from $475,990.

The community’s new Outlook Club is now open. This private Resort Club has 9,600 square feet of indoor space and an additional 2,100 square feet of covered outdoor space.

Outlook Club has a fitness center, resort pool, culinary studio, art studio, sports lounge and boccie and pickleball courts. The shops and nightlife of Summerlin are three miles away.

Call to register for the Jan. 18 fair or to schedule your tour of Trilogy in Summerlin at 877-221-3264.

Homes at Trilogy are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.