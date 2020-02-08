64°F
Provided Content

Trilogy by Shea to hold Designer Home Showcase

Provided Content
February 7, 2020 - 5:19 pm
 

Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is offering incentives in February on quick move-in designer homes, up to $60,000, the biggest incentive at Trilogy in Summerlin yet. Join the Designer Home Progressive Showcase from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 15 to tour the quick move-in homes available.

Trilogy won three Gold Awards, including 55+ Community of the Year

Shea Homes’ Trilogy in Summerlin received gold and silver at the Best of 55+ Housing Awards, the builder show’s award ceremony that honors excellence in age-qualified housing and is the 55+ sector’s only national awards program that recognizes industry-leading design and construction and community lifestyle features.

Trilogy in Summerlin took gold awards in the following categories:

■ Best 55+ Community of the Year.

■ Best 55+ For Sale Community Over 200 Homes.

■ Best 55+ Attached Home over 1,700 Square Feet|Viewpoint Model.

Trilogy in Summerlin also was awarded a silver award for Best 55+ Clubhouse or Amenity Over 200 Homes Community.

Homes to love

Trilogy is in the master-planned community of Summerlin on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, next to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The community features single-story town homes with optional casitas and multilevel floor plan options. Homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and start at $475,990.

To schedule your private tour of Trilogy in Summerlin or to let us know you are coming to the Designer Home Progressive Showcase Feb. 15, call 877-221-3264.

Homes at Trilogy are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.

Tom Blanchard
Las Vegas home prices, sales up from one year ago
Provided Content

The local housing market kicked off the new decade with home prices and sales increasing from the same time last year, but giving back gains made in December. So says a report released Thursday by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

The drive aims to collect items for care packages, which will be mailed to active servicemen an ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS FEB. 8
PROVIDED CONTENT

Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, has partnered with the city to sponsor the sixth annual Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation.

Del Webb Lake Las Vegas will host a grand opening on Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Del Webb)
Del Webb to hold grand opening at Lake Las Vegas
Sponsored Content

The nation’s leading builder of age-qualified communities, Del Webb, will celebrate on Saturday the grand opening of its first Del Webb community in Southern Nevada in 10 years. On Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the public is invited to visit Del Webb Lake Las Vegas’ new community, tour its new model home park and enjoy refreshments.

Krista Baker, a dancer with Nevada Ballet Theatre, and husband Jordan Mendoza, along with Baker ...
Nevada Ballet Theatre dancer and Summerlin resident to premier work Feb. 22-23
Provided Content

Krista Baker, a dancer with Nevada Ballet Theatre and longtime resident of the master-planned community of Summerlin, is preparing to unveil her new choreographic work, “The Current,” during NBT’s upcoming performance at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Feb. 22-23.

Burson planned communities by Beazer Homes will hold an open house in Pahrump on Feb. 15-16 fro ...
Beazer to showcase Burson communities Feb. 15-16
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson planned communities on Feb. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas, followed will hold a grand opening Feb. 8. (Del Webb)
Del Webb to build two Las Vegas communities
Provided Content

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of age-qualified communities for those 55 and older, announced its return to the Las Vegas metro area with the Feb. 8 grand opening of Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas, followed by the grand opening of Del Webb at North Ranch opening on March 7. These communities mark the builder’s first new Del Webb communities in the Las Vegas metro market in more than 10 years.

Pardee Homes introduces Highline, nestled in the foothills of Henderson just off Gibson Road an ...
Pardee introduces New Highline in Henderson
Provided Content

Highline by Pardee Homes is a new contemporary neighborhood nestled in the foothills of Henderson featuring four modern open floor plans in one of the most serene areas of the valley.

Summerlin was named the Master-Planned Community of the Year as the Gold Award winner at The Na ...
Summerlin named Master-Planned Community of the Year
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., was named the Master-Planned Community (MPC) of the Year as the Gold Award winner at The Nationals, a prestigious awards competition of the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) at its 2020 annual meeting in Las Vegas on Jan. 21.

The sixth annual Munchies 4 the Military is under way. This year, the goal is to assemble 500 c ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS FEB. 1
Provided Content

The grand opening of the new Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park at 9220 Brent Lane was held Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. Olympia Cos. CEO and President Garry Goett, Sheriff Joe Lombardo, various city officials and dignitaries attended. The memorial statue was unveiled, and the crowd got to meet the sculpture artist and enjoy refreshments.