Trilogy by Shea to hold Designer Home Showcase

During February, Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is offering incentives on select quick move-in designer homes, up to $60,000, the biggest incentive at Trilogy in Summerlin yet. Join the Designer Home Progressive Showcase Feb. 15 from 1-3 p.m. to tour the quick move-in homes available now.

Trilogy won three Gold Awards, including 55+ Community of the Year

Shea Homes’ Trilogy in Summerlin received gold and silver at the Best of 55+ Housing Awards, the builder show’s award ceremony that honors excellence in age-qualified housing and is the 55+ sector’s only national awards program that recognizes industry-leading design and construction and community lifestyle features.

Trilogy in Summerlin took gold awards in the following categories:

■ Best 55+ Community of the Year.

■ Best 55+ For Sale Community Over 200 Homes.

■ Best 55+ Attached Home over 1,700 Square Feet|Viewpoint Model.

Trilogy in Summerlin also was awarded a silver award for Best 55+ Clubhouse or Amenity Over 200 Homes Community.

Homes to love

Trilogy is in the master-planned community of Summerlin on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, next to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The community features single-story town homes with optional casitas and multilevel floor plan options. Homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and start at $475,990.

To schedule your private tour of Trilogy in Summerlin or to let us know you are coming to the Designer Home Progressive Showcase Feb. 15, call 877-221-3264.

Homes at Trilogy are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.