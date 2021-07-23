Trilogy has two age-qualified Las Vegas communities

In the Las Vegas area, homebuyers will discover two resort-style age-qualified communities by Trilogy by Shea Homes. These communities inspire homeowners to embrace adventure, put their health and happiness first and build lasting friendships.

In the Las Vegas area, Trilogy by Shea Homes has two resort-style age-qualified communities. One is in Summerlin and the other one is in Sunstone, a northwest valley master plan. (Trilogy by Shea) Homes

Trilogy in Summerlin

Trilogy in Summerlin is 15 miles from downtown Las Vegas in the heart of the master plan of Summerlin. Located on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the community offers 13 condo floor plans priced from the high $500,000s and ranging from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet. Trilogy in Summerlin was named the Best 55+ Community of the Year 2020.

The all-new Modern Collection at Trilogy in Summerlin offers urban loft living at its finest.

The homes are priced from $585,990 and range from 2,236 square feet to 2,748 square feet. Four distinct floor plans feature main-level living and rolling walls that open to outdoor decks and private elevators, spacious great rooms, large kitchens, expansive laundry rooms, and den and office space.

There are quick move-in homes available that come with designer-selected features and finishes — ideal for homebuyers who are interested in purchasing a new home but do not want to wait for it to be built.

Trilogy Sunstone

Trilogy Sunstone is the newest 55-plus Trilogy community, located within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas.

The community received the Grand Title for Best On-the-Boards Active Adult Community. The judging panels tout its “quality, stellar amenity offerings, diversity in housing segmentation and atypical densities for 55-plus communities, defining this community as forward-thinking and best-in-class.”

The community is planned to offer more than 900 homes with some of Shea Homes’ newest floor plan designs. Located near Red Rock Canyon, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon, Trilogy Sunstone offers easy access to outdoor activities and the Strip. Homes range from 1,342 square feet to 2,579 square feet and are priced from $361,990.

The next homesite release is Aug. 6. Homebuyers are invited to join the VIP Priority Purchase List. Call 725-605-6004 to learn how to register.

Contact a community representative at 877-221-3264 to schedule a private, in-person tour of the homes at Trilogy in Summerlin or Trilogy Sunstone. Or, take a virtual tour online. To stay up-to-date on all news, join Trilogy’s email list at Sheahomes.com/Vegas.