Trilogy has two age-qualified Las Vegas communities

Provided Content
July 23, 2021 - 2:21 pm
 
In the Las Vegas area, Trilogy by Shea Homes has two resort-style age-qualified communities. On ...
In the Las Vegas area, Trilogy by Shea Homes has two resort-style age-qualified communities. One is in Summerlin and the other one is in Sunstone, a northwest valley master plan. (Trilogy by Shea) Homes

In the Las Vegas area, homebuyers will discover two resort-style, age-qualified communities by Trilogy by Shea Homes.

These communities inspire homeowners to embrace adventure, put their health and happiness first and build lasting friendships.

Trilogy in Summerlin

Trilogy in Summerlin is 15 miles from downtown Las Vegas in the heart of the master plan of Summerlin. Located on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the community offers 13 condo floor plans priced from the high $500,000s and ranging from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet. Trilogy in Summerlin was named the Best 55+ Community of the Year 2020.

The all-new Modern Collection at Trilogy in Summerlin offers urban loft living at its finest.

The homes are priced from $585,990 and range from 2,236 square feet to 2,748 square feet. Four distinct floor plans feature main-level living and rolling walls that open to outdoor decks and private elevators, spacious great rooms, large kitchens, expansive laundry rooms, and den and office space.

There are quick move-in homes available that come with designer-selected features and finishes — ideal for homebuyers who are interested in purchasing a new home but do not want to wait for it to be built.

Trilogy Sunstone

Trilogy Sunstone is the newest 55-plus Trilogy community, located within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas.

The community received the Grand Title for Best On-the-Boards Active Adult Community. The judging panels tout its “quality, stellar amenity offerings, diversity in housing segmentation and atypical densities for 55-plus communities, defining this community as forward-thinking and best-in-class.”

The community is planned to offer more than 900 homes with some of Shea Homes’ newest floor plan designs. Located near Red Rock Canyon, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon, Trilogy Sunstone offers easy access to outdoor activities and the Strip. Homes range from 1,342 square feet to 2,579 square feet and are priced from $361,990.

The next homesite release is Aug. 6. Homebuyers are invited to join the VIP Priority Purchase List. Call 725-605-6004 to learn how to register.

Schedule a private tour

Contact a community representative at 877-221-3264 to schedule a private, in-person tour of the homes at Trilogy in Summerlin or Trilogy Sunstone. Or, take a virtual tour online. To stay up-to-date on all news, join Trilogy’s email list at Sheahomes.com/Vegas.

THE LATEST
MountainView Hospital’s emergency room at Skye Canyon opened on July 20. ER at Skye Canyon is ...
MountainView Hospital’s ER at Skye Canyon opened July 20
Provided Content

MountainView Hospital’s emergency room at Skye Canyon opened on July 20 and already treated its first patient. ER at Skye Canyon is in the heart of the Skye Canyon community, in northwest Las Vegas.

Christine Greengrass
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JULY 24
Provided Content

Summerlin has started to accept submissions to its 2021 Summerlin Photography Competition, open to both professional and amateur photographers ages 18 and older. Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 9 under the Event section at Summerlin.com .

Sagemont Park is one of more than 250 parks in the master-planned community of Summerlin, which ...
Summerlin remains No. 3 in nation
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., marked the first half of 2021 with strong new home sales, earning the No. 3 spot nationally on a list of country’s best-selling master plans, according to a report released by national real estate consultant, RCLCO.

Shadow Crest by Beazer Homes will hold a grand opening in Mesquite on July 31- Aug. 1 from 11 a ...
Beazer to host grand opening for Mesquite age-qualified community
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Shadow Crest at Mesquite on July 31- Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shadow Crest is an age-qualified community that will feature 68 single-family homes on a 13-acre site in the Highlands Vista master plan at the intersection of Hardy Way and Hilltop Trail. It is 90 minutes from Las Vegas, and the gated community is situated near the Interstate 15 freeway and Mesquite shopping, dining and recreation.

The Visit Henderson Lake Las Vegas Golf & Food Festival will be held Sept. 3-5. All proceeds wi ...
Lake Las Vegas to host golf, food festival Sept. 3-5
Provided Content

Labor Day Weekend just got a lot more relaxing. The Visit Henderson Lake Las Vegas Golf Food Festival, one of Lake Las Vegas’ top annual events, returns to Reflection Bay Golf Club from Sept. 3-5.

Richmond American Homes’ Tessitura and Verismo neighborhoods each have model homes left for s ...
Richmond American offers homes at Cadence
Provided Content

Richmond American Homes’ Tessitura and Verismo neighborhoods each have model homes left for sale. With two-story and ranch-style options available, the neighborhoods have both been popular among homebuyers, offering sought-after amenities and deluxe upgrades.

A midtown Las Vegas vintage apartment building at 2630 Sherwood St. is the fifth vintage apartm ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JULY 10
Provided Content

Camino Verde Group, a Las Vegas-based real estate investment, development and asset management company, has acquired Camino 2630 Apartments in midtown Las Vegas. The community at 2630 Sherwood St. is the fifth vintage apartment building the firm has purchased to refurbish in the neighborhood.

Tri Pointe Homes Tri Pointe Homes offers two neighborhoods in Summerlin - both in stunning loca ...
Tri Pointe offers Summerlin neighborhoods with views
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes, formerly Pardee Homes, offers two neighborhoods in Summerlin — both in stunning locations. Sandalwood is in the village of Stonebridge that is set against the dramatic and scenic backdrop of nearby Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. And Terra Luna Ridge is in The Cliffs village, aptly named for its picturesque and spectacular ridgeline.