80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Trilogy in Summerlin celebrates 20th anniversary

Provided Content
September 20, 2019 - 5:08 pm
 

Trilogy will celebrate its 20th anniversary all month at Trilogy in Summerlin with financial incentives and upgrades.

Trilogy is in a true town center, just minutes from Downtown Summerlin. The resort-lifestyle community has single-level town homes with upstairs guest suites and Resort Club.

Financial incentives are included on select quick-move-in designer homes. Buyers could receive 50 percent off options and upgrades pre-selected by the design team, up to $80,000.

The community’s 13 town home floor plans range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and are priced from $475,990. They include spacious great rooms, chef’s kitchens, master suites with walk-in closets and en suite baths, courtyards and covered patios.

Resort Club grand opening

Trilogy in Summerlin’s 11,000-square-foot Outlook Club is holding grand opening events throughout September. The stunning, two-level club has a fitness center, resort pool, culinary studio, art studio, sports lounge and bocce and pickleball courts.

Try the lifestyle out with a day pass. Spend an afternoon exploring Trilogy in Summerlin and get full access to the club: lounge poolside, try out the gym equipment or go for a hike. Then, top it all off at Happier Hour with residents.

Call 877-221-3264 to learn about the limited-time incentives and schedule a private tour.

Trilogy offers town homes in a condominium common-interest community as defined in Nevada Revised Statutes 116.027 and 116.021. Homes at Trilogy are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open returns to TPC Summerlin Sept. 30-Oct. 6. (TPC Su ...
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open returns to Summerlin TPC
Provided Content

As the home of an impressive collection of 10 public and private golf courses, including Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club courses, Summerlin has long been known as a golfer’s paradise. For the 27th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open unfolds Sept. 30-Oct. 6 at TPC Summerlin.

Rancho Crossing, by Beazer Homes, will hold a grand opening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pri ...
Beazer to host grand opening for Rancho Crossing in northwest
Provided Content

Beazer Homes plans to host the grand opening of Rancho Crossing, its newest Las Vegas community, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the grand opening, guests are invited to tour Rancho Crossing’s model park, showcasing three popular model homes — the Sequoia, Mesquite and Valencia plans.

The symphony will perform on the the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club's outdoor patio at 6:30 p.m. (L ...
Sunset Symphony sets stage at Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas Resort kicks off the fall season with its annual Sunset Symphony celebration Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. at Lake Las Vegas Sports Club. The community gathering features a local artist showcase and performance by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra. Both events are presented by Genesis of Henderson, and are free and open to the public.

Nevada Realtors The custom RALI Cares trailer includes a full-size replica of a teen’s bedro ...
Nevada Realtors to host state conference Sept. 26-27
Provided Content

The statewide Nevada Realtors association is hosting its annual State Conference and Xplode Las Vegas educational event for its members at the M Resort Spa Casino on Sept. 26-27.

A grand opening celebration will be held for Pardee Home's new Midnight Ridge community in Hend ...
Pardee to hold grand opening for Midnight Ridge
Provided Content

Pardee Homes is celebrating the grand opening Saturday of Midnight Ridge in the heart of Henderson. Events will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include model home tours; tasty treats from Street Freeze ice cream and Sprinkles cupcakes; cool giveaways and fanciful Balloons with a Twist. For more information, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-604-9684.

Shelbourne Estates is a new neighborhood in southern Las Vegas. Home prices start at $569,990. ...
Summit presents Shelbourne Estates
Provided Content

Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital announce Shelbourne Estates, a new community offering single-family detached homes starting at $569,990 in south Las Vegas. Almost immediately upon opening, four of the 12 units have been sold, leaving eight available.

One Las Vegas residents Amana Suleiman and Anaya and Saad Ahmed watched their favorite NFL team ...
Raiders fans put down roots at One Las Vegas
Provided Content

The year 2017 was a big one for Raiders fans. That’s the year the team announced its relocation to the Entertainment Capital of the World to become the Las Vegas Raiders beginning with the 2020 National Football League season. For several residents of One Las Vegas, the twin-tower, high-rise condominium community on South Las Vegas Boulevard, located within just a few miles of Allegiant Stadium and home of the soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders, the team’s move was their inspiration to make their own move to put down roots in Las Vegas.

The grand opening of Midnight Ridge by Pardee Homes is set for Sept. 21. (Pardee Homes)
Pardee to open Midnight Ridge in Henderson
Provided Content

Midnight Ridge, an exclusive new Pardee Homes community in Henderson, will debut with a grand opening Sept. 21. The upscale collection of homes is nestled in a private canyon surrounded by the picturesque foothills and scenic desert.

Bristle Vale by KB Home in Summerlin is now open for sales. (Summerlin)
KB Homes opens Bristle Vale in Summerlin
Provided Content

Bristle Vale by KB Home, the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin, is now open for sales. This new gated neighborhood, just minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, features 11 floor plans that are new to the community.

The grand opening of Beazer Homes' Rancho Crossing is scheduled for Sept. 21. (Beazer Homes)
Beazer to host grand opening for Rancho Crossing
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Rancho Crossing, its newest Las Vegas community Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the grand opening, guests are invited to tour Rancho Crossing’s model park, showcasing three popular model homes — the Sage, Mesquite and Valencia plans.