Trilogy in Summerlin celebrates 20th anniversary

Trilogy in Summerlin, an age-qualified community, will celebrate its 20th anniversary all monthlong with financial incentives and upgrades.

The Indulge floor plan is featured in Trilogy in Summerlin, an age-qualified community. (Trilogy in Summerlin)

Trilogy in Summerlin Floor plans in Trilogy in Summerlin include chef's kitchens.

Trilogy is in a true town center, just minutes from Downtown Summerlin. The resort-lifestyle community has single-level town homes with upstairs guest suites and Resort Club.

Financial incentives are included on select quick-move-in designer homes. Buyers could receive 50 percent off options and upgrades pre-selected by the design team, up to $80,000.

The community’s 13 town home floor plans range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and are priced from $475,990. They include spacious great rooms, chef’s kitchens, master suites with walk-in closets and en suite baths, courtyards and covered patios.

Resort Club grand opening

Trilogy in Summerlin’s 11,000-square-foot Outlook Club is holding grand opening events throughout September. The stunning, two-level club has a fitness center, resort pool, culinary studio, art studio, sports lounge and bocce and pickleball courts.

Try the lifestyle out with a day pass. Spend an afternoon exploring Trilogy in Summerlin and get full access to the club: lounge poolside, try out the gym equipment or go for a hike. Then, top it all off at Happier Hour with residents.

