Trilogy in Summerlin offers active-adult lifestyle

The Shea Homes Trilogy community in Summerlin is a brand-new 55-plus community set along the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley. Developers have broken ground on the Outlook Club, which is planned to be the centerpiece of the age-qualified community.

The Outlook Club is designed to be an extension of every member’s home, a private space to relax, connect, learn, celebrate or get your workout on.

Anticipated to be completed in early 2019, the desert contemporary club will be the base camp for homeowners’ next experience, a meeting place to launch a weekend ride or to map out the next big hike through Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The Outlook Club is planned to be approximately 12,000 square feet of indoor and covered space complemented by outdoor areas. Some amenity spaces include a culinary studio, second-story sports and game-themed lounge, full gym and pickleball and bocce courts.

The Club will be outfitted with a commercial kitchen that can be used by caterers and guest chefs who come in for events and celebrations, as well as venues for fitness, relaxation and socializing. For those many beautiful afternoons and evenings the Southern Nevada climate provides, the inviting event lawn will host live music performances, farmers markets and food trucks. The Outlook Club is planned to open in 2019.

Trilogy offers single-level living in 13 different condominium floor plans, including paired courtyard and patio homes. Homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and feature modern, open floor plans that embrace indoor-outdoor living and offer possibilities, such as casitas, guest suites, bonus rooms and private elevators. Last month, 55Places.com named Trilogy in Summerlin one of the five most innovative active-adult communities of 2018.

Homes Trilogy by SheaHomes has 14 resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Washington, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Florida. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff.

Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of resort-styled experiences which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails and sports courts.

Trilogy by Shea Homes has been named America’s Most Trusted Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study for years 2013-2018, LifestoryResearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit TrilogyLife.com.