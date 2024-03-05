Trilogy in Summerlin offers ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle

Shea Homes, one of nine national homebuilders actively building in the master-planned community of Summerlin, is meeting growing demand for an active lifestyle sought by those ages 55-plus at Trilogy, its popular neighborhood designed with empty nesters and retirees in mind.

Outlook Club, an expansive, resort-style club with a variety of indoor and outdoor amenities, includes a culinary kitchen, a second-floor sports and media deck, a resort-style pool, a fully equipped fitness center and movement studio, a dog park, a Zen garden, pickleball and bocce courts, events and meetings space. (Trilogy by Shea Homes)

Trilogy by Shea Homes at Summerlin offers five distinct floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations, from 1,538 square feet to 2,748 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s to the $800,000s. (Trilogy by Shea Homes)

Trilogy includes a lifestyle package designed for active adults ages 55-plus, created by abundant amenities. (Trilogy by Shea Homes)

With five distinct floor plans remaining in a mix of single- and two-story elevations, Trilogy paired homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,748 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s to the $800,000s. Regardless of size, a Trilogy home includes a lifestyle package second to none that is designed for active adults ages 55-plus.

Trilogy’s sophisticated home designs place all the main living areas and master suites on a single level for ultimate convenience. The designs feature modern, open floor plans that encourage true indoor-outdoor living. Options include casitas, guest suites and private elevators. Homes are designed to encourage entertaining and offer reduced maintenance, catering to an increasing number of active adults seeking a “lock-and-leave” lifestyle that makes it easier to travel.

Located just off the 215 Beltway at Town Center Drive, Trilogy is situated near major retail and the thriving Gardens Plaza, home to a variety of neighborhood services, including popular coffee shops, restaurants, office parks and medical facilities, including Roseman University College of Medicine.

Trilogy is one of Shea Homes’ resort communities nationwide that connects all Trilogy communities across the country for international travel, health and wellness seminars, reciprocal access and more. Outlook Club, an expansive, resort-style club with a variety of indoor and outdoor amenities, includes a culinary kitchen, a second-floor sports and media deck, a resort-style pool, a fully equipped fitness center and movement studio, a dog park, a Zen garden, pickleball and bocce courts, events and meetings space.

With proximity to the Beltway, getting anywhere in the valley from Trilogy is easy and quick. Nearby Gardens Park includes a popular community center, volleyball and basketball courts, walking trails and a weekly neighborhood farmers market. The neighborhood is just minutes from Downtown Summerlin, the region’s premier shopping, dining, entertainment and sports destination.

According to Jenni Pevoto, director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, Trilogy’s location is brimming with nearby restaurants, coffee shops, neighborhood retail and, of course, immediate access to the Beltway.

“Trilogy offers beautiful homes tucked away within a well- planned, gated neighborhood and surrounded by a plethora of conveniences and neighborhood services,” Pevoto said. “It’s the best of both worlds.”

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in almost 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.