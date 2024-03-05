57°F
Trilogy in Summerlin offers ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle

March 5, 2024
 
Outlook Club, an expansive, resort-style club with a variety of indoor and outdoor amenities, includes a culinary kitchen, a second-floor sports and media deck, a resort-style pool, a fully equipped fitness center and movement studio, a dog park, a Zen garden, pickleball and bocce courts, events and meetings space. (Trilogy by Shea Homes)
Trilogy by Shea Homes at Summerlin offers five distinct floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations, from 1,538 square feet to 2,748 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s to the $800,000s. (Trilogy by Shea Homes)
Trilogy includes a lifestyle package designed for active adults ages 55-plus, created by abundant amenities. (Trilogy by Shea Homes)

Shea Homes, one of nine national homebuilders actively building in the master-planned community of Summerlin, is meeting growing demand for an active lifestyle sought by those ages 55-plus at Trilogy, its popular neighborhood designed with empty nesters and retirees in mind.

With five distinct floor plans remaining in a mix of single- and two-story elevations, Trilogy paired homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,748 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s to the $800,000s. Regardless of size, a Trilogy home includes a lifestyle package second to none that is designed for active adults ages 55-plus.

Trilogy’s sophisticated home designs place all the main living areas and master suites on a single level for ultimate convenience. The designs feature modern, open floor plans that encourage true indoor-outdoor living. Options include casitas, guest suites and private elevators. Homes are designed to encourage entertaining and offer reduced maintenance, catering to an increasing number of active adults seeking a “lock-and-leave” lifestyle that makes it easier to travel.

Located just off the 215 Beltway at Town Center Drive, Trilogy is situated near major retail and the thriving Gardens Plaza, home to a variety of neighborhood services, including popular coffee shops, restaurants, office parks and medical facilities, including Roseman University College of Medicine.

Trilogy is one of Shea Homes’ resort communities nationwide that connects all Trilogy communities across the country for international travel, health and wellness seminars, reciprocal access and more. Outlook Club, an expansive, resort-style club with a variety of indoor and outdoor amenities, includes a culinary kitchen, a second-floor sports and media deck, a resort-style pool, a fully equipped fitness center and movement studio, a dog park, a Zen garden, pickleball and bocce courts, events and meetings space.

With proximity to the Beltway, getting anywhere in the valley from Trilogy is easy and quick. Nearby Gardens Park includes a popular community center, volleyball and basketball courts, walking trails and a weekly neighborhood farmers market. The neighborhood is just minutes from Downtown Summerlin, the region’s premier shopping, dining, entertainment and sports destination.

According to Jenni Pevoto, director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, Trilogy’s location is brimming with nearby restaurants, coffee shops, neighborhood retail and, of course, immediate access to the Beltway.

“Trilogy offers beautiful homes tucked away within a well- planned, gated neighborhood and surrounded by a plethora of conveniences and neighborhood services,” Pevoto said. “It’s the best of both worlds.”

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in almost 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

Southern Highlands mansion lists for nearly $5M
Nestled within Southern Highlands Country Club, a Tuscan-style estate has hit the Las Vegas market for $4,499,900. John Sullivan, Realtor and team lead of The John Sullivan Group with huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home, located at 18 Castle Oaks Court in the Estates, a prestigious community with a private country club.

Overture’s Boston model starts in the mid-$300,000s and features spacious, two-story living a ...
Richmond American opens Overture At Cadence
Richmond American Homes has opened its newest neighborhood, Overture, at Cadence. Overture boasts the expansive Boston and Chicago floor plans — stunning paired homes highlighted by vast, tranquil spaces and charming accents throughout.

The age-qualified community, Trilogy Sunstone, features the Resort Club that offers activities ...
Trilogy Sunstone to host grand opening Feb. 24
Northwest Las Vegas Valley age-qualified community, 55+ Trilogy Sunstone, is introducing three new model homes from the limited-series Amalfi Collection this month. On Feb. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m., homebuyers are invited to a grand opening celebration, where they can tour the homes and enjoy live music, light appetizers and beverages.

Tanager Echo is a 294-unit Summerlin luxury apartment community. It features new-urban architec ...
Downtown Summerlin features Tanager Echo
Recently named the winner of Urban Land Institute’s 2023 Placemaking Award in the Transformative Category, Suburban Division, Tanager Echo in Summerlin is a 294-unit wrap-style multifamily apartment community.

Marble Mesa by Richmond American has been one of Lake Las Vegas’ most popular single-story co ...
Marble Mesa at Lake Las Vegas offers quick move-in homes
Lake Las Vegas is ready for spring. Dozens of new-home communities are blooming with special offers and quick-move-in homes, including several available at Marble Mesa by Richmond American Homes. The intimate collection of just 84 single-story homes is nearing its last available homes, with some ready-for-move-in in as little as 30 to 60 days.

One of the most unique neighborhoods in Summerlin is Cordillera by Toll Brothers that features ...
Cordillera by Toll Brothers in Summerlin offers rooftop decks
One of the unique neighborhoods in the growing Summerlin West area features optional rooftop decks that overlook the Las Vegas Valley: Cordillera by Toll Brothers, located in the Redpoint Square district.

This artist's rendering shows what Seneca at Southern Highlands. (Seneca at Southern Highlands)
Seneca at Southern Highlands offers luxury rental homes
Seneca at Southern Highlands, a new and exclusive collection of 50 high-end modern for-lease homes, crafted by the award-winning team behind Christopher Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s premier builders of luxury homes, is under construction and actively leasing.

Merri Perry
2024 kicked off with higher home prices
A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows 2024 began with home prices higher and the housing supply lower than the same time last year, with signs that home sales could start to bounce back from a slow year.

There are 24 neighborhoods actively selling in Cadence with another eight neighborhoods slated ...
Cadence reports record sales year for 2023
Cadence enters its 10th year ranked as one of the 2023 Top 10 Best-Selling Master-Planned Communities nationwide by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. The 2,200-acre community, located in Henderson, saw a 69 percent increase in sales from 2022.

Summerlin's newest neighborhood is Quail Cove by KB Home offers four three-story floor plans, p ...
Quail Cove by KB Home opens in Summerlin
The newest neighborhood to open in the master-planned community of Summerlin is Quail Cove by KB Home. Located in the district of Kestrel Commons in the popular and growing area of Summerlin West, Quail Cove, like other area neighborhoods, is taking shape on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway at Lake Mead Boulevard, offering stunning vantage points throughout and convenient proximity to Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant urban core.

