Trilogy in Summerlin to debut new models

Trilogy, an age-qualified community in Summerlin, will hold a grand opening for new model homes in February.

This fun-filled day will include tours of the models, live chef demos with appetizers, wine classes from a sommelier and live entertainment.

Located within the master plan of Summerlin, Trilogy’s location has a secluded desert feel.

The community has a bustling social calendar of events and an upcoming resort club.

“We’ve created a distinctive environment that’s all about wellness, freedom and connection — with neighbors and oneself. The homes are stunning, and the entire community fits homebuyers’ interests and priorities,” said Kyle Tibbitts, general manager.

Trilogy offers single-level living in 13 homes, including condominiums, paired courtyard homes and patio homes.

All homes feature modern, open floor plans that embrace indoor-outdoor living and offer many possibilities like casitas, guest suites, bonus rooms and private elevators. Choose from the Resort Collection (1,538 to 2,649 square feet), the Modern Collection (2,236 to 2,748 square feet) and the Lux Collection (2,089 to 2,915 square feet).

Call 800-685-6494 for more information and visit trilogylife.com/las-vegas to join the VIP list for your exclusive invitation.