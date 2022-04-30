Trilogy opens model homes in two communities

Trilogy in Summerlin is opening two new model homes beginning May 7. Trilogy Sunstone is still celebrating the grand opening of its eight new model homes.

The Viewpoint model is part of the Modern Collection at Trilogy in Summerlin. It is 2,748 square feet. (Trilogy)

Las Vegas is known for its seemingly endless list of things to do, world-class entertainment and dining, but it’s also a place with more than 315 days of sunshine a year, state and national parks, and many outdoor activities — from canyons to lakes and beyond. Two resort-style 55+ communities offered by Trilogy by Shea Homes in the Las Vegas area continue to inspire interest and excitement from homebuyers seeking a blend of outdoor living, adventure, wellness and happiness.

Trilogy in Summerlin

Nestled on the western rim of the valley, Trilogy in Summerlin is just 15 miles from downtown Las Vegas. This award-winning community is in the heart of the Summerlin master-plan adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Floorplans — all condos — are priced from the low-$800,000s and range from 1,538 to 2,915 square feet with two to three bedrooms and two to 3.5 baths.

Trilogy in Summerlin is opening two new model homes beginning May 7: Summit and Inspire. These homes are part of the Modern Collection, introducing stacked home styles that feature main-level living and open-concept interiors.

All homes offer gourmet kitchens, primary retreats, and private elevators. Multisliding glass walls make it easy to enjoy the Las Vegas weather daily. Buyers can choose from four attached floorplans, with options to live on the top-floor suite or the slightly more spacious lower level.

Trilogy Sunstone

Trilogy Sunstone is located within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas and is near Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston. This community offers single-family and duplex homes priced from the mid-$400,000s. Homes range from 1,342 to 2,579 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to three baths.

Trilogy Sunstone is still celebrating the grand opening of its eight new model homes. Trilogy has sold out the first phase of homes and has just released the first homesites of phase two. The community’s Cabochon Resort Club is slated for completion in summer 2022, which will house amenities like a restaurant, bar, coffeehouse, fitness center, culinary studio, event space, and outdoor social spaces.

Private tours available

To schedule a private tour today of either Las Vegas Trilogy community, homebuyers can call 877-221-3264 and join the interest list at Sheahomes.com/Nevada. This will keep them up to date on future homesite releases, events and important information.