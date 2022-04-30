69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
draft fan
Draft 2022
Provided Content

Trilogy opens model homes in two communities

PROVIDED CONTENT
April 30, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
The Viewpoint model is part of the Modern Collection at Trilogy in Summerlin. It is 2,748 squar ...
The Viewpoint model is part of the Modern Collection at Trilogy in Summerlin. It is 2,748 square feet. (Trilogy)

Las Vegas is known for its seemingly endless list of things to do, world-class entertainment and dining, but it’s also a place with more than 315 days of sunshine a year, state and national parks, and many outdoor activities — from canyons to lakes and beyond. Two resort-style 55+ communities offered by Trilogy by Shea Homes in the Las Vegas area continue to inspire interest and excitement from homebuyers seeking a blend of outdoor living, adventure, wellness and happiness.

Trilogy in Summerlin

Nestled on the western rim of the valley, Trilogy in Summerlin is just 15 miles from downtown Las Vegas. This award-winning community is in the heart of the Summerlin master-plan adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Floorplans — all condos — are priced from the low-$800,000s and range from 1,538 to 2,915 square feet with two to three bedrooms and two to 3.5 baths.

Trilogy in Summerlin is opening two new model homes beginning May 7: Summit and Inspire. These homes are part of the Modern Collection, introducing stacked home styles that feature main-level living and open-concept interiors.

All homes offer gourmet kitchens, primary retreats, and private elevators. Multisliding glass walls make it easy to enjoy the Las Vegas weather daily. Buyers can choose from four attached floorplans, with options to live on the top-floor suite or the slightly more spacious lower level.

Trilogy Sunstone

Trilogy Sunstone is located within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas and is near Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston. This community offers single-family and duplex homes priced from the mid-$400,000s. Homes range from 1,342 to 2,579 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to three baths.

Trilogy Sunstone is still celebrating the grand opening of its eight new model homes. Trilogy has sold out the first phase of homes and has just released the first homesites of phase two. The community’s Cabochon Resort Club is slated for completion in summer 2022, which will house amenities like a restaurant, bar, coffeehouse, fitness center, culinary studio, event space, and outdoor social spaces.

Private tours available

To schedule a private tour today of either Las Vegas Trilogy community, homebuyers can call 877-221-3264 and join the interest list at Sheahomes.com/Nevada. This will keep them up to date on future homesite releases, events and important information.

MOST READ
1
Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
2
Strip landlord met with A’s about a possible stadium deal
Strip landlord met with A’s about a possible stadium deal
3
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
4
Raiders have 1st of 5 draft picks on Friday
Raiders have 1st of 5 draft picks on Friday
5
Raiders decline fifth-year options on Abram, Ferrell, Jacobs
Raiders decline fifth-year options on Abram, Ferrell, Jacobs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Howard Hughes Corp. recently donated $25,000 to the city of Las Vegas’ tree initiative, ...
Howard Hughes Corp. donates to city’s tree initiative
PROVIDED CONTENT

The Howard Hughes Corp. donated $25,000 to the city of Las Vegas’ tree initiative “Going Green for Good Health” to fund more than 60 mature, park-ready trees that will be planted this year.

Richmond American Homes Three new Cadence neighborhoods by Richmond American Homes are being de ...
Richmond American unveils three Cadence neighborhoods
Provided Content

Richmond American Homes continues to expand its footprint at the Cadence community in Henderson by announcing its latest neighborhood offerings. The builder has two new neighborhoods in Cadence that are now beginning home sales, with a third on the way.

Highline by Lennar is the newest neighborhood in the district of Redpoint Square in Summerlin. ...
Lennar opens Summerlin condo neighborhood
Provided Content

Highline consists of two collections of condominiums ranging from 1,448 square feet to 1,956 square feet and featuring a unique design with a private garage on the first floor and expansive single-story condo home on the second floor.

Downtown high-rise Juhl announces record sales of 27 condos valued in excess of $10.7 million a ...
Juhl announces record first-quarter sales
Provided Content

Juhl, the loft-style high-rise luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, announces record sales of 27 condos valued in excess of $10.7 million and the closing of 26 homes valued at $9,540,400 in the first quarter of 2022, leaving fewer than 70 condo-homes remaining available for purchase.

Move 4 Less has opened an office in Reno. Ezequiel Valdez, an 11-year Move 4 Less employee, has ...
Move 4 Less enters Reno market
Provided Content

Move 4 Less has opened an office in Reno, bringing professional, quality local and long-distance moving services to Northern Nevada.

While April is Earth Month, the master-planned community of Summerlin is a place where the envi ...
Summerlin is a steward of the land
Provided Content

While April is Earth Month, the master-planned community of Summerlin is a place where the environment is celebrated year-round.

Tbektu Design + Development, LLC won the Coverings Installation & Design Award for Residential ...
Coverings Installation Design Award winners announced
Provided Content

Coverings ( coverings.com ), an event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, has bestowed Coverings Installation Design (CID) awards for 15 tile and stone projects that showcase distinction in creativity, ingenuity and technical achievement.

MorningStar at The Canyons will be near the intersection of Alta Drive and Hualapai Way. The 19 ...
MorningStar at The Canyons to break ground this summer
Provided Content

MorningStar Senior Living and Confluent Senior Living have acquired a 3.67-acre property in Las Vegas. Representing the project partners’ continued geographic expansion and first joint venture in the state, MorningStar at The Canyons is planned for a groundbreaking this summer.

Scott Emerson
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: APRIL 9
Provided Content

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties real estate sales executive Scott Emerson has been named president of Las Vegas’ premier organization for LGBTQ+ Realtors and real estate industry professionals, the Las Vegas Chapter of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.

Summerlin is celebrating Earth Month with environmental displays throughout Downtown Summerlin, ...
Summerlin to celebrate Earth Day
Provided Content

For residents of the master-planned community of Summerlin, which is framed by the majestic Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, every day is Earth Day in the community.