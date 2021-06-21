102°F
Trilogy Sunstone breaks ground on club

June 21, 2021 - 9:18 am
 
Trilogy Sunstone in northwest Las Vegas has broken ground on its new resort club, Cabochon Club. (Shea Homes)
Shea Homes The model homes at Trilogy Sunstone are almost ready for pre-grand opening tours. The eight new models are expected to be available to tour via private appointments by late summer 2021.
Trilogy Sunstone, a new age-qualified community within the Sunstone master-planned community offered by Shea Homes in northwest Las Vegas, has announced the groundbreaking of its new resort club, Cabochon Club.

The club will be the hub of the active lifestyle found at Trilogy. Cabochon Club will be completed in phases, with the first phase planned to include a full-scale fitness center, resort-style pool, coffeehouse and cocktail bar, culinary studio and pickleball courts.

As the community grows, the club will complete its second phase, which is planned to include a full-service, indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, special event center, bocce courts and outdoor game and event venue.

Trilogy is planning an extensive trail system throughout the neighborhood that will connect to the overall master plan’s trails. The master plan and Shea teams are partnering with Avid Trails, an innovative design firm specializing in the development of functional, engaging and unique trails for a variety of activities.

The model homes at Trilogy Sunstone are almost ready for pre-grand opening tours. The eight new models are expected to be available to tour via private appointments by late summer 2021.

Homebuyers can get a virtual sneak peek of these homes through several webinars hosted by Trilogy’s design partner, TRIO. The next webinar in the series will be on July 30 at 1 p.m. Those interested in joining these events and watching previous webinar can visit SheaHomes.com/Sunstone to register.

Kyle Tibbitts, general manager of Trilogy Sunstone, said: “We’re so excited about the groundbreaking of Cabochon Club because it means we’re a step closer to our homeowners experiencing the exceptional lifestyle you can only find at a Trilogy community.

Trilogy Sunstone will be an amazing place to live that offers adventure, fun and all kinds of ways for people to meet new friends they can share experiences with. Our location near the Las Vegas Strip, beautiful Red Rock Canyon, Downtown Summerlin, Mount Charleston, and Lee Canyon makes this truly a place where homebuyers can have access to all the fun of Vegas, and easy access to the outdoors.”

The next homesite release will be held Aug. 6 and interested homebuyers are encouraged to join the VIP Priority Purchase List on the website to have the opportunity to reserve their homesite. Trilogy Sunstone offers single-level and duplex homes priced from the mid $300,000s, with homes ranging from 1,342 square feet to 2,579 square feet. The floor plans at Sunstone are some of Shea Homes’ newest designs featuring contemporary layouts that embrace open-concept living and outdoor living spaces that take advantage of the mild desert climate. Buyers will enjoy deluxe kitchens, open-concept, spacious homes, spa-inspired primary suites and flexible floor plans.

To learn more about the newest Trilogy community in North Las Vegas and receive updates on events, homesite releases, and other announcements, buyers can visit the web site and join the interest list at SheaHomes.com/Sunstone or call 866-745-3514.

Shea Homes has 17 Trilogy age-qualified and resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, having developed a total of over 20 55-plus and resort lifestyle master plans since the division’s inception in 1999.

Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff.

\Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails and sports courts.

Trilogy by Shea Homes has been named America’s Most Trusted Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study every year since 2013, lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

THE LATEST
Toll Brothers has opened its Acadia Ridge neighborhood in Redpoint in Summerlin West. (Summerlin)
Acadia Ridge opens in Redpoint in Summerlin West
Summerlin West, the newest area to take shape within the master-planned community of Summerlin, has announced its newest neighborhood. Opening within the district of Redpoint is Acadia Ridge by Toll Brothers.

Deanna Ball
Six tips for first-time homebuyers
By Deanna Ball Special to LVRJRealEstate.Vegas

Over the last two years, Nevada’s real estate market has been buzzing, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic where we saw a national rise in homebuying. According to realtor.com , in Las Vegas, specifically, home values have increased more than 13 percent this past year with the average cost of a home at $340,000.

Portfolio of 22 Las Vegas homes offered for $7.8M
Candi Liumai of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has listed a portfolio of 22 homes throughout Las Vegas for a combined $7.8 million.

NV Energy is delivering nearly 100 free energy-efficient appliances through NV Energy’s Power ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JUNE 19
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

A recent report by StorageCafé, nationwide self-storage search website and a part of Yardi, listed Henderson as one of the top U.S. cities with the best apartment amenities and ideal renting conditions. The city came in at the No. 4 sport nationwide and beat out other Nevada towns in this ranking.

Summerlin West has yet another new neighborhood. Opening within the district of Redpoint is Car ...
Pulte opens Carmel Cliff in Redpoint in Summerlin
The rapidly growing and popular area of Summerlin West, the newest area to take shape within Summerlin, has yet another new neighborhood. Opening within the district of Redpoint is Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes.

Tanager Echo is situated on nearly 3 acres and will provide Downtown Summerlin with new options ...
Howard Hughes breaks ground on office building, apartments
The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin and its 400-acre Downtown Summerlin, has broken ground on two new projects that reflect the growing demand for Summerlin’s acclaimed live-work-play lifestyle. 1700 Pavilion, a new 10-story, Class-A office building, and Tanager Echo, the 295-unit, second phase of the Tanager luxury apartment complex, continue the evolution of Downtown Summerlin as the community’s walkable urban core.

Communities in Schools of Southern Nevada Executive Director Cheri Ward, second from left, pres ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: Susan Marques joins team
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Susan Marques joins Huntington Ellis Susan Marques has joined the Darin Marques Group at Huntington Ellis as a real estate agent. Marques is a former professional boxer and gym owner. She specializes in luxury real estate video marketing.

Julie Youngblood
LVR presents annual awards
Las Vegas Realtors presented its annual awards this month to some of its leading and longtime members.

Summerlin is known for its 150-mile long system of trails that link the community and encourage ...
Summerlin to celebrate National Trails Day
While Saturday is the official American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day, every day feels like trails day in the master-planned community of Summerlin, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, Summerlin’s senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience. That’s because the community’s expansive trail system that spans more than 150 miles, is a signature amenity of the community and has consistently ranked as its most popular amenity in surveys of community residents.