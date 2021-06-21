Trilogy Sunstone breaks ground on club

Trilogy Sunstone, a new age-qualified community within the Sunstone master-planned community offered by Shea Homes in northwest Las Vegas, has announced the groundbreaking of its new resort club, Cabochon Club.

Shea Homes The model homes at Trilogy Sunstone are almost ready for pre-grand opening tours. The eight new models are expected to be available to tour via private appointments by late summer 2021.

The club will be the hub of the active lifestyle found at Trilogy. Cabochon Club will be completed in phases, with the first phase planned to include a full-scale fitness center, resort-style pool, coffeehouse and cocktail bar, culinary studio and pickleball courts.

As the community grows, the club will complete its second phase, which is planned to include a full-service, indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, special event center, bocce courts and outdoor game and event venue.

Trilogy is planning an extensive trail system throughout the neighborhood that will connect to the overall master plan’s trails. The master plan and Shea teams are partnering with Avid Trails, an innovative design firm specializing in the development of functional, engaging and unique trails for a variety of activities.

Homebuyers can get a virtual sneak peek of these homes through several webinars hosted by Trilogy’s design partner, TRIO. The next webinar in the series will be on July 30 at 1 p.m. Those interested in joining these events and watching previous webinar can visit SheaHomes.com/Sunstone to register.

Kyle Tibbitts, general manager of Trilogy Sunstone, said: “We’re so excited about the groundbreaking of Cabochon Club because it means we’re a step closer to our homeowners experiencing the exceptional lifestyle you can only find at a Trilogy community.

Trilogy Sunstone will be an amazing place to live that offers adventure, fun and all kinds of ways for people to meet new friends they can share experiences with. Our location near the Las Vegas Strip, beautiful Red Rock Canyon, Downtown Summerlin, Mount Charleston, and Lee Canyon makes this truly a place where homebuyers can have access to all the fun of Vegas, and easy access to the outdoors.”

The next homesite release will be held Aug. 6 and interested homebuyers are encouraged to join the VIP Priority Purchase List on the website to have the opportunity to reserve their homesite. Trilogy Sunstone offers single-level and duplex homes priced from the mid $300,000s, with homes ranging from 1,342 square feet to 2,579 square feet. The floor plans at Sunstone are some of Shea Homes’ newest designs featuring contemporary layouts that embrace open-concept living and outdoor living spaces that take advantage of the mild desert climate. Buyers will enjoy deluxe kitchens, open-concept, spacious homes, spa-inspired primary suites and flexible floor plans.

To learn more about the newest Trilogy community in North Las Vegas and receive updates on events, homesite releases, and other announcements, buyers can visit the web site and join the interest list at SheaHomes.com/Sunstone or call 866-745-3514.

Shea Homes has 17 Trilogy age-qualified and resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, having developed a total of over 20 55-plus and resort lifestyle master plans since the division’s inception in 1999.

Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff.

\Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails and sports courts.

Trilogy by Shea Homes has been named America’s Most Trusted Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study every year since 2013, lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.