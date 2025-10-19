Trilogy Sunstone offers limited release of premium homesites

On Oct. 17, a limited release of premium homesites will become available — offering some of the most desirable locations within the community.

Exciting things are happening at Trilogy Sunstone. On Oct. 17, a limited release of premium homesites will become available — offering some of the most desirable locations within the community. These exclusive opportunities are expected to go quickly, so interested buyers are encouraged to act fast. Plus, mark your calendar for Oct. 25 at noon when Trilogy Sunstone will celebrate the grand opening of a brand-new phase of its award-winning Cabochon Club. This stunning expansion will feature a full-service restaurant, bar and event center, elevating the lifestyle experience for residents and guests.

Located in northwest Las Vegas within the Sunstone master plan, Trilogy Sunstone offers a stunning resort-style community near Red Rock Canyon, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon. With single-level detached and duplex homes starting from the high $300,000s and ranging from 1,312 square feet to 2,758 square feet, this is the perfect place for outdoor enthusiasts and those seeking an exceptional lifestyle.

At the heart of the community is Cabochon Club, a sophisticated social hub where neighbors come together to enjoy fitness, events and games. The first phase includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style and lap pool, coffeehouse, culinary studio, bocce ball and pickleball courts and an outdoor event venue.

The second phase brings even more excitement with the addition of a full-service indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, plus a new event space.

Don’t miss the Club’s grand opening celebration Oct. 25 from noon to 6 p.m. Call 800-685-6494 for more information and visit SheaHomes.com/Sunstone to join the email list for community updates.

The Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities division offers 55-plus and resort-lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999. Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique Communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy brand community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails and exclusive lifestyle programs. Trilogy by Shea Homes has received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research America’s Most Trusted Active Adult Resort Builder Study each year since 2013. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

