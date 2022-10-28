Trilogy Sunstone offers quick move-in homes

During the month of November, Trilogy is offering incentives on select quick move-in designer homes, up to $20,000. (Trilogy Sunstone)

During the month of November, Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is offering incentives on select quick move-in designer homes, up to $20,000, the biggest incentive at Trilogy Sunstone yet.

Trilogy Sunstone

Trilogy Sunstone is located within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas near Red Rock Canyon, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon. This resort community offers single-level detached and duplex homes priced from the low $400,000s. Homes range from 1,342 square feet to 2,579 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to three baths.

Here, homeowners will enjoy not only an amazing location that is ideal for outdoor lovers but also an exceptional lifestyle, a bustling social calendar of events, a new resort club and, best of all, camaraderie with neighbors who are also passionate about enjoying life.

Cabochon Club

Trilogy’s resort club, Cabochon Club, is holding its grand opening now and is becoming the social hub of the community and the place for meeting up with neighbors, working out and enjoying events.

Phase one of this sophisticated club includes a fully equipped fitness center, resort-style pool and lap pool, coffeehouse and wine bar, culinary studio, outdoor game patio, bocce ball and pickleball courts in its first phase. As the community grows, the club will add a full-service, indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, as well as an event space.

Homes at Trilogy Sunstone are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions. Incentives vary and may be in the form of price reductions or credits toward the purchase of upgrades and are subject to change without notice.

In addition, a credit toward closing costs may be available but only for those financing their purchase with Shea Mortgage. Buyers are not required to use Shea Mortgage as their lender.