Trilogy Sunstone offers quick move-in ready homes

May 7, 2024 - 7:45 am
May 7, 2024 - 7:45 am
 

There are exciting things happening at Trilogy Sunstone, Vegas’ hottest new 55-plus community.

There are enticing incentives on select quick move-in designer homes. You could receive up to $32,500 in options/upgrades credit pre-selected by the design team, plus up to $20,000 in closing costs.

Rate buy down options are also available with a preferred lender. Explore 16 thoughtfully designed floor plans ranging from 1,312 square feet to 2,758 square feet and priced from $354,990.

You will love these homes’ spacious great rooms, chef’s kitchens, primary suites with walk-in closets and en suite baths and covered patios.

These homes will be move-in ready very soon and feature options and upgrades thoughtfully selected by our in-house design team. These homes — and this opportunity — won’t be available for long.

Opening of three home models

The popular community of Trilogy Sunstone in northwest Las Vegas just introduced three new model homes from the limited-series Modern Collection.

The ultra-hip collection features three main-level-living floor plans ranging from 1,312 square feet to 2,758 square feet with two to three bedrooms and two to 2½ baths. These attached condominium homes are priced from the mid-$300,000s and feature one- or two-car garages.

Perfect for those who love to entertain, the homes within this collection are designed to maximize square footage and take advantage of natural light, with open-concept living spaces, outdoor balconies and guest suites.

Optional features such as elevators and dumbwaiters make these floor plans even more versatile.

A select number of Modern Collection homesites have just been released for sale.

These homesites are limited, and buyers are encouraged to tour today.

Lifestyle, Cabochon Club

Trilogy Sunstone is located within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon. Here, homeowners will enjoy not only an amazing location that is ideal for outdoor lovers, but also an exceptional lifestyle, a fun-filled, curated social calendar of events that homeowners just won’t find at other lifestyle communities, a new award-winning resort club, and, best of all, camaraderie with neighbors who are also passionate about enjoying life!

Trilogy’s resort club, Cabochon Club, was named Best 55+ Amenity in the U.S. by the National Association of Homebuilders in 2023 and is the social hub of the community and the place for meeting up with neighbors, working out and enjoying events. Phase 1 of this incredible club includes pickleball courts, a fully equipped fitness center, resort-style lap pool, coffeehouse and wine bar, culinary studio, outdoor game patio and bocce. Phase 2 of the Club will add a full-service, indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, and a special-event venue offering even more ways for our members to connect and have fun!

For more information and to tour the community and the first phase of the club, call 702-745-5711 or visit SheaHomes.com/Sunstone to join the email list for community updates.

