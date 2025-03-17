Trilogy Sunstone opens new phases

Las Vegas-area homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of a brand-new phase of homesites at 55+Trilogy Sunstone within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas.

Trilogy Sunstone, an age-qualified community within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas, has started a new phase of construction. (Photo courtesy of Trilogy)

Las Vegas-area homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of a brand-new phase of homesites at 55+Trilogy Sunstone within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas. Located near Red Rock Canyon, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon, the award-winning resort-style Trilogy community provides convenient access to outdoor recreation and the famed Las Vegas Strip.

The demand for these new homesites has been overwhelming. This newest selection includes some of the community’s premium homesites overlooking the Spring Mountains. The new homesites will fit floor plans from the popular Freedom Collection, which range from 1,507 square feet to 2,579 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to 3½ baths. All homes are single-story detached homes priced from $458,490. The homes have open floor plans with spacious great rooms, chef-designed kitchens, primary suites with spa-like bathrooms and en suite guest baths and covered outdoor living areas.

Enjoy up to $20,000 in incentives on select move-in-ready homes. For a limited time, personalize your purchase with up to $20,000* in incentives to reduce option pricing*.

The community has 16 total single-family detached, duplex and triplex floor plans ranging from 1,312 square feet to 2,758 square feet. Shea Homes designs embrace open-concept and outdoor living and offer a variety of features and options to suit many different lifestyles.

Resort Club open, expanding soon

At the center of the Trilogy Sunstone community is the spectacular award-wining Cabochon Club, home to a fully equipped fitness center, luxurious resort-style pool and spa, cafe and wine bar, culinary studio, pickleball and bocce courts. The build-out of the private Resort Club’s second phase is now underway and will include a full-service signature restaurant and bar, an events center, outdoor game and event patio, and more amenities slated to open soon.

Cabochon Club is managed by a dedicated hospitality team who oversees all community events and deliver the signature Trilogy lifestyle experience to Trilogy Sunstone Members every day. Homeowners enjoy a robust menu of unique social events and activities, innovative fitness and wellness classes, exclusive experiences, and member-led clubs.

Schedule a private tour

The newest Trilogy Sunstone homesite release is expected to sell out quickly. Interested homebuyers should call 702-745-5711 to learn more and schedule a private tour.

To stay up to date on all news and incentives, exclusive email updates, view available quick move-in homes and browse floor plans at the Trilogy Sunstone community, buyers are invited to visit Sheahomes.com/Sunstone.

Shea Communities Marketing Company (NV #B.0146638.CORP); Construction: SHALC GC, INC. (NV #0080574). Homes at Trilogy® Sunstone are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions. This is not an offer of real estate for sale, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, to residents of any state or province in which registration and other legal requirements have not been fulfilled. Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Equal Housing Opportunity. Incentives vary and may be in the form of price reductions or credits toward the purchase of upgrades and are subject to change without notice. In addition, a credit towards closing costs may be available but only for those financing their purchase with Shea Mortgage. Buyers are not required to use Shea Mortgage as their lender. Buyers may select any lending institution of their choosing for the purpose of securing mortgage financing, are not limited to Shea Mortgage, and are free to decline any closing costs credits tied to the use of Shea Mortgage. Shea Mortgage, Inc., NMLS#40397, 29122 Rancho Viejo Rd, Suite 202, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675, Licensed location: NV: #5801 (branch located at 410 South Rampart, Suite 390, Office #348, Las Vegas, NV 89145). Incentive available for new contracts with effective dates between March 1st, 2025 and April 30th, 2025.