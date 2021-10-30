68°F
Trilogy Sunstone showcases eight new model homes

Provided Content
October 29, 2021 - 5:02 pm
 
Updated November 4, 2021 - 12:16 pm
Trilogy by Shea Homes will showcase its new age-qualified community within the Sunstone master ...
Trilogy by Shea Homes will showcase its new age-qualified community within the Sunstone master plan this month. Tour appointments are available and the community will host open houses every Saturday and Sunday throughout the month. (Trilogy Sunstone)

Trilogy Sunstone, a new age-qualified community offered by Trilogy by Shea Homes within the Sunstone master plan, has announced the grand opening of eight new model homes. The community recently hosted an event and welcomed more than 600 homebuyers to tour this new 55-plus resort community in northwest Las Vegas.

The next homesite release is slated for Nov. 5, and interested homebuyers should visit the website, Sheahomes.com/Trilogy, learn more information about the available homes.

Trilogy Sunstone is near the Las Vegas Strip and Red Rock Canyon, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon. Its Cabochon Club is slated for completion in early-to-mid-2022 and will serve as the social hub of the community. The 15,000-square-foot Resort Club will be completed in phases, with the first phase planned to include a full-scale fitness center, resort-style pool, coffeehouse and cocktail bar, culinary studio and pickleball courts. The second phase is planned to include a full-service, indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, special event center, bocce courts and outdoor game and event venue.

Trilogy is planning an extensive trail system throughout the neighborhood that will connect to the overall master plan’s trails. The master plan and Shea teams are partnering with Avid Trails, a design firm specializing in the development of functional, engaging and unique trails for a variety of activities.

Jeff McQueen, president of the Shea Homes Active Lifestyle division, said: “We’re so excited to introduce these stunning model homes to homebuyers. Trilogy Sunstone has it all — exciting amenities; world-class nightlife, shopping and dining nearby; access to the outdoors; and gorgeous homes.”

Due to anticipated high traffic volume, interested homebuyers are invited to book an appointment to tour the eight new model homes by contacting a community representative Monday through Friday at 877-221-3264. Trilogy Sunstone also will be hosting an open house every Saturday and Sunday through November for those interested in self-tours.

To learn more about this new Trilogy community and stay apprised of upcoming events and other announcements, buyers can contact a new home advisor at 877-221-3264.

Shea Homes has 17 Trilogy age-qualified and resort-lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, having developed a total of over 20 55-plus and resort lifestyle master plans since the division’s inception in 1999.

Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails and sports courts.

Trilogy by Shea Homes has been named America’s Most Trusted Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study for years 2013-2021. Visit lifestoryresearch.com.

For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

