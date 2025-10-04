66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Trilogy Sunstone to hold grand opening for Cabochon Club’s second phase Oct. 25

Trilogy Sunstone will hold a grand opening for the second phase of its award-winning Cabochon C ...
Trilogy Sunstone will hold a grand opening for the second phase of its award-winning Cabochon Club on Oct. 25 at noon. (Trilogy Sunstone)
Located in northwest Las Vegas within the Sunstone master plan, Trilogy Sunstone is an age-qual ...
Located in northwest Las Vegas within the Sunstone master plan, Trilogy Sunstone is an age-qualified community. (Trilogy Sunstone)
More Stories
The 29th annual Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin, Oct. 10-12. (Downtown ...
Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 10-12
Azure Park in North Las Vegas is one of seven Tri Pointe Homes neighborhoods hosting a special ...
Tri Pointe Homes kicks off open house events
Woodside Homes’ Piermont neighborhood in Cadence has a few final quick-move-in homes availabl ...
Cadence offers homes that are ready when you are
Parade of Mischief returns to Downtown Summerlin for the Halloween season. The free family-frie ...
Halloween event Parade of mischief returns to Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content
October 4, 2025 - 9:58 am
 

Mark your calendars for Oct. 25 at noon for the highly anticipated grand opening of the second phase of the award-winning Cabochon Club.

Join us for a lively festival featuring live music, local vendors and exclusive tastings from the new restaurant and bar, Cooper’s Kitchen + Tap. As part of this exciting expansion, we’re also unveiling a stunning new event center. Cooper’s Kitchen + Tap will be open to the public five days a week, making it a standout addition to the northwest Vegas dining scene.

Trilogy Sunstone

Located in northwest Las Vegas within the Sunstone master plan, Trilogy Sunstone offers a resort-style community near Red Rock Canyon, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon. With single-level detached and duplex homes starting from the high $300,000s and ranging from 1,312 square feet to 2,758 square feet, this is the perfect place for outdoor enthusiasts and those seeking an exceptional lifestyle.

Cabochon Club

At the heart of the community is Cabochon Club, a sophisticated social hub where neighbors come together to enjoy fitness, events and games. The first phase includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style lap pool, coffeehouse, culinary studio, bocce ball and pickleball courts and an outdoor event venue. The second phase brings even more excitement with the addition of a full-service indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, plus a new event space.

Schedule a private tour

Don’t miss the highly anticipated club grand opening celebration Oct. 25 from noon to 6 p.m. Call 800-685-6494 for more information and visit SheaHomes.com/Sunstone to join the email list for community updates.

About Trilogy by Shea Homes

The Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities division offers 55-plus and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999.

Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique Communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy brand community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which might include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails and exclusive lifestyle programs.

Trilogy by Shea Homes has received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research America’s Most Trusted Active Adult Resort Builder Study each year since 2013. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

MOST READ
Check out the latest issue of New Homes Guide. Click below!
flipbook
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Azure Park in North Las Vegas is one of seven Tri Pointe Homes neighborhoods hosting a special ...
Tri Pointe Homes kicks off open house events
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas is hosting a special valley-wide open house at seven of its communities, Oct. 4-5 and 11-12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Woodside Homes’ Piermont neighborhood in Cadence has a few final quick-move-in homes availabl ...
Cadence offers homes that are ready when you are
Provided Content

At Cadence, Henderson’s premier master-planned community, your dream home is ready and waiting for you with a variety of quick move-in options.

The Lake Las Vegas Classic returns to Reflection Bay Golf Club for a two-day celebration of foo ...
Lake Las Vegas Classic slated for Sept. 26-27
Provided Content

Reflection Bay Golf Club will once again host the Lake Las Vegas Classic, a two-day celebration of food, wine, golf and live music Sept. 26-27.

Lina Namkungm, a 2025 Faith Lutheran High School graduate, attended the school’s Flight Acade ...
Summerlin high schools go beyond the classroom
Provided Content

Each of the Summerlin’s six high schools offer a range of unique academies, clubs and programs that take traditional education well beyond the classroom, providing hands-on training for future vocations and catering to students’ special interests from sports and technology to the arts and science.

Carlisle by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin. Located in Grand ...
Carlisle by Tri Pointe opens in Summerlin’s Grand Park village
Provided Content

Carlisle by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to debut in the Summerlin master-planned community. Situated in Grand Park village, it showcases two unique collections — Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak.

Jacob Clemens, a Realtor, found his young family’s dream home at Kyle Pointe by Tri Pointe Ho ...
Realtor, interior designer find dream home at Arrow Peak in northwest valley
Provided Content

Las Vegas natives, Jacob and Kenzie Clemens always knew their dream home would be full of love and light reflecting their current lifestyle and foreshadowing the future plans of their young family. After an extensive search, they found just that in the Arrow Peak neighborhood of Tri Pointe Homes’ Kyle Pointe community in the northwest valley, which also features the neighborhoods of Alpine Ridge and Alder.

Skye Canyon will hold its ninth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalk & Cheers, Oct. 25 at ...
Skye Canyon presents Chalk Cheers Oct. 25
Provided Content

Calling all artists and artisanal crafts vendors, registration is now open for the highly anticipated ninth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalk Cheers. Embracing the spirit of the fall season, this family festival will feature a live chalk art contest, art fair, pumpkin patch and tasty bites from Las Vegas’ best food trucks. Mark your calendars for Oct. 25, as the festivities unfold at Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

MORE STORIES