Trilogy Sunstone to hold grand opening for Cabochon Club’s second phase Oct. 25

Located in northwest Las Vegas within the Sunstone master plan, Trilogy Sunstone is an age-qualified community. (Trilogy Sunstone)

Trilogy Sunstone will hold a grand opening for the second phase of its award-winning Cabochon Club on Oct. 25 at noon. (Trilogy Sunstone)

Mark your calendars for Oct. 25 at noon for the highly anticipated grand opening of the second phase of the award-winning Cabochon Club.

Join us for a lively festival featuring live music, local vendors and exclusive tastings from the new restaurant and bar, Cooper’s Kitchen + Tap. As part of this exciting expansion, we’re also unveiling a stunning new event center. Cooper’s Kitchen + Tap will be open to the public five days a week, making it a standout addition to the northwest Vegas dining scene.

Trilogy Sunstone

Located in northwest Las Vegas within the Sunstone master plan, Trilogy Sunstone offers a resort-style community near Red Rock Canyon, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon. With single-level detached and duplex homes starting from the high $300,000s and ranging from 1,312 square feet to 2,758 square feet, this is the perfect place for outdoor enthusiasts and those seeking an exceptional lifestyle.

Cabochon Club

At the heart of the community is Cabochon Club, a sophisticated social hub where neighbors come together to enjoy fitness, events and games. The first phase includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style lap pool, coffeehouse, culinary studio, bocce ball and pickleball courts and an outdoor event venue. The second phase brings even more excitement with the addition of a full-service indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, plus a new event space.

Schedule a private tour

Don’t miss the highly anticipated club grand opening celebration Oct. 25 from noon to 6 p.m. Call 800-685-6494 for more information and visit SheaHomes.com/Sunstone to join the email list for community updates.

About Trilogy by Shea Homes

The Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities division offers 55-plus and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999.

Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique Communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy brand community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which might include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails and exclusive lifestyle programs.

Trilogy by Shea Homes has received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research America’s Most Trusted Active Adult Resort Builder Study each year since 2013. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.