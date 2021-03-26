Trilogy Sunstone to hold summer grand opening event

Shea Homes began taking lot reservations at its newest age-qualified community within the Sunstone master plan, Trilogy Sunstone, with all potential homesites being reserved by eager prospective buyers. The demand has been extremely promising even prior to opening a sales office, driving over 100 interested buyers to join the VIP priority list through a series of virtual information session webinars.

As the community moves toward an expected early summer grand opening, potential buyers are encouraged to make virtual appointments to learn more about this 55-plus resort community and details about pre-grand opening pricing, how to join the VIP priority list for pre-grand opening homesite releases and the pre-qualification process.

Kyle Tibbitts, general manager, expressed excitement about the overwhelming interest in Trilogy Sunstone.

“The enthusiasm about this amazing community is incredible, and we are so excited to welcome over 100 interested buyers so far to the VIP priority list interested in participating in our next homesite release,” he said. “Based on results so far, we expect upcoming releases to generate strong buyer response, and for good reason. This community is in a beautiful, convenient location and offers stunning homes that appeal to 55-plus buyers who are seeking adventure, fun and lots of lifestyle options in their next chapter. Plans for our Resort Club are well underway, and it will raise the bar for exciting 55-plus living in this area.”

Trilogy Sunstone is in desirable northwest Las Vegas near Red Rock Canyon, Mount Charleston, and Lee Canyon. It offers easy access to the Las Vegas Strip and its many restaurants, hotels and events venues and is also close to Downtown Summerlin, a popular upscale destination for shopping, dining and events.

The community will offer single-level homes and duplex homes with anticipated pricing starting in the mid-$300,000s.

Homes will range from 1,342 square feet to 2,579 square feet. All floor plans will feature contemporary designs that embrace open-concept living and outdoor living spaces that take advantage of the desert climate. Buyers will enjoy deluxe kitchens, spa-inspired owner suites, gorgeous bathrooms and other design features. Construction is underway on the model homes that are expected to be featured in a grand opening event this summer.