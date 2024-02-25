Trilogy Sunstone to host grand opening Feb. 24

Northwest Las Vegas Valley age-qualified community, 55+ Trilogy Sunstone, is introducing three new model homes from the limited-series Amalfi Collection this month. On Feb. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m., homebuyers are invited to a grand opening celebration, where they can tour the homes and enjoy live music, light appetizers and beverages.

The age-qualified community, Trilogy Sunstone, features the Resort Club that offers activities and social events. (Trilogy Sunstone)

Trilogy Sunstone's Resort Club has a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facility, an outdoor resort and lap pool, coffee and wine bar, social and event spaces and pickleball and bocce courts. A restaurant is planned. (Trilogy Sunstone)

Northwest Las Vegas Valley age-qualified community Trilogy Sunstone is introducing three new model homes from the limited-series Amalfi Collection this month.

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, homebuyers are invited to a grand opening celebration, where they can tour the homes and enjoy live music, appetizers and beverages.

The Amalfi Collection consists of three main-level-living floor plans ranging from 1,312 square feet to 2,758 square feet with two to three bedrooms and two to 2½ baths. These attached condominium homes are priced from mid-$300,000 and have one- or two-car garages.

Perfect for those who love to entertain, the homes within this collection are designed to maximize living space and take advantage of natural light, with open-concept living spaces, outdoor balconies and guest suites.

Optional features such as elevators and dumbwaiters make these floor plans even more versatile.

Amalfi homesites offer some of the best locations in the community, immediately adjacent to the community’s exceptional Resort Club and will overlook the stunning mountain ranges that surround the community. Availability of these coveted homesites will be very limited, so interested homebuyers are highly encouraged to make a private appointment today.

Homebuyers are invited to check out short videos on Trilogy’s YouTube channel, Trilogy® 55+ and Resort Communities.

• Sunstone Community Lifestyle Video

• Live Happier® Film

Drew Park, general manager of Encanterra, said: “We’re so excited to introduce these stunning model homes to homebuyers. Trilogy Sunstone is an amazing place to live that offers adventure, fun and all kinds of ways for people to meet new friends they can share experiences with.”

Trilogy Sunstone is in northwest Las Vegas near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon. It offers easy access to theStrip and its many restaurants, hotels and event venues.

Trilogy homeowners enjoy an incomparable lifestyle that revolves around the award-winning Resort Club run by a hospitality team that manages a year-round calendar full of activities and social events. This modern, amenity-rich club is stunning in its design and offers a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facility, an outdoor resort and lap pool, coffee and wine bar, social and event spaces and pickleball and bocce courts. A restaurant is planned for the club.

To learn more about Sunstone’s new models and stay apprised of upcoming events and other announcements, buyers can contact a new-home adviser at 702-757-6856.

About Trilogy by Shea Homes

The Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities division offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999.

Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique Communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy brand community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails and exclusive lifestyle programs.

Trilogy by Shea Homes has received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research America’s Most Trusted Active Adult Resort Builder Study each year since 2013. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.