Trilogy Sunstone to open Resort Club Saturday, Oct. 8

Trilogy Sunstone will host the highly anticipated grand opening of their new resort club on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., PST. The fun filled day will include club tours, light refreshments, live music, a variety of local food trucks, yard games, model home tours and more. This is the perfect chance for eager homeowners to experience what life at Trilogy’s newest 55-plus community is like.

Trilogy Sunstone will host a grand opening for its new resort club on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Shea Homes)

Trilogy’s resort club, Cabochon Club, includes a fully equipped fitness center, resort-style lap pool, coffeehouse, culinary studio, outdoor game and event venue, bocce ball and pickleball courts in its first phase. (Shea Homes)

Trilogy Sunstone in northwest Las Vegas offers single-level detached and duplex homes priced from the low $400,000s. (Shea Homes)

Trilogy Sunstone will host the highly anticipated grand opening of their new resort club on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., PST. The fun filled day will include club tours, light refreshments, live music, a variety of local food trucks, yard games, model home tours and more. This is the perfect chance for eager homeowners to experience what life at Trilogy’s newest 55-plus community is like.

Trilogy Sunstone

Trilogy Sunstone is located within the Sunstone master plan in desirable northwest Las Vegas near Red Rock Canyon, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon. This stunning resort community offers single-level detached and duplex homes priced from the low $400,000s. Homes range from 1,342 square feet to 2,579 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to three baths.

Here, homeowners will enjoy not only an amazing location that is ideal for outdoor lovers, but also an exceptional lifestyle, a bustling social calendar of events, a new resort club and best of all, camaraderie with neighbors who are also passionate about enjoying life!

Cabochon Club

Trilogy’s resort club, Cabochon Club, is the social hub of the community and the place for meeting up with neighbors, working out, enjoying events and more. This sophisticated Club includes a fully equipped fitness center, resort-style lap pool, coffeehouse, culinary studio, outdoor game and event venue, bocce ball and pickleball courts in its first phase. As the community grows, the Club will add a full-service, indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, as well as an event space.

Schedule a Private Tour; Call for Information

Don’t miss the highly anticipated Club grand opening celebration Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 800-685-6494 for more information and visit SheaHomes.com/Sunstone to join the email list for community updates. Make plans to be at the event of the season.

About Trilogy by Shea Homes

The Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities division was founded in 1999 and offers 55-plus and resort lifestyle communities. Trilogy-branded communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through opportunities to explore new interests and activities, make wellness a top priority, and connect to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Trilogy by Shea Homes has been named America’s Most Trusted Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study every year since 2013. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com.

Homes at Trilogy Sunstone are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions. This is not an offer of real estate for sale, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, to residents of any state or province in which registration and other legal requirements have not been fulfilled. Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Equal Housing Opportunity. Floor plans, maps and renderings are artist’s conception based on preliminary information, not to scale and subject to change.