Trilogy Sunstone to releases homesites

Trilogy Sunstone started releasing new homesites in the age-qualified community on Friday. The new community within the northwest valley master-planned community is planned to offer more than 900 homes. (Trilogy Sunstone)

Trilogy Sunstone The new community within the age-qualified northwest Las Vegas Valley master plan, Trilogy Sunstone, will showcase some of Shea Homes’ newest floor plan designs.

Trilogy Sunstone by Shea Homes has released new homesites. The new Trilogy community within the Sunstone master-planned community in the northwest Las Vegas is planned to offer more than 900 homes with some of Shea Homes’ newest floor plan designs. Located near Red Rock Canyon, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon, Trilogy Sunstone offers easy access to outdoor activities as well as the Las Vegas Strip.

Home designs for many lifestyles

Homes at Trilogy Sunstone range from 1,342 square feet to 2,579 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to three baths and are priced from $372,990. All floor plans include chef-designed kitchens, master suites with spa-like baths, open entertaining spaces and outdoor living areas. All homes in the community are single-story, with detached, as well as duplex homes available.

This community also will include a 15,000-square-foot club that is planned to be home to resort-like amenities, including a fully equipped fitness center, pool, coffeehouse, culinary studio, pickleball and bocce courts and an outdoor game and event venue. The Cabochon Club is slated for completion in mid-2022. A dedicated hospitality team will be responsible for delivering the hospitality and lifestyle experiences for which Trilogy is known.

Schedule a private tour

To date, each Trilogy Sunstone homesite release has sold out and this December release is expected to be no different. Interested homebuyers should call 877-221-3264 to learn more and schedule a private tour.

To stay up-to-date on all news, buyers should join Trilogy’s email list at Sheahomes.com/Sunstone.

Homes at Trilogy Sunstone are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.