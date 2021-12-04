71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Provided Content

Trilogy Sunstone to releases homesites

Provided Content
December 4, 2021 - 11:37 am
 
Trilogy Sunstone started releasing new homesites in the age-qualified community on Friday. The ...
Trilogy Sunstone started releasing new homesites in the age-qualified community on Friday. The new community within the northwest valley master-planned community is planned to offer more than 900 homes. (Trilogy Sunstone)
Trilogy Sunstone The new community within the age-qualified northwest Las Vegas Valley master p ...
Trilogy Sunstone The new community within the age-qualified northwest Las Vegas Valley master plan, Trilogy Sunstone, will showcase some of Shea Homes’ newest floor plan designs.

Trilogy Sunstone by Shea Homes has released new homesites. The new Trilogy community within the Sunstone master-planned community in the northwest Las Vegas is planned to offer more than 900 homes with some of Shea Homes’ newest floor plan designs. Located near Red Rock Canyon, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon, Trilogy Sunstone offers easy access to outdoor activities as well as the Las Vegas Strip.

Home designs for many lifestyles

Homes at Trilogy Sunstone range from 1,342 square feet to 2,579 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to three baths and are priced from $372,990. All floor plans include chef-designed kitchens, master suites with spa-like baths, open entertaining spaces and outdoor living areas. All homes in the community are single-story, with detached, as well as duplex homes available.

This community also will include a 15,000-square-foot club that is planned to be home to resort-like amenities, including a fully equipped fitness center, pool, coffeehouse, culinary studio, pickleball and bocce courts and an outdoor game and event venue. The Cabochon Club is slated for completion in mid-2022. A dedicated hospitality team will be responsible for delivering the hospitality and lifestyle experiences for which Trilogy is known.

Schedule a private tour

To date, each Trilogy Sunstone homesite release has sold out and this December release is expected to be no different. Interested homebuyers should call 877-221-3264 to learn more and schedule a private tour.

To stay up-to-date on all news, buyers should join Trilogy’s email list at Sheahomes.com/Sunstone.

Homes at Trilogy Sunstone are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.

MOST READ
1
Bull riding star injured during frightening NFR spill
Bull riding star injured during frightening NFR spill
2
2021 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results
3
2021 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
4
Several moving walkways set to be removed at McCarran airport
Several moving walkways set to be removed at McCarran airport
5
COVID-19 test positivity rate jumps sharply in Clark County
COVID-19 test positivity rate jumps sharply in Clark County
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Trust deeds: the unsung hero of alternative real estate investments
Sponsored Content

Trust deed investing has been around for decades, offering private investors a myriad of opportunities to invest in real estate development and provides benefits such as diversification, capital preservation and historically high-yield returns.

Graycliff by Lennar in the village of Stonebridge is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin ...
Summerlin offers nearly a dozen move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

Summerlin offers more than 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For those looking for quick occupancy, nearly one dozen homes in a variety of styles and price points are available for quick or immediate move-in.

Savannah by Taylor Morrison features a combined kitchen and gathering room in its Violet floor ...
Summerlin floor plans accommodate holiday events
Provided Content

With the holidays in full swing, the importance of home as a central gathering place for friends and family is illuminated. In the master-planned community of Summerlin, more than 115 floor plans are available in homes of all sizes, styles and price points.

While the general concept of investing in a rental property through a Self-Directed IRA may be ...
Don’t be a rule breaker: IRA rental property guide
Sponsored Content

Real estate is one of the most popular investments to leverage within a Self-Directed IRA. It is a familiar asset if you own your own home or other type of property, it offers diversification from traditional investments, and the rental income and/or capital gains funnel in tax-deferred or tax- free depending on the type of account.

Bridget Atterbom
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS NOV. 20
Provided Content

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) announced its newly elected officers and directors for 2022, with industry leader Angelina Scarcelli becoming president of the commercial real estate organization starting Jan. 1.

California-based Spanos Corp. plans to build multiple four-story, elevator-served buildings, to ...
Cadence in Henderson announces luxury apartments
Provided Content

Cadence welcomes The Spanos Corp. to the growing list of developers, bringing a modern design, urban style multifamily community to the Henderson master plan.

The new neighborhood of SkyVu by Christopher Homes is now taking reservations. (Christopher Homes)
Sponsored
Christopher Homes introduces SkyVu in MacDonald Highlands
Sponsored Content

Set high above the Las Vegas Valley on an exclusive hillside with unobstructed city light, golf course and mountain views, SkyVu is now taking reservations

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, recently relea ...
Five final homesites for sale at The Ridges in Summerlin
Provided Content

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, recently released five final homesites in The Ridges. First opened in 2000, The Ridges is the community’s 793-acre exclusive hillside custom home enclave perched along the valley’s western rim at the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

10-year-old DJ Jace.(Tri Pointe Homes)
Tri Pointe Homes to hold toy drive
Provided Content

In September, Tri Pointe Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy of building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, launched “100 Days to Christmas” toy drive to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada. Just a few weeks ago, the homebuilder hosted a toy drive barbecue at the resident-only pool for its three Inspirada neighborhoods, collecting more than 100 new, unwrapped toys and adding 10 more bikes to its growing collection.

Lake Las Vegas golf community in Henderson offers a wide variety of amenities and activities fo ...
Lake Las Vegas offers amenities, activities
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas is a one-of-a-kind community. In a place where scenic hikes, paddle boarding, live music and happy hours are all within walking distance, neighbors become friends and friends become family. Whether you enjoy being active with friends and family or a glass of wine and live music, there is something for everyone who calls Lake Las Vegas home.