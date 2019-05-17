75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homes Sponsored Content

Trilogy to hold Memorial Day sales event May 24-27

Sponsored Content
May 17, 2019 - 3:39 pm
 

Trilogy in Summerlin is a Las Vegas 55-plus community. This resort lifestyle community has it all: beautiful homes, an amazing Resort Club and an enviable lifestyle.

Purchase May 24-27 and take advantage of savings on select new homes. Our nine single- and multilevel-floor plans ranging from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet are priced from $475,990. They have spacious great rooms, chef’s kitchens, master suites with walk-in closets and en suite baths, courtyards and covered patios.

Trilogy in Summerlin’s 11,000-square-foot Outlook Club will have its grand opening soon. This two-level club has a fitness center, resort pool, culinary studio, art studio, sports lounge and boccie and pickleball courts.

In addition to the Memorial Day Sales Event, the Memorial Day Extravaganza will be held May 24-25. It is planned as a day of fun with barbecue food, lawn games, pool party and chili cook-off. Call 877-221-3264 for more information or to schedule a private tour May 24-27.

Homes at Trilogy are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Callye Tsapatoris purchased a two-bedroom residence at One Las Vegas last year and now enjoys a ...
Navy veteran purchases home One Las Vegas
Sponsored Content

Tsapatoris has found her new dream home at One Las Vegas, a twin, 20-story condominium community on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Trilogy by Shea Homes recently opened its new clubhouse for the exclusive use of residents. (Su ...
Summerlin offers active-adult communities
Sponsored Content

According to the National Association of Home Builders, the 55-plus housing market is showing continued growth as baby boomers age, with a projected 66 million Americans expected to be over the age of 65 by 2025.

Sales are now underway at Cirrus by Pardee Homes in southwest Las Vegas off Cactus Avenue and J ...
Pardee to open Cirrus neighborhood
Sponsored Content

A VIP pre-sales event is now underway at Pardee Homes’ new Cirrus neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas off Jones Boulevard south of Cactus Avenue.

Tanager, Downtown Summerlin’s newest luxury apartment community, is leasing 267 luxury reside ...
Tanager clubhouse opens in Downtown Summerlin
Sponsored Content

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, which includes the 400-acre urban core of Downtown Summerlin, announces the opening of the leasing office and clubhouse for Tanager, Downtown Summerlin’s newest luxury apartment community, along with the commencement of pre-leasing for Tanager’s 267 luxury residences. The first residents are expected to start moving in this summer.

The twin-tower high-rise, One Las Vegas, on the south Strip offers a 19th-floor 2,857-square-fo ...
Ranch house in the sky perched on south Strip
Sponsored Content

Calling all Raiders fans, aspiring chefs, entertainment lovers, empty nesters and local Las Vegans looking to right-size your life: One Las Vegas has just the answer. This gorgeous twin-tower high-rise on the south Strip not only boasts a Las Vegas Boulevard address, it offers a 19th floor masterpiece — residence No. 1922 — a 2,857-square-foot “ranch house in the sky” that checks off all the boxes for your new luxury home.

Trip, right, and his baby sister, Charlotte, found a perfect spot in the Evolve Plan Three play ...
Pardee opens town homes in southwest valley
Sponsored Content

Evolve’s four plans range from 1,599 square feet to 1,923 square feet, each with a private back patio and two-car garage. The gated neighborhood includes a dog park and swimming pool for residents and their guests. Prices start from $299,990.

Studio g Architecture/Luxus Design Build has created homes in Ascaya, and is part of its new de ...
Ascaya introduces accelerated design program
Sponsored Content

Ascaya, a Henderson luxury community, has partnered with award-winning residential design/build firms Blue Heron Design Build, studio g Architecture/Luxus Design Build and Sun West Custom Homes on new desert contemporary custom residences available through an accelerated design program.

Eight neighborhoods in Summerlin are nearing sellout, each with fewer than 20 homes remaining. ...
Eight Summerlin neighborhoods near closeout
Sponsored Content

Eight Summerlin neighborhoods are nearing sellout, each with fewer than 20 homes remaining. Long regarded as a premier place to live, raise a family and now play — especially with the recent additions of Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators Triple-A baseball team and City National Arena, practice facility of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, Summerlin is home to more than 100,000 residents and spans 22,500 acres along the Las Vegas Valley’s Western edge.

2019 GLVAR President Janet Carpenter
Home prices hover around $300,000
Sponsored Content

Local home prices are hovering around $300,000, while the number of homes on the market continues to increase. So says a report released this month by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.