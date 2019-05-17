Trilogy to hold Memorial Day sales event May 24-27

Trilogy in Summerlin is a Las Vegas 55-plus community. This resort lifestyle community has it all: beautiful homes, an amazing Resort Club and an enviable lifestyle.

Memorial Day Extravaganza is planned to be held at Trilogy in Summerlin May 24-25. (Trilogy in Summerlin)

Purchase May 24-27 and take advantage of savings on select new homes. Our nine single- and multilevel-floor plans ranging from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet are priced from $475,990. They have spacious great rooms, chef’s kitchens, master suites with walk-in closets and en suite baths, courtyards and covered patios.

Trilogy in Summerlin’s 11,000-square-foot Outlook Club will have its grand opening soon. This two-level club has a fitness center, resort pool, culinary studio, art studio, sports lounge and boccie and pickleball courts.

In addition to the Memorial Day Sales Event, the Memorial Day Extravaganza will be held May 24-25. It is planned as a day of fun with barbecue food, lawn games, pool party and chili cook-off. Call 877-221-3264 for more information or to schedule a private tour May 24-27.

Homes at Trilogy are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.