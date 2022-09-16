90°F
Trilogy to showcase Summerlin, Sunstone communities

September 16, 2022 - 1:13 pm
 
Trilogy Sunstone in northwest Las Vegas will hold its grand opening at the Cabochon Club on Oct ...
Trilogy Sunstone in northwest Las Vegas will hold its grand opening at the Cabochon Club on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Trilogy by Shea Homes)
Trilogy by Shea Homes Prospective homebuyers are invited to Trilogy in Summerlin’s grand open ...
Trilogy by Shea Homes Prospective homebuyers are invited to Trilogy in Summerlin’s grand opening of two new model homes on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 .pm.

Homebuyers interested in the Las Vegas area are invited to attend model home grand openings at two resort-style 55-plus communities offered by Trilogy by Shea Homes: Trilogy in Summerlin and Trilogy Sunstone.

Trilogy in Summerlin

Nestled on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley is Trilogy in Summerlin, just 15 miles from downtown Las Vegas. This award-winning community is in the heart of Summerlin, adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. These condominium floor plans are priced from the high $900,000s and range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet with two to three bedrooms and two to 3½ baths.

Prospective homebuyers are invited to Trilogy in Summerlin’s grand opening of two new model homes on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event includes light refreshments, live music and local food trucks. The Summit and Inspire floor plans are from the Modern Collection and feature main-level living and wide-open interiors, with gourmet kitchens, master retreats, multislide glass walls and private elevators.

Trilogy Sunstone

Trilogy Sunstone is near Red Rock Canyon, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon, located within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas. The community offers single-family and duplex homes priced from the low $400,000s. Homes range from 1,342 square feet to 2,579 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to three baths.

Prospective homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of Trilogy Sunstone’s Cabochon Club on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cabochon Club is a 15,000-square-foot resort club that offers a coffeehouse, fully equipped fitness center, culinary studio, resort pool, pickleball and bocce courts, and outdoor game and event space. Preview tours are currently available and eager homebuyers are encouraged to visit today.

To learn more about upcoming events or schedule private tours of Trilogy’s Las Vegas communities, homebuyers are invited to visit SheaHomes.com/Nevada or call 877-221-3264.

