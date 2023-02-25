55°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Provided Content

Trilogy wins national Gold Award for Cabochon Club at Sunstone

Provided Content
February 25, 2023 - 8:55 am
 
Trilogy by Shea Homes Trilogy by Shea Homes won the Gold Award for Best 55+ Amenity in the coun ...
Trilogy by Shea Homes Trilogy by Shea Homes won the Gold Award for Best 55+ Amenity in the country for the Cabochon Club at Trilogy Sunstone. The award was announced at the recent National Association of Home Builders show, which was held in Las Vegas.

At the Nationals Awards Gala in Las Vegas, Trilogy by Shea Homes took home the coveted Gold Award for Best 55+ Amenity in the country for the Cabochon Club at Trilogy Sunstone in Las Vegas. The Nationals is the National Association of Home Builders’ largest and most prestigious award ceremony, held annually to honor the best in the homebuilding industry. It’s the 55+ sector’s only national awards program recognizing industry-leading design, construction and community lifestyle features.

“As a leading 55+ brand, Trilogy is dedicated to bringing buyers the most innovative and exciting Club environments so they have every opportunity to transform their lives and live happier. We work with some of the country’s best designers in creating our clubs and are thrilled that Cabochon Club received this recognition,” said Jeff McQueen, president of Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities, the division that leads the Trilogy brand. “It’s humbling to receive top honors from an esteemed association like NAHB, and shows that our commitment to innovation and dedication to the happiness of our homeowners is recognized and respected. Our entire team is honored to be awarded as one of the best 55+ lifestyle providers in a field of talented and experienced industry leaders.”

Cabochon Club includes an exciting array of daily experiences for homeowners including:

■ Coffee and wine bar

■ Fully equipped gym

■ Pickleball courts

■ Movement studio and fitness classes

■ Culinary studio

■ Resort pool and cabanas

■ Expansive outdoor social spaces

■ Amphitheater

■ Planned restaurant and bar

■ Planned event center

Trilogy by Shea Homes offers 55+ boutique and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington. Trilogy-branded communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through opportunities to explore new interests and activities, make wellness a top priority and connect to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience an enriching lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained, resort-caliber staff. Trilogy by Shea Homes has been named America’s Most Trusted Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study every year since 2013. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

To learn more about Trilogy by Shea Homes and to discover their lifestyle communities across the country, visit www.SheaHomes.com/Trilogy.

MOST READ
1
Casino landlord’s revenue jumps more than $1B after big Las Vegas buyouts
Casino landlord’s revenue jumps more than $1B after big Las Vegas buyouts
2
Las Vegas airport reducing tram service
Las Vegas airport reducing tram service
3
Second Smith’s Marketplace may come to Henderson, city says
Second Smith’s Marketplace may come to Henderson, city says
4
Knights have uncertain local TV future, according to reports
Knights have uncertain local TV future, according to reports
5
Las Vegas braces for Saturday storm; closures planned on Mount Charleston
Las Vegas braces for Saturday storm; closures planned on Mount Charleston
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A piece of Palm Springs history is for sale. The condo at 500 W. Arenas Road, Unit 8, designed ...
Famed architect’s last known project for sale; condo lists for $1,149M
Provided Content

A piece of Palm Springs history is now available. Located at 500 W. Arenas Road, Unit 8, an exclusive condo designed by famed architect Herbert Burns, who is known for launching the Desert Modernism movement in Palm Springs, has hit the market for $1,149,000.

Dr. Monica Larson and her husband, Eric, are California transplants who are living their best l ...
California couple finds home at Inspirada
Provided Content

Empty nesters with two grown sons, the Larsons stepped into the new year and their new Tri Pointe home at Arden in Henderson’s master-planned community of Inspirada in December 2022.

In Redpoint Square is Cordillera by Toll Brothers that offers three contemporary three-story to ...
New Summerlin neighborhoods offer options
Provided Content

Summerlin rims the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, new and interest list-forming neighborhoods continue to broaden residential options for buyers seeking the home of their dreams.

The 1700 Pavilion, a 10-story, Class-A office building, is the newest addition to Downtown Summ ...
1700 Pavilion opens in Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin recently celebrated the opening of its newest addition — 1700 Pavilion, a 10-story, Class-A office building that gives a new meaning to workplace amenities.

Skye Canyon to host Fit Fest March 4
Sponsored Content

The ultimate day of fitness and outdoor fun returns with Skye Canyon’s annual Fit Fest on March 4.

Acadia Ridge by Toll Brothers offers single- and two-story homes from 2,002 square feet to 2,82 ...
Summerlin new homes offer array of great room options
Provided Content

If tomorrow’s big game has you dreaming about the perfect gathering space to watch and celebrate with friends and family, look no further than the master planned community of Summerlin, where new homes by the nation’s top homebuilders feature an array of beautifully designed great rooms.

In Summerlin, there are many opportunities to stay active, thanks to the community’s abundant ...
Summerlin supports fitness lifestyle
Provided Content

For Summerlin residents there are many opportunities to stay active, thanks to the community’s abundant recreational amenities.

Talus at Kyle Canyon community by KB Home in northwest Las Vegas offers homes that start in pri ...
Sponsored
KB Home showcases Talus at Kyle Canyon
Sponsored Content

KB Home’s new Talus at Kyle Canyon community is a gated master plan situated in highly desirable northwest Las Vegas.

KB Home The Groves is a townhome community in Inspirada. The Henderson master-planned community ...
Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50.

Summerlin is the only Nevada master-planned community to rank on the nation’s top 10 best-sel ...
Summerlin ranks in top 10 U.S. master plans
Provided Content

Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., is Nevada’s highest-ranking master-planned community on the 2022 best-selling list, according to RCLCO, a national real estate consultant that has been ranking master plans since 1994.

More stories for you
Summerlin supports fitness lifestyle
Summerlin supports fitness lifestyle
California couple finds home at Inspirada
California couple finds home at Inspirada
Skye Canyon to host Fit Fest March 4
Skye Canyon to host Fit Fest March 4
New Summerlin neighborhoods offer options
New Summerlin neighborhoods offer options
1700 Pavilion opens in Downtown Summerlin
1700 Pavilion opens in Downtown Summerlin
Summerlin new homes offer array of great room options
Summerlin new homes offer array of great room options