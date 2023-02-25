Trilogy wins national Gold Award for Cabochon Club at Sunstone

Trilogy by Shea Homes won the Gold Award for Best 55+ Amenity in the country for the Cabochon Club at Trilogy Sunstone. The award was announced at the recent National Association of Home Builders show, which was held in Las Vegas.

At the Nationals Awards Gala in Las Vegas, Trilogy by Shea Homes took home the coveted Gold Award for Best 55+ Amenity in the country for the Cabochon Club at Trilogy Sunstone in Las Vegas. The Nationals is the National Association of Home Builders’ largest and most prestigious award ceremony, held annually to honor the best in the homebuilding industry. It’s the 55+ sector’s only national awards program recognizing industry-leading design, construction and community lifestyle features.

“As a leading 55+ brand, Trilogy is dedicated to bringing buyers the most innovative and exciting Club environments so they have every opportunity to transform their lives and live happier. We work with some of the country’s best designers in creating our clubs and are thrilled that Cabochon Club received this recognition,” said Jeff McQueen, president of Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities, the division that leads the Trilogy brand. “It’s humbling to receive top honors from an esteemed association like NAHB, and shows that our commitment to innovation and dedication to the happiness of our homeowners is recognized and respected. Our entire team is honored to be awarded as one of the best 55+ lifestyle providers in a field of talented and experienced industry leaders.”

Cabochon Club includes an exciting array of daily experiences for homeowners including:

■ Coffee and wine bar

■ Fully equipped gym

■ Pickleball courts

■ Movement studio and fitness classes

■ Culinary studio

■ Resort pool and cabanas

■ Expansive outdoor social spaces

■ Amphitheater

■ Planned restaurant and bar

■ Planned event center

Trilogy by Shea Homes offers 55+ boutique and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington. Trilogy-branded communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through opportunities to explore new interests and activities, make wellness a top priority and connect to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience an enriching lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained, resort-caliber staff. Trilogy by Shea Homes has been named America’s Most Trusted Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study every year since 2013. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

To learn more about Trilogy by Shea Homes and to discover their lifestyle communities across the country, visit www.SheaHomes.com/Trilogy.