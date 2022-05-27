Tule Springs in North Las Vegas to get new police station

101°F
May 27, 2022 - 1:49 pm
 
Ground broke on the North Central Area Command in North Las Vegas. It is expected to open in May 2023. (North Las Vegas)
Tim Colbert, Las Vegas division president, D. R. Horton, speaks at the ground breaking ceremony Wednesday for a new police station in the Villages at Tule Springs a North Las Vegas master-planned community By DR Horton. (North Las Vegas)
Ground broke on the North Central Area Command in North Las Vegas. It is expected to open in May 2023. (North Las Vegas)

North Las Vegas broke ground Wednesday on a new police station, the North Central Area Command. The facility in the Villages at Tule Springs master-planned community is being built as a public-private partnership between North Las Vegas and D.R. Horton and is expected to open in May 2023.

“On the heels of announcing our new police chief, we are excited to further the positive momentum we’ve created in the city of North Las Vegas with a brand new police station and continue the tremendous progress we’ve made in strengthening public safety by investing time and resources in the people and businesses of North Las Vegas,” City Manager Ryann Juden said. “We’re always looking for ways to improve the lives of our citizens, and this new station will put more officers on the streets for even more proactive community policing.”

“This City Council has prioritized public safety, and as a result, we have seen crime decrease steadily over the past decade, including a 23 percent year-over-year drop in violent crime,” Mayor John Lee said. “Over the past eight years, we have increased the city’s public safety budget by $10 million dollars and we’ve hired 200 police employees.”

“By adding more officers to the department, there will be more opportunities to interact with our residents both on and off the clock, showing their commitment to our community and building trust,” Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown said. “These relationships will help ensure North Las Vegas remains a safe community for all.”

The new 25,606-square-foot area command, located at the corner of West Deer Springs Way and Harwood Creek Street, will provide additional police services to the city and its constituents in the heart of growing neighborhoods. As North Las Vegas adds population, services and amenities, the City Council has made public safety investments a priority to serve the city’s bustling residential and business community and to expand the reach and impact of the city’s public safety efforts.

“As we see more people calling North Las Vegas home, adding services like this new police station is an example of smart, responsible growth,” Councilman Scott Black said. “It is important to our City Council to ensure that key services, along with the amenities our residents want, like parks and open spaces, come with that growth. That’s why we work with developers like D.R. Horton to ensure these types of projects are included in our master-planned communities, and we appreciate that they share our vision in creating safe, livable communities.”

“This police station is strategically located to provide even better service to this growing part of North Las Vegas, which includes the Villages at Tule Springs, the Deer Springs District and parts of Valley Vista,” Councilman Richard Cherchio said. “Upon completion, residents will see even faster response times, community rooms will be available for use, and residents will have better access to services at the facility.”

With D.R. Horton, KGA Design is the architecture firm that designed the building, and Rafael Construction is the facility’s general contractor.

“Our department is growing, and we are actively recruiting officers and civilian staff to add to the team,” North Las Vegas Police Chief Jacqueline Gravatt said. “When we open this new facility next year, our officers will be better positioned to quickly respond to calls for service and integrate even further into the community with programs, events and outreach efforts.”

North Las Vegas stretches across the northern rim of the Las Vegas Valley and is home to more than 275,000 residents. North Las Vegas leads the valley in new home development while maintaining a longstanding tradition of successful economic development in a business-friendly environment. North Las Vegas is a hub for new job creation and economic diversification that attracts global brands, innovative industries, manufacturing, e-commerce and logistics centers.

