78°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Provided Content

‘Tuscan estate’ in Summerlin lists for $6.95M

Provided Content
May 1, 2023 - 2:40 pm
 
Updated May 2, 2023 - 3:30 pm
A home in The Ridges in Summerlin has been listed for $6.95 million. (Huntington & Ellis)
A home in The Ridges in Summerlin has been listed for $6.95 million. (Huntington & Ellis)
The home in The Ridges in Summerlin has views of the Strip and sits on sitting on Bear’s Best ...
The home in The Ridges in Summerlin has views of the Strip and sits on sitting on Bear’s Best Golf Course in Arrowhead. (Huntington & Ellis)
The view of the pool. (Huntington & Ellis)
The view of the pool. (Huntington & Ellis)
A sunken dining area near the pool. (Huntington & Ellis)
A sunken dining area near the pool. (Huntington & Ellis)
The home measures 9,249 square feet. (Huntington & Ellis)
The home measures 9,249 square feet. (Huntington & Ellis)
Rooftop view. (Huntington & Ellis)
Rooftop view. (Huntington & Ellis)
The balcony. (Huntington & Ellis)
The balcony. (Huntington & Ellis)
The home has a modern Tuscan design. (Huntington & Ellis)
The home has a modern Tuscan design. (Huntington & Ellis)
The kitchen features three ovens and range hood, Sub Zero dual refrigerators, four freezer draw ...
The kitchen features three ovens and range hood, Sub Zero dual refrigerators, four freezer drawers and four produce drawers, providing ample storage space. (Huntington & Ellis)
The kitchen. (Huntington & Ellis)
The kitchen. (Huntington & Ellis)
The breakfast nook. (Huntington & Ellis)
The breakfast nook. (Huntington & Ellis)
The kitchen includes an espresso maker, steam oven, warming drawer, three ovens and range hood. ...
The kitchen includes an espresso maker, steam oven, warming drawer, three ovens and range hood. (Huntington & Ellis)
The large kitchen has a central island with seating. (Huntington & Ellis)
The large kitchen has a central island with seating. (Huntington & Ellis)
The loft. (Huntington & Ellis)
The loft. (Huntington & Ellis)
The home has two levels. (Huntington & Ellis)
The home has two levels. (Huntington & Ellis)
The second floor. (Huntington & Ellis)
The second floor. (Huntington & Ellis)
A gather place. (Huntington & Ellis)
A gather place. (Huntington & Ellis)
The home is on Bear’s Best Golf Course in Arrowhead. (Huntington & Ellis)
The home is on Bear’s Best Golf Course in Arrowhead. (Huntington & Ellis)

A Summerlin home has hit the market for $6.95 million. Lorie Borges with the Hellmuth Borges Team at Huntington & Ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home, located at 24 Painted Feather Way sitting on Bear’s Best Golf Course in Arrowhead, a prestigious gated subdivision of Summerlin’s exclusive community, The Ridges.

The resort-style estate includes an oversized glass room big enough for a fully equipped gym, a private theater room with upgraded high-performance equipment, a temperature-controlled wine cellar and a built-in entertainer’s wet bar with custom dark wood espresso cabinetry.

“From its state-of-the-art wellness features to its upscale amenities that are typically only available in resorts, this estate brings the luxuries of the Strip to the comfort of your own home,” Borges said. Located in the center of the home, a private courtyard provides an alluring space for relaxation and privacy with an in-ground soaking spa surrounded by stone features, lush greenery and lounge seating.

“The Tuscan estate’s new-age design seamlessly blends its traditional foundation with contemporary accents, resulting in a synthesis of unparalleled craftsmanship and the utmost attention to detail,” Borges said. “With some of its finishes internationally imported, the home is truly the only of its kind.”

Spanning across six bedrooms, seven baths, a five-car garage and 9,249 square feet of indoor living space, the estate flaunts handcrafted stone flooring and staircases, Baccarat chandeliers, high ceilings with custom wood inlays and sweeping views of the Strip visible from the backyard and primary balcony.

Upon entering the estate, an arched walkway with custom stone flooring leads to the foyer. Down the hall is the vast living area and dining room with stone walls, double-story windows, a custom fireplace and Restoration Hardware chandeliers.

The newly remodeled kitchen exudes luxury and functionality with Scavolini custom cabinets imported from Italy and top-of-the-line Wolf appliances, including an espresso maker, steam oven, warming drawer, three ovens and range hood, Sub Zero dual refrigerators, four freezer drawers and four produce drawers, providing ample storage space.

Accessible through both the polished stone staircase and main elevator, the home’s second level features a lone secondary bedroom accessible only through the atrium, with the primary and two en suite bedrooms with custom-tiled showers, walk-in closets and upscale custom flooring. The second level also features a covered outdoor terrace with a fireplace that wraps around the home overlooking the backyard’s city, mountain and Strip views.

Secluded toward the back of the home is the primary suite, offering vaulted ceilings, a lounge area and custom lighting fixtures. The resort-style bath includes dual sinks, custom cabinetry, a large standalone spa tub and an oversized walk-in shower equipped with a rainfall shower head and floor-to-ceiling honed and polished granite. Just a few steps away is the completely renovated walk-in closet, with a washer and dryer, glass casings and sparkling chandeliers giving the closet a luxurious hotel vibe.

The estate is complemented by a relaxing resort-style backyard with mountain, city and Strip views. Retractable glass pocket doors open to the backyard retreat, which includes a glistening infinity pool, multiple sunken seating and entertainment areas, a custom fire pit and bar seating to the inside custom wet bar for easy serving and access to the kitchen.

For more information about 24 Painted Feather Way or to inquire about a tour, visit huntingtonandellis.com.

Huntington & Ellis, A Real Estate Agency is a Las Vegas-based full-service real estate agency with more than two decades of experience. The agency is one of the top-producing real estate brokerages in Las Vegas with more than 100 real estate agents across 17 teams. In 2022, the agency completed over $822 million in sales volume, helping successfully market and close over 1,500 residential properties throughout the valley. For more information about Huntington & Ellis, A Real Estate Agency, visit huntingtonandellis.com.

MOST READ
1
Man wins women’s poker tournament in Florida, sparks heated debate
Man wins women’s poker tournament in Florida, sparks heated debate
2
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal DUI case
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal DUI case
3
Fontainebleau Las Vegas unveils opening, hiring details
Fontainebleau Las Vegas unveils opening, hiring details
4
‘Ray of light’: Tabatha Tozzi’s death investigated as homicide, police confirm
‘Ray of light’: Tabatha Tozzi’s death investigated as homicide, police confirm
5
7 bodies found in Oklahoma: 4 identified as family members
7 bodies found in Oklahoma: 4 identified as family members
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Fit4Mom returns to Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin announces the 10th annual return of Fit4Mom, a celebration of fitness, fun and socialization — just for moms!

Homes inside Glenmore I start in the low $400,000s and offer single-story plans ranging from 1, ...
Century Communities unveils Cadence neighborhoods
Provided Content

Cadence continues to welcome families of all lifestyles and sizes with new home options available inside Century Communities’ Glenmore collections.

Downtown Summerlin hosts two free community events to kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage ...
Downtown Summerlin to host community events
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin will host two free community events to kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and celebrate the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans.

Skye Canyon will hold its eighth annual Skye & Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astron ...
Skye Canyon to host Skye Stars April 29
Provided Content

In celebration of this spring’s International Astronomy Day, Skye Canyon’s eighth annual Skye Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society (LVAS) is set for April 29 at Skye Canyon Park.

Tri Pointe Homes is donating $4,500 to help offset the expenses the Neal Mighty Mustangs FIRST ...
Tri Pointe Homes
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes is donating $4,500 to help offset the expenses the Neal Mighty Mustangs FIRST LEGO Challenge Team will incur as they travel to the international robotics competition.

On April 22, Tour de Summerlin, now in its 21st year, kicks off Earth Day. The cycling event fo ...
Celebrate Earth Day in Summerlin
Provided Content

Celebrate Earth Day throughout Summerlin next weekend with two days of fun and lively events including the return of the Giant Student Farmers Market and Tour de Summerlin.

Move-in ready luxury homes priced over $1 million include Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes with five ...
Summerlin offers variety of new home designs
Provided Content

Summerlin offers more than 110 unique floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts.

On April 15, D.R. Horton will host the official grand opening of Symmetry, including carnival g ...
D.R. Horton to debut four Cadence neighborhoods
Provided Content

On April 15, D.R. Horton will host the official grand opening of Symmetry, including carnival games and food in each of the five neighborhoods.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty The Moretti Team won several awards at the Coldwell Banker Premi ...
Coldwell Banker celebrates the wins in 2022
Provided Content

Local real estate brokerages Coldwell Banker Premier Realty and Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier recognized its top-producing sales associates of 2022 during a February awards celebration.

Baseball season kicks off at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on April 4 when the Las V ...
Baseball season kicks off in Summerlin
Provided Content

The Aviators take on the Oklahoma City Dodgers on April 4 for a six-game homestand, marking the opening of the 2023 baseball season.

More stories for you
Siegfried & Roy, Gene Simmons homes top luxury sales in March
Siegfried & Roy, Gene Simmons homes top luxury sales in March
Sports figures, poker player highlight recent deals
Sports figures, poker player highlight recent deals
David Copperfield’s former home expected to close for $5.25M
David Copperfield’s former home expected to close for $5.25M
Midcentury Vegas cool remembered
Midcentury Vegas cool remembered
Century Communities unveils Cadence neighborhoods
Century Communities unveils Cadence neighborhoods
D.R. Horton to debut four Cadence neighborhoods
D.R. Horton to debut four Cadence neighborhoods