Two affordable housing developments break ground

City officials and community leaders attended the March 12 groundbreaking ceremony for two affordable housing developments. The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority and The Michaels Organization are developing the projects. (Ronda Churchill for The Warren Group)
Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority Executive Director Lewis Jordan attended the March 12 groundbreaking ceremony for two new affordable housing developments. (Ronda Churchill for The Warren Group)
Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley said affordable housing is one of the city’s most pressing needs. “Housing is foundational to the well-being of individuals, families and community." (Ronda Churchill for The Warren Group)
March 24, 2025 - 11:04 am
 

The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority, in partnership with The Michaels Organization, held a ceremonial groundbreaking for two affordable housing developments. One is called Duncan and Edwards at 5901 W. Duncan Drive. The second is known as 28th St. and Sunrise Avenue located at 2601 Sunrise Ave. Combined, the two new communities will bring 201 new affordable apartments to Las Vegas, which will serve households earning 30 percent to 80 percent of the area’s median income. Duncan and Edwards are slated for completion by April 2026; 28th Street and Sunrise Avenue are expected to be complete by July 2026.

According to Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, affordable housing is one of the city’s most pressing needs.

“Housing is foundational to the well-being of individuals, families and community,” Berkley said. “Today, we are especially grateful for the public-private partnership of the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority and The Michaels Organization that will soon bring more high-quality, affordable housing to our valley. All Las Vegans deserve to live in comfort and dignity, regardless of their income.”

The March 12 ceremony, hosted by SNRHA Executive Director Lewis Jordan, was also attended by Clark County Commission Chair Tick Segerblom, who also serves as chair of the SNRHA board; Nancy Brune, city of Las Vegas councilwoman, Ward 6 and vice-chair, SNRHA board; city of Las Vegas Councilwoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong, Ward 5; Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II, District D; Sonny Vinuya, outreach director, State of Nevada; and Cody Roskelley, regional vice president of development at The Michaels Organization.

The Duncan and Edwards development will feature 80 apartments in six, two-story garden-style buildings and a community clubhouse. Apartments will be available in one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts. A combination of covered and uncovered parking spaces will total 148, and 24 bicycle parking spaces are planned. The 28th and Sunrise development will include 121 apartments ranging from one- to four-bedroom floor plans.

Outdoor community amenities for both developments will include a playground, dog pads, gas and charcoal barbecue stations, a dog park, basketball courts, a turf park, shaded areas, lounge seats, and a pavilion. Funding for both communities is comprised of low-income housing tax credits and American Rescue Plan Act funding administered through the Home Means Nevada Initiative.

“The confluence of federal and state funding was critical to make these projects a reality,” said Jordan, of the ARPA funding administered through the state’s HMNI initiative. “We are indebted to Gov. Lombardo and his team for their vision in putting into play the HMNI program, and the influx of significant funding from the federal government during the pandemic continues to be transformative.”

“We are thrilled to partner with The Michaels Organization to bring more than 200 new, quality, affordable housing units to Las Vegas,” Jordan continued. “We selected The Michaels Organization for its expertise and experience as an affordable housing developer nationwide. While The Michaels Organization has been in Nevada as an affordable housing property owner/manager for decades, these two new communities represent their first ground-up developments in the Silver State.”

“The mission of the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority is to provide safe and affordable housing that fosters independence, self-sufficiency and community pride,” Segerblom said. “I can’t think of a better way to accomplish this than by providing comfortable, safe, dignified and affordable housing. We appreciate our partnership with The Michaels Organization and look forward to soon welcoming hundreds of Southern Nevadans to their new homes.”

“We are grateful to the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority for entrusting Michaels with these two important developments and for the opportunity to bring high-quality housing to Las Vegas,” Roskelley said. “We look forward to these communities remaining neighborhood assets for years to come.”

The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority was established Jan. 1, 2010, for the purpose of consolidating three housing authorities: Las Vegas Housing Authority, Housing Authority of Clark County and North Las Vegas Housing Authority. The SNRHA’s board of commissioners is comprised of city council members from the city of Las Vegas, city of North Las Vegas, city of Henderson, two Clark County board commissioners, and four SNRHA resident commissioners, one from each jurisdiction. The mission of the SNRHA is to provide safe, sanitary and affordable housing to eligible residents within our jurisdictions, and to provide an environment that fosters independence, self-sufficiency and community pride. For information, visit snvrha.org.

Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property and asset management, construction and investment. Serving more than 200,000 residents in more than 600 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jump-start education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives. For more information, visit tmo.com.

A couple-on-the go, Stevie-Lea Smith and Lucas Sever, just moved into their first home — a new two-story townhome at Tri Pointe Homes Highview at Inspirada in Henderson.

Tour de Summerlin, Southern Nevada’s longest-running cycling event and a USA Today top 10 cycling event in both 2023 and 2024, returns to the community April 26. Presented by Howard Hughes, the developer of Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 750 cyclists.

Five neighborhoods within Summerlin are quickly approaching their final inventory. As these neighborhoods near close-out, homebuilders are providing special incentives, including special pricing, additional upgrades and unique offers.

Las Vegas-area homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of a brand-new phase of homesites at 55+Trilogy Sunstone within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas.

Nevada HAND broke ground on Sunrise Ranch Apartments in Henderson, a new affordable housing development for families that will include units for young adults aging out of foster care. The project is a partnership between Nevada HAND, city of Henderson, Clark County, city of Las Vegas, Nevada Housing Division and Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority.

Cadence has a selection of quick move-in homes ready for you. Make a seamless transition from contract to keys in just 30 to 60 days and start living the life you deserve with a variety of quick move-in options at Cadence.

