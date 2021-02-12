Two age-qualified Summerlin neighborhoods offer options

For active adults and empty nesters looking to right-size their homes and simplify their lives, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers multiple options.

Regency by Toll Brothers is one of two age-qualified neighborhoods in the master-planned community of Summerlin that cater to active adults. Pictured here is the Regency clubhouse, fitness center and pool. (Summerlin)

For active adults and empty nesters looking to right-size their homes and simplify their lives, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers multiple options. The community offers two selling neighborhoods with a combined 19 floor plans developed exclusively for homebuyers 55 and older: Regency by Toll Brothers and Trilogy by Shea Homes. Both neighborhoods offer a complete lifestyle created by robust amenities, events and activities, but each offers a distinct difference. Homes at Regency are all detached single-family homes, while Trilogy offers all attached condominium homes in both single- and two-story elevations.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, living in an age-qualified neighborhood is a choice that provides homeowners with the opportunity to build friendships with like-minded neighbors, travel more easily thanks to simplified home maintenance and enjoy life more fully with programmed events, activities and opportunities for social engagement.

“The baby boomer population is flocking to age-qualified communities and neighborhoods in greater numbers to right-size their homes and upgrade their lifestyle,” Bisterfeldt said. “For all the obvious reasons, these neighborhoods designed specifically for active, older adults are on the upswing nationwide, including Summerlin.”

Located in The Cliffs village, known for its stunning topography and dramatic ridgeline that forms its western edge along Summerlin’s southernmost border, Regency boasts six unique floor plans spanning 1,665 square feet to 2,223 square feet and priced from the high $400,000s.

Regency homes embody a desert contemporary architectural style executed in two distinct collections: The Summit and The Palisades. Both collections feature gourmet kitchens, two bedrooms, up to 2½ bathrooms and expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces that become the heart of the home and ideal for entertaining and social gatherings. Ample flex space is another hallmark of Regency homes, allowing homebuyers the opportunity to personalize their homes to meet their needs and preferences.

This staff-gated neighborhood includes a resort-style amenity package with a clubhouse spanning more than 16,000 square feet with indoor lap pool and outdoor resort-style pools; tennis, pickleball and bocce ball courts; executive demonstration kitchen; and an on-site lifestyle director who schedules classes and plans social gatherings.

Shea Homes Trilogy neighborhood is on South Town Centre Drive and Flamingo Road. Trilogy is one of several such resort communities nationwide by Shea that is designed and built for those who are starting a new chapter as empty nesters and retirees. Attached homes with single-level floor plans encourage entertaining and reduced maintenance, while the community’s activities, events, concerts, classes, and clubs offer many opportunities to enjoy life and maintain an active, healthy lifestyle full of fun and socialization.

The staff-gated neighborhood of Trilogy features three distinct collections of attached homes offering a combined 13 unique floor plans. The Resort collection features four models in a mix of single- and two-story elevations ranging from 1,538 square feet to 2,649 square feet and priced from the high $400,000s. The Modern collection offers four two-story floor plans from 2,451 square feet to 2,748 square feet, priced from the mid-$500,000s. And the Luxe collection includes five models in both single- and two-story elevations from 1,776 square feet to 2,915 square feet and priced from the high $400,000s. All Trilogy homes offer from two to three bedrooms and from two to 3½ bathrooms.

Now entering its 31st year of development and earning the No. 3 ranking nationally for 2020 new home sales, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers nearly 160 floor plans in 30 neighborhoods in nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.