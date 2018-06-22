Two condo projects to open in Summerlin

Mira Villa by Toll Brothers, a luxury condominium neighborhood in The Canyons village and one of two new condo projects in Summerlin, is now building an interest list for those seeking a maintenance-free lifestyle in this popular golf-themed village of the master-planned community.

Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers in The Ridges is one of several condominium/town home neighborhoods in Summerlin, offering a maintenance-free lifestyle. (Toll Brothers)

Surrounded by abundant community and neighborhood amenities, Mira Villa features an elegant collection of 103 mid-rise luxury condominium homes from 2,050 square feet to 3,759 square feet and priced from the $600,000s. Mira Villa will soon be available for purchase.

Overlooking the Angel Park championship golf course, which is just outside of Summerlin and near TPC Las Vegas, one of two championship TPC courses in the community, Mira Villa homes feature upscale single-level living with direct-elevator access, gourmet kitchens, master suites and private garage parking. Recreational opportunities within the neighborhood include a community pool, clubhouse with outdoor fireplace and barbecue area, spa areas and fitness center. Mira Villa offers immediate access to nearby Summerlin parks and the Summerlin Trail system and proximity to TPC Las Vegas.

In The Paseos village, west of the 215 Beltway and located on elevated topography overlooking the valley, is Coronado by Edward Homes, which is now actively selling. Offering two- and three-bedroom condominium flats from 1,300 square feet to 1,800 square feet and priced from the high $200,000s, Coronado offers five floor plans. This gated neighborhood features a community fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for residents. Embodying modern, open-style floor plans with 9-foot ceilings in some areas, Coronado homes feature a private balcony or patio, depending on the floor plan and separate laundry room or closet.

Also, in The Paseos, adjacent to Fox Hill Park, is Santa Rosa by CalAtlantic Homes, offering town homes from 1,488 square feet to 1,845 square feet with as many as four bedrooms and three baths, priced from the low $300,000s. This gated neighborhood features its own community pool; and the town homes’ signature rooftop decks offer panoramic views of the valley.

As active adults and empty-nesters continue to simplify their lives, millennials are doing the same, according to national real estate consultant RCLCO in a 2017 study of top-selling master-planned communities, of which Summerlin is one.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, both baby boomers and millennials — on opposite ends of the spectrum — share a common desire to reduce home maintenance and live in a smaller, “lock and leave” space that accommodates travel and a more experiential lifestyle.

“This trend is evident both locally and nationally, and homebuilders in Summerlin are responding with a growing number of condominiums and town homes in a variety of sizes, styles and price points, but all with an emphasis on a more carefree lifestyle. Options in Summerlin range from super luxurious to more affordable,” Bisterfeldt said.

Currently, Toll Brothers offers the most luxurious condominium offering in Summerlin: Fairway Hills in The Ridges, an enclave of primarily custom homes. The only condominium neighborhood within The Ridges, Fairway Hills brings the opportunity for maintenance-free living and private clubhouse amenities to one of Southern Nevada’s most desirable areas. This gated neighborhood features a clean and contemporary aesthetics within three home designs in one- and two-story options ranging from 2,105 square feet to 3,274 square feet. Fairway Hills is now selling from the high $600,000s.

Affinity by William Lyon Homes in Summerlin Centre, just west of the 215 Beltway on West Charleston Boulevard is a one-of-a-kind neighborhood and unique to Summerlin, with four distinct living arrangements, ranging from one-bedroom flats to town home-style, second-floor flats, duplexes and a single-family cluster duplex. Affinity homes range from 874 square feet to 2,492 square feet and are priced from the low $200,000s to the mid-$400,000s.

For those looking for an active lifestyle surrounded by like-minded, ages 55-plus individuals, Summerlin now offers a new, distinctive attached housing choice. Trilogy by Shea Homes on South Town Centre Drive and Flamingo Road. Offering three collections of homes that encompass 13 unique floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story living options, Trilogy attached homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,828 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,000s to the high $600,000s. Trilogy floor plans encourage entertaining and reduced maintenance, while the community’s activities, events, concerts, classes, and clubs offer many opportunities to enjoy life and maintain an active, healthy lifestyle full of fun and socialization.

For more information on Summerlin and all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.