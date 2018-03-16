Two Pardee neighborhoods to open in April

Pardee Homes will open two new neighborhoods and debut a new model home in April with interest lists now forming at each.

An artist’s rendering depicts Plan Four A at Pardee Homes’ Terra Luna neighborhood in The Cliffs in Summerlin. (Pardee Homes)

“If you’re in the market for a new home, joining our neighborhood interest list is a great opportunity to receive information on floor plans and pricing as well as opportunities to preview models in advance of our grand opening events,” said Pardee Homes’ Vice President of Sales Geoff Gorman.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-604-3332 for information on upcoming and existing neighborhoods or to join an interest list.

In Inspirada, a master-planned community in Henderson, Pardee will debut its Strada Plan Four. The home measures 3,223 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, indoor/outdoor living spaces and prices starting from $437,000.

The Strada Plan Four model will open April 7 with grand opening events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An April 14 grand opening is planned for Terra Luna in The Cliffs in Summerlin near West Maule Avenue and South Grand Canyon Drive.

Terra Luna will debut four modern floor plans in a gated community with prices expected to start in the $500,000s. Homes will range from 2,463 to 3,265 square feet with up to five bedrooms and four baths in one- and two-story designs.

Terra Luna’s single-story Plan One measures 2,463 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and den while Plan Two measures 2,985 square feet with up to four bedrooms and 3½ baths, optional den, outdoor lounge, courtyard and three-car tandem garage.

Terra Luna Plan Three offers four bedrooms, 3½ baths, den and three-car tandem garage in 3,144 square feet, while Plan Four offers as many as five bedrooms and 4½ baths in 3,265 square feet with bonus room and downstairs master bedroom and bath.

An April 28 grand opening is planned for Pardee Homes’ Indigo in the northern rim of the Las Vegas Valley just off Revere Street and just south of the newly opened on-off ramp at Revere Street on the 215 Beltway.

Indigo will feature three modern, two-story floor plans that range from 2,014 to 2,642 square feet. Stylish exteriors including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, per plan.

Indigo Plan One measures 2,014 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage while Indigo Plan Two measures 2,414 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three baths, lounge off the entry and two-car garage.

Both plans feature an optional loft instead of bedroom three.

Indigo Plan Three measures 2,642 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, loft and two-car garage. Options include a lounge instead of the fourth bedroom and fifth bedroom in lie of the loft.

Pardee Homes’ Time For Modern sales event will include move-in-ready homes and those that are still under construction. They are priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 65 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.