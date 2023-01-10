54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Provided Content

U-Haul ranks Henderson No. 17 Growth City

Provided Content
January 10, 2023 - 8:50 am
 
U-Haul U-Haul Growth Index ranked Henderson as the No. 17 growth city in America for 2022.
U-Haul U-Haul Growth Index ranked Henderson as the No. 17 growth city in America for 2022.

Henderson is the No. 17 growth city in America, according to the U-Haul Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022.

People arriving in Henderson in one-way U-Haul trucks rose more than 1 percent over 2021 while departures fell more than 1 percent. Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Henderson accounted for about 51 percent of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of the market (49 percent departures).

Henderson is one of two Nevada markets to make the top 25 list — Reno — and was last a leading U-Haul growth city in 2019 when it ranked 16th.

“We still see an influx of people leaving California and coming into Henderson,” said Travis Cochran-Kilman, U-Haul Company of Las Vegas East president. “It’s close enough to California that people can go back to visit family. Henderson also has new houses being built everywhere. We don’t have the supply issues here that plague a lot of other areas around the U.S.

“Henderson has a lot of job opportunities being so close to Las Vegas. With all the construction, housing and retail, there are plenty of jobs. Henderson is one of the only growing cities in this area because the Las Vegas market is overcrowded. There is no space to build.”

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state, versus departing from that city or state, in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.

Neighboring cities in U-Haul markets are often packaged together for migration trends purposes. While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well cities and states are attracting and maintaining residents. Visit myuhaulstory.com to view the U-Haul top 50 growth state rankings of 2022.

2022 U-Haul Growth Cities

1. Ocala, Florida

2. Sacramento-Roseville, California

3. Madison, Wisconsin

4. Palm Bay-Melbourne, Florida

5. Auburn-Opelika, Alabama

6. North Port, Florida

7. Myrtle Beach-North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

8. Surprise, Arizona

9. Huntsville, Alabama

10. Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina

11. St. Louis, Missouri

12. Athens, Georgia

13. Missouri City, Texas

14. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

15. Richardson, Texas

16. Fort Collins, Colorado

17. Henderson, Nevada

18. Reno, Nevada

19. Conroe, Texas

20. West Chester, Ohio

21. Lakeland, Florida

22. Nashville, Tennessee

23. Noblesville, Indiana

24. Henrico, Virginia

25. Sandy Springs, Georgia

U-Haul, founded in 1945, is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The geographical coverage from 23,000 U-Haul truck- and trailer-sharing locations provides a broad overview of where people are moving.

MOST READ
1
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
2
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Raiders’ opponents for 2023 schedule officially set
Raiders’ opponents for 2023 schedule officially set
4
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
5
Off-Strip casinos are full of security, so how do they keep getting robbed?
Off-Strip casinos are full of security, so how do they keep getting robbed?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A 2022 Summerlin development highlight was the completion of 1700 Pavilion, a new 10-story Clas ...
2022 year in review for Summerlin
Provided Content

Summerlin continued its decadeslong trajectory in 2022, capping off a year of milestone development in Downtown Summerlin, the community’s urban core with annual visitation exceeding 20 million.

Southern Nevada Home Builders Association held its installation and awards event Dec. 19 at the ...
SNHBA elects 2023 board, officers
Provided Content

This December, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and HomeAid Southern Nevada gathered professionals working in all facets of the homebuilding industry at its yearly luncheon.

Summerlin residents are encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees this year at two locat ...
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
Provided Content

Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns to the community, Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Santa makes his usual appearance at the Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade. (Howard Hughes Corp.)
Happy holidays from Summerlin
Provided Content

The holidays are especially merry and bright this year at Downtown Summerlin.

The Golden Rule Senior Apartments is an affordable housing development that will provide 60 ren ...
BofA announces 2022 Neighborhood Builders
Provided Content

Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada have been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders awardees.

Mountain Falls master-planned community in Pahrump features an 18-hole golf course, restaurant, ...
Taylor Morrison opens Mountain Falls neighborhoods
Provided Content

Taylor Morrison, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, is opening Paradiso and Valencia, two brand-new communities in the master-planned Mountain Falls community located just outside of Las Vegas in Pahrump.

The Darin Marques Group The ultra-modern estate underwent substantial interior and exterior upg ...
Lake Las Vegas estate hits market for $2,4M
Provided Content

An estate showcasing one of the only unobstructed views of The Las Vegas Strip in Henderson’s highly sought after and exclusive waterfront Lake Las Vegas community has hit the market for $2,425,000.

Lake Las Vegas will round out the holiday season with its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks di ...
Lake Las Vegas celebrates the season
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas is decking the halls for a monthlong series of holiday events throughout December.

More stories for you
Nighthawk opens in Summerlin West
Nighthawk opens in Summerlin West
Lake Las Vegas celebrates the season
Lake Las Vegas celebrates the season
Lennar offers solar-included luxury home in Summerlin West
Lennar offers solar-included luxury home in Summerlin West
BofA announces 2022 Neighborhood Builders
BofA announces 2022 Neighborhood Builders
Taylor Morrison opens Mountain Falls neighborhoods
Taylor Morrison opens Mountain Falls neighborhoods
Happy holidays from Summerlin
Happy holidays from Summerlin