Unlock the good life at a Cadence home

Ready to step into your dream home within 30 to 60 days? Cadence offers quick move-in options, allowing you to transition from envisioning your new living space to truly enjoying it in no time.

Everleigh by Toll Brothers, with three homesites left, offers two quick move-in layouts: the Layton and the Kelton. With a spacious 2,406 square feet, three bedrooms, three baths and three-car garage, the Layton is priced in the upper $600,000s. The Layton offers an open-concept living space and formal dining room, perfect for entertaining family and friends. The Kelton boasts a roomy 2,215 square feet with three bedrooms, three baths and a contemporary, neutral design making it a perfect move-in-ready home. The Kelton starts in the upper $600,000s and comes equipped with a three-car garage.

Richmond American Homes’ Cabaret neighborhood includes a total of nine quick move-in options at Cadence. Starting in the mid-$600,000s and scaling up to the mid-$700,000s, Cabaret offers homes ranging between 2,010 and 2,620 square feet, up to four spacious bedrooms, 3½ baths and a three-car garage. Cabaret also features a range of amenities, including covered front and back patios, quiet studies, maple cabinets and gourmet kitchens.

Richmond American Homes also offers quick move-in options inside its Esperando neighborhood, with only four homesites left. Homesite No. 12 features the Cottonwood plan and is a former model home, which starts in the upper $600,000s with 2,370 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, three baths and a gourmet kitchen that opens to the spacious great room and extended covered patio. The Cottonwood also features a covered entry, quartz countertops and a two-car garage.

Those interested in exploring additional quick move-in options can visit Cadence’s website for an inventory of models on the roster from these and other builders including Beazer Homes, Harmony Homes, Lennar, StoryBook Homes, D.R. Horton, Woodside Homes and Century Communities. Rental options by AMH, A.G. Spanos Co. and The Wolff Co. are also available at Cadence.

Celebrating its milestone 10th year, Cadence is ranked one of the top five best-selling master-planned communities nationwide by RCLCO. From its inaugural “lights on” event in 2014 to closing its 1,000th home in 2018, Cadence boasts nearly a dozen builders, totaling more than 100 unique models and floor plans.

Citrine Sky Park, which features play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad made its debut earlier this year and Blooming Cactus Park is scheduled to open in early 2025. The ER at Cadence, a new freestanding emergency department that’s an extension of Henderson Hospital, opened in August. The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to the vast Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is all set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk and EOS Fitness.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

Cadence is home to Cadence Animal Hospital and the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.