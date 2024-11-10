62°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Unlock the good life at a Cadence home

Cadence offers quick move-in options by several of the Henderson master-planned communitiy's na ...
Cadence offers quick move-in options by several of the Henderson master-planned communitiy's national builders. (Cadence)
More Stories
Downtown Summerlin kicks off the 2024 holiday season next week with the return of popular holid ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2024 holiday season
Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison is the newest neighborhood in Summerlin. It is in the district of ...
Taylor Morrison to open Lark Hill in Summerlin
Rick Jason Cruz and Alyssa Cordero have been apartment dwellers for years and recently purchase ...
Couple trades apartment for Inspirada town home
This MacDonald Highlands four-story town home has listed for nearly $2.3 million. (huntington & ...
Four-story town home lists for nearly $2.3M
Provided Content
November 10, 2024 - 9:30 am
 

Ready to step into your dream home within 30 to 60 days? Cadence offers quick move-in options, allowing you to transition from envisioning your new living space to truly enjoying it in no time.

Everleigh by Toll Brothers, with three homesites left, offers two quick move-in layouts: the Layton and the Kelton. With a spacious 2,406 square feet, three bedrooms, three baths and three-car garage, the Layton is priced in the upper $600,000s. The Layton offers an open-concept living space and formal dining room, perfect for entertaining family and friends. The Kelton boasts a roomy 2,215 square feet with three bedrooms, three baths and a contemporary, neutral design making it a perfect move-in-ready home. The Kelton starts in the upper $600,000s and comes equipped with a three-car garage.

Richmond American Homes’ Cabaret neighborhood includes a total of nine quick move-in options at Cadence. Starting in the mid-$600,000s and scaling up to the mid-$700,000s, Cabaret offers homes ranging between 2,010 and 2,620 square feet, up to four spacious bedrooms, 3½ baths and a three-car garage. Cabaret also features a range of amenities, including covered front and back patios, quiet studies, maple cabinets and gourmet kitchens.

Richmond American Homes also offers quick move-in options inside its Esperando neighborhood, with only four homesites left. Homesite No. 12 features the Cottonwood plan and is a former model home, which starts in the upper $600,000s with 2,370 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, three baths and a gourmet kitchen that opens to the spacious great room and extended covered patio. The Cottonwood also features a covered entry, quartz countertops and a two-car garage.

Those interested in exploring additional quick move-in options can visit Cadence’s website for an inventory of models on the roster from these and other builders including Beazer Homes, Harmony Homes, Lennar, StoryBook Homes, D.R. Horton, Woodside Homes and Century Communities. Rental options by AMH, A.G. Spanos Co. and The Wolff Co. are also available at Cadence.

Celebrating its milestone 10th year, Cadence is ranked one of the top five best-selling master-planned communities nationwide by RCLCO. From its inaugural “lights on” event in 2014 to closing its 1,000th home in 2018, Cadence boasts nearly a dozen builders, totaling more than 100 unique models and floor plans.

Citrine Sky Park, which features play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad made its debut earlier this year and Blooming Cactus Park is scheduled to open in early 2025. The ER at Cadence, a new freestanding emergency department that’s an extension of Henderson Hospital, opened in August. The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to the vast Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is all set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk and EOS Fitness.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

Cadence is home to Cadence Animal Hospital and the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Downtown Summerlin kicks off the 2024 holiday season next week with the return of popular holid ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2024 holiday season
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the master-planned community of Summerlin, kicks off the 2024 holiday season next week with the return of popular holiday activations, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink.

Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison is the newest neighborhood in Summerlin. It is in the district of ...
Taylor Morrison to open Lark Hill in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison. Located in the district of Kestrel Commons situated west of the 215 Beltway, an emerging area of the Summerlin community that offers stunning vistas and vantage points from many locations, Lark Hill offers the ease and convenience of a low-maintenance lifestyle via two-story town homes that range from 1,645 square feet to 2,163 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

Rick Jason Cruz and Alyssa Cordero have been apartment dwellers for years and recently purchase ...
Couple trades apartment for Inspirada town home
Provided Content for Tri Pointe Homes

With 1,924 square feet of living space, Highview’s Plan Three features three bedrooms and 2½ baths.

This MacDonald Highlands four-story town home has listed for nearly $2.3 million. (huntington & ...
Four-story town home lists for nearly $2.3M
Provided Content

Perched on the mountainside, the four-story town home offers an exclusive escape with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip. With three balconies and a private pool, the property offers ample space for relaxation and entertaining.

Age-qualified community 55+Trilogy Sunstone in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will release new ...
55+ Trilogy Sunstone to release new homesites
Provided Content

Las Vegas-area homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of a brand-new phase of homesites at the 55+Trilogy Sunstone community within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas.

Pulte Homes offers three distinctly different housing options in Summerlin to meet various life ...
Pulte offers three lifestyle options in Summerlin
Provided Content

Pulte Homes, one of 10 national homebuilders in Summerlin, offers three distinctly different housing options in the community to meet various lifestyles.

Vireo by Woodside Homes in Summerlin offers homes for buyers in all stages of life. Homes are p ...
Woodside showcases Vireo in Summerlin
Provided Content for Summerlin

With five two- and three-story floor plans from approximately 1,441 square feet to 2,034 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,000s to the mid-$500,000s, Vireo by Woodside Homes is proving popular with buyers in all stages of life seeking to live in the premier master-planned community of Summerlin.

Located off Warm Springs Road and Taylor Street, Beazer Homes' Cantata Point will hold its gran ...
Beazer debuts town homes in Cadence Oct. 19
Provided Content

Beazer Homes’ Cantata Point collection at Cadence offers sleek, contemporary town homes designed for comfort and versatility. Starting from the mid-$300,000s, Cantata Point town homes range between 1,330 square feet and 2,256 square feet of living space, up to four spacious bedrooms and roomy foyers.

KB Home, one of 10 homebuilders in Summerlin, offers two neighborhoods in the community’s Kes ...
KB offers two new Summerlin neighborhoods
Provided Content

KB Home, one of 10 homebuilders in Summerlin, currently offers two neighborhoods in the community’s Kestrel Commons District — Nighthawk and Quail Cove.

Tri Pointe Homes’ La Cova is along the prestigious SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas. Two model ho ...
Tri Pointe’s La Cova to open in SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas
By Valerie Putnam Partner Content For Tri Pointe Homes

Picturesque as a gorgeous European village, Tri Pointe Homes’ La Cova is what one would expect to find along the prestigious SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas.

MORE STORIES