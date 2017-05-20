UNLV executive discovers winning combination of lifestyle, location and leisure at The Ogden

Albuquerque native Nikkole Liesse moved to Las Vegas in 2000 to complete her college degree at UNLV, never expecting to fall in love with the city the way she did. In March, nearly two decades later, Liesse started a new and exciting chapter in her rich and storied life when she became a proud homeowner at The Ogden, an iconic 21-story high-rise condominium tower in the heart of downtown Las Vegas.

“I started my career in real estate and worked for a major master-planned community developer for five years, but made the switch to higher education when I took on the role as director of the Executive MBA Program at UNLV in 2012,” Liesse said.

“I’ve since owned various residences, including a condominium and two single-family homes, but last year, after re-evaluating my lifestyle and my needs, I began my search for a new home.

“As fate would have it, a good friend of mine moved into The Ogden last fall, which afforded me the opportunity to experience everything the community had to offer. I stayed at her place one night, and when it took me only 15 minutes to get to the university from her home, that was the moment I knew I needed to live here!”

Liesse previously lived in the northwest area of town, which meant spending nearly two hours every day on the road — two hours that Liesse said she wanted back to do things that really matter to her. In January, she visited The Ogden’s sales office and quickly decided the one-bedroom was exactly what she needed. In fact, she signed papers for her new home that same day.

“My previous home was 2,200 square feet, and I only lived in about 25 percent of it. The Ogden enabled me to right-size into a spacious one-bedroom residence, featuring breathtaking city and mountain views from my private balcony. Even my cat is loving life here,” she said.

Liesse particularly was attracted to The Ogden’s resident-exclusive social calendar, which includes fun activities such as comedy show nights and yoga every Tuesday night. She also appreciates the community’s friendly and educated team members and its 24/7 security.

“My parents, who live in the valley, were not immediately thrilled with my decision to live downtown. But since I moved in a couple months ago, they visit me nearly every weekend and have spent more time downtown in the last month than they have the past three years.

“They realize now how secure my home actually is and are grateful for the controlled access into the community,” Liesse said. “And best of all, my parents recognize the vibrancy of the area, with more than 150 restaurants and bars and proximity to all the signature events and attractions here. It’s been fun exploring downtown with them.

“Everything I need is in my backyard. Having grown up in the suburbs, I never, in a million years, thought I’d be living in a high-rise community, but I’ve really embraced the downtown lifestyle, because it’s so much more than I ever imagined. I couldn’t be happier with my home at The Ogden,” Liesse said.

Since acquiring The Ogden in 2013, DK Las Vegas has made a $2 million investment to remodel the lobbyarrival. It also has added upgrades throughout all residences, including new lighting, hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, as well as enhanced amenities such as a Sky Deck, social lounge, fitness center and refreshed rooftop pool. Right outside the front door of The Ogden are numerous entertainment options, many of them among the city’s most popular eateries, bars and attractions, and the energy of the area continues to build with the ongoing renaissance of downtown Las Vegas.

The Ogden offers flexible financing options, including Veterans Affairs and Fannie Mae-backed loanshomes. Available homes at The Ogden range from a two-bedroom, 1,180-square-foot residence priced from the mid-$300,000s to a three-bedroom (plus den), 2,044-square-foot home starting in the low $600,000s. The Ogden’s single-story, open floor plans offer flex spaces that can serve as a home office, den or yoga room; extra bedrooms for accommodating multigenerational family and guests; and expansive windows that fill interiors with natural light.

For more information, visit The Ogden’s on-site sales center at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. N., call 702-478-4700 or go online at Ogdenlv.com.