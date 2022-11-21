57°F
Urban Land Institute Nevada announces Placemaking Awards

Provided Content
November 21, 2022 - 10:29 am
 
Henderson Mayor Debra March
Henderson Mayor Debra March

Urban Land Institute Nevada awarded its third annual Placemaking Awards for Excellence in six categories on Nov. 2.

The awards, presented at a ceremony with nearly 300 attendees at the World Market Center, recognize places that generate improvement and progress; transform an area through design; engage and strengthen the community; promote activity and social interaction and are currently being developed with a visionary idea.

Henderson Mayor and ULI Nevada founding member Debra March was honored at the event as the 2022 Placemaker of the Year.

Commenting on the winners, she said: “These recognitions are a true testament to the work we’ve accomplished together to make our Southern Nevada community great. Each winner exhibits an exceptional level of excellence and innovation in creating spaces and places that promote health, happiness, well-being and quality of life. These projects can serve as models for how developers can successfully transform their communities for the better.”

During the award ceremony 10 Placemaking projects in five categories, selected by a jury of industry professionals, were recognized.

The Catalytic Place award recognizes places that best generate improvement and progress to the economic development and/or standard of living in a surrounding community.

Public Sector Category: UNLV Harry Reid Research and Technology Park

Private Sector Category: AREA15 Las Vegas

The Healthy Place award recognizes those who promote activity and social interaction through health-giving and accessible design to improve overall quality of life.

Suburban Category: Arioso Senior Living by Ovation Development

Urban Category: UnCommons

The Transformative Place award recognizes places that have transformed their respective areas through exemplary design.

Private Sector Category: SHARE Village Las Vegas

Public Sector Category: Lifeguard Arena/city of Henderson Downtown Events Plaza

The Visionary Place award recognizes the vision for a place under development and promising significant impact on lifestyle and the region.

Redevelopment Category: The Watermark

New Development Category: 1700 Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin

The Community Place award recognizes places that best engage and strengthen the community/neighborhood through opportunities to assemble, unite or celebrate.

Public Sector Category: Historic Westside Legacy Park

Private Sector Category: Betty’s Village

ULI Nevada exists as a resource and advocate in understanding the unique and varied components that define Nevada and its communities as exceptional places. The organization leads the conversation on advancing the quality of place in our state.

Placemaking embraces the creation of spaces that promote people’s health, happiness and well-being through planning, design and management.

As part of its mission to increase output of creative Placemaking in our community and encourage community development, ULI Nevada offers a way to acknowledge and commend projects that leverage arts, culture and design as mechanisms for strengthening communities.

This awards event is an opportunity to formally recognize outstanding projects, achievements and leaders in our city who are committed to the creation and celebration of “place.” The event convenes thought leaders from a wide array of disciplines who passionately promote the responsible use of land.

ULI Nevada’s Placemaking Awards for Excellence is an annual event aimingto spur ideas, perpetuate momentum and grow placemaking in the Las Vegas Valley for years to come.

