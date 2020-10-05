Utah couple starts new chapter at Cadence

After sending off their youngest to college in 2019, Korey and Ele Nance made the long-awaited move from Northern Utah to Southern Nevada, finding home at Cadence master plan in Henderson and never looking back.

Korey and Ele Nance moved from Northern Utah to Southern Nevada, and found their home at Cadence in Henderson. (Cadence)

After sending off their youngest to college in 2019, Korey and Ele Nance made the long-awaited move from Northern Utah to Southern Nevada, finding home at Cadence master plan in Henderson and never looking back.

Upon arriving in Nevada, Korey and Ele had everything in place to begin their new journey. The excitement was immediately shattered, however, when they were notified of a dog policy change from the property manager of the home they were looking to rent. After a similar policy change happened somewhere else, the couple found themselves living with friends.

“It just so happened we were staying with friends that had just moved to Henderson,” Korey said. “We visited local shops on Water Street, and realized Cadence was close to everything we liked. It’s in a great location, but still quiet and peaceful.”

Korey and Ele quickly fell in love with Cadence’s various outdoor amenities, including taking their beloved pooch to Dakota Dog Park inside Desert Pulse Park. As avid trail runners, they frequently explore Cadence’s interconnected hiking and biking paths, including the River Mountains Loop Trail, Las Vegas Wash Trail and National Historic Lake Mead Trails.

“We’ve been going on 10- to 15-mile mile hikes a day, everything is just so close by,” Korey said. “Not to mention we love the food trucks that visit. It’s a quick and easy way to pick up dinner after work.”

When their children or grandchildren come to visit, Korey and Ele never have to worry about running out of activities to do, from taking the little ones to the Adventure Playground or playing on the splash pads at Central Park. But what truly made them stay is the culture at Cadence.

“There’s a real sense of community here,” Korey said. “We’ve never seen this kind of lifestyle before. Everyone is friendly and genuine, and it’s fun to see where your neighbors are from. There’s so much diversity, and it’s really a beautiful place to live.”

The couple moved into a house by Woodside Homes in August 2019, and ever since, the couple has truly found a community that matches their lifestyle and needs.

“We love sitting on our balcony and just soaking in the views of the Strip,” Korey said. “Cadence is home to us.”

Cadence houses more than 2,100 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 homes. Cadence is ranked in the top 10 best-selling master planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Additionally, Henderson was recently ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

Life in Cadence is just minutes from all the action. Residents can enjoy close proximity to the eateries and stores in the historic Water Street District of Downtown Henderson; Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead Recreational Area; The District at Green Valley Ranch; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366.