Vireo opens in Summerlin West

October 13, 2023 - 4:40 pm
 
Vireo by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin West. Vireo offers five ...
Vireo by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin West. Vireo offers five two- and three-story floor plans from approximately 1,441 square feet to 2,034 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s. (Woodside Homes)

Vireo by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood to join the lineup of new neighborhoods in Summerlin West.

This growing area of the Summerlin community is situated on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway that overlooks the valley, offering stunning vistas and vantage points throughout.

Located in the district of Kestrel Commons, Vireo’s proximity to the Beltway makes it easy to get just about anywhere in the valley, including Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant urban core and destination for shopping, dining and entertainment just minutes away.

Vireo offers five two- and three-story floor plans from approximately 1,441 square feet to 2,034 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s. Vireo homes feature two to three bedrooms and 2½ to 2½ baths.

The Aspen Plan One, measuring 1,441 square feet, and the Sage Plan Two at 1,593 square feet, both feature a two-story elevation that includes a loft, covered loggia and split two-car garage.

The Jasper Plan Three is a three-story elevation that spans 1,899 square feet and includes a bonus room, deck at dining room, covered loggia and two-car garage with storage space.

The Laurel Plan Five offers three-story living in 1,845 square feet. It includes a bonus room, covered deck at the great room, deck at the primary bedroom and two-car garage with generous storage.

And the Rowan Plan Six, offering 2,034 square feet in a three-story elevation, includes a bonus room, covered deck at the great room, deck at the primary bedroom and two-car garage with spacious storage.

The district of Kestrel Commons is designed to offer walkable connectivity between neighborhoods and open spaces, including carefully planned pedestrian access to future neighborhood services and community parks.

Six major community parks and paseos, three of which are located in Kestrel and Kestrel Commons, are under planning and development in the Summerlin West area and are scheduled for completion this year through 2025.

“Woodside Homes has the distinction as the very first homebuilder in Summerlin into which the community’s first residents moved in March 1990,” said Jenni Pevoto, director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin at Howard Hughes. “Since then, Woodside has built many neighborhoods in the community with ever-evolving designs and floor plans to meet changing consumer preferences. We are confident Vireo will be another success.”

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium.

Summerlin offers 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout seven distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

