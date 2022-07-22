105°F
Virginia couple went on cross-country road trip to find new home

July 22, 2022 - 11:13 am
 
Matt and Malinda Plumer recently moved from Northern Virginia into a Tri Pointe Homes neighborhood in Summerlin. The Plumers oversaw the construction of their new home long-distance, thanks to ongoing communication from the Tri Pointe Homes team that kept them informed every step of the way. (Tri Pointe Homes)
Tri Pointe Homes’ Design Studio offers a personal design consultant who can help homeowners review options and available finishes for flooring, counters, cabinets, lighting, fixtures and appliances. (Tri Pointe Homes)

For the Plumers of Northern Virginia, relocation and house hunting took on the vibes of a cross-country, multistate adventure that eventually landed in Las Vegas with a new home by Tri Pointe Homes.

“Beyond a doubt, Tri Pointe Homes is a different kind of homebuilder that stands out from the crowd,” said Matt Plumer, after his exhaustive search.

For Matt Plumer, a real estate agent, “location, location, location” was key when searching for a new place to call home. For Malinda Plumer, a senior corporate paralegal, the proof would be in the details. For both, the deciding factors when choosing a homebuilder included quality construction, innovative design and meeting customers’ high expectations — all wrapped up with enthusiastic and knowledgeable customer service.

The Plumers’ road trip took themto Florida, Tennessee, Texas and Arizona before coming to Southern Nevada. Once here, their hearts were captured by Las Vegas where the couple fell in love with the weather, scenic mountains, abundance of outdoor activities, golf courses and low taxes. They also wanted a change of pace from the hectic lifestyle of Northern Virginia.

Working from their “Top 5” must-have list — including an open floor plan, backyard with a mountain view, proximity to the mountains, a new build and a sense of community — the Plumers spent three months visiting 10 Southern Nevada communities and more than 40 model homes.

“Tri Pointe Homes checked every box, especially in regard to the most appealing floor plans,” Matt Plumer said.

Prepared with a vision of what their new home would look like, the couple conveyed their dream to Tri Pointe’s new home adviser, Veronica, “who immediately grasped the intricacies of our vision and worked with us to find a home among Tri Pointe’s Summerlin neighborhoods that met our needs and inspired us,” Malinda Plumer said.

Matt and Malinda Plumer chose the contemporary architectural style of a Tri Pointe Homes’ two-story home that offered a spectacular backdrop of the picturesque mountains, a private courtyard entry, open floor plan, spacious rooms to accommodate two home offices and a well-appointed kitchen with large island. Best of all, it was within their budget.

To personalize their new home, the Plumers worked with their Tri Pointe Homes’ Design Studio personal design consultant and were blown away with the number of options and available finishes for flooring, counters, cabinets, lighting, fixtures and appliances.

“We were a bit overwhelmed at first, but our design consultant, Fernanda, made it easy for us to create a gorgeous new home that reflects our style,” Malinda Plumer said. “We were also very pleased that we came within our budget.”

The couple supervised their new home construction from Virginia, relying on Tri Pointe Homes’ Construction Manager Monty to keep them well informed through ongoing communication including videos and photos of the construction progress.

“Monty did an amazing job,” Matt Plumer said. “We communicated during the entire construction process, and Monty was always very obliging, ensuring the house was being built with everything we envisioned. You can tell he loves what he does. It’s hard to come by construction and customer service like that nowadays.”

“Tri Pointe Homes is at the forefront of what homebuyers want,” said Tri Pointe Homes Division President Klif Andrews. “To be a premium lifestyle brand, it takes quality construction with an emphasis on design and innovation in locations where people want to live. And, of course, providing an excellent customer experience is a must.”

Early this summer, Matt and Malinda Plumer moved into their new home with their two dogs, Salt and Pretzel. The couple’s next project is educating themselves on Tri Pointe Homes’ LivingSmart and HomeSmart systems that encompass the latest in smart home technology. A Tri Pointe HomeSmart activation technician will help to familiarize the couple with these systems and be available to answer their questions along the way.

“Tri Pointe Homes has designed a house in which we will create so many new memories and enjoy with our friends and family for years to come,” Malinda Plumer said.

For more information about Tri Pointe Homes, visit TriPointeHomes.com/nv/Las-vegas or call 702-374-0385.

