Washington family comes home to Vegas; buys Tri Pointe home

Brandon and Valerie Haase, new homeowners at Tri Pointe Homes’ Kings Canyon in Summerlin’s Redpoint district, were so impressed with the customer service and attention to detail they experienced during their new home construction process, they created a “Best Homebuilder” trophy and presented it to their construction manager, Sean Kieser, and the entire Tri Pointe Homes team.

New homeowners, Brandon and Valerie Haase, were so impressed with their construction manager, Sean Kieser, left, they made him a “Best Homebuilder” trophy. The couple recently moved into their new home at Kings Canyon in Summerlin. Tri (Pointe Homes)

A graduate of Palo Verde High School, just a few miles from Kings Canyon, Valerie hasn’t lived in Las Vegas for more than a decade. But she, Brandon, and their children wanted to “come home” to Las Vegas to be closer to family. So, in May 2021, they began their search for their new home.

After researching numerous master-planned communities, they concluded that Summerlin was their best choice because of its controlled growth, sense of community, unparalleled amenities and quality schools. Having built four homes from the ground up, the Haases were exacting in what they wanted. A thorough online search led them to Tri Pointe Homes as the builder that could offer them everything to fit their lifestyle.

“Tri Pointe Homes’ online services were unique to anything I’ve experienced with other builders,” Valerie said. “The quality of the virtual tours, ease of use and notification of new community openings were very beneficial in narrowing down our search.”

After meeting in-person with Tri Pointe Homes’ New Home Gallery New Home Advisors, Valerie and Brandon decided on one of Tri Pointe’s newest neighborhoods, Kings Canyon in Summerlin’s Redpoint district, which boasts an elevation that is more than 4,550 feet above sea level at its highest point, offering great vantage points and vistas throughout the area.

“We fell in love with the two-story floor plan. From the inspiring gated walkway and courtyard entrance to the spacious open floor plan, modern kitchen, spacious great room, flexibility of a home office and downstairs guest suite, it met every requirement on our checklist,” Valerie said.

“This is a house that fits our needs aesthetically and functionally,” added Valerie, who was enamored by the primary suite with a furnishable balcony perfect for morning coffee while overlooking the area’s grand vistas. She also loved the second-floor loft as a perfect space for the kids and their friends to hang out.

The Haases also singled out Tri Pointe Homes’ employees for praise.“They are wonderful, proactive, knowledgeable and communicative. The customer service was superior to anything we’ve experienced building our last three homes. Throughout the entire construction process, we received updates with a consistent flow of photos, texts and emails.

Tri Pointe Homes Division President Klif Andrews appreciates the compliment. “The Tri Pointe Homes mission has always been to exceed expectations for tremendous customer service, top-quality construction and leading-edge designs.”

Kings Canyon Plan One is a 2,379-square-foot single-story home with an enclosed courtyard, three to four bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths and a three-car garage. Plan Two is a two-story home with a courtyard entrance and measures 2,974 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, and a two-car garage. Plan Three spans from 3,014 square feet to 3,289 square feet, offering four bedrooms, 3½ baths and two-car garage. And Plan Four, offering from 3,686 square feet to 3,893 square feet, offers four to six bedrooms, 4½ to 5½ baths, and three- to four-car garage. Prices range from approximately $824,000 to more than $1 million.

Kings Canyon homes include Tri Pointe Homes’ LivingSmart program that encompasses the latest in smart technology, energy-saving features, systems to conserve water and natural resources and materials and equipment to improve indoor air quality. Among the program’s available features, depending on location, are dual-pane vinyl low-e windows; highly efficient air-filtration systems; programmable Wi-Fi thermostats; water-saving fixtures in baths; carpet made from recycled materials; tankless water heaters; electric vehicle charging prewiring in garage; high-efficiency HVAC options; build-in recycle centers in the kitchen; and the HomeSmart system that connects devices to Wi-Fi, including video door, landscape clock, garage door, thermostat and networks.

During July, Tri Pointe Homes is hosting The Way Home Event, a special program that offers exceptional savings from a closing cost credit to use toward an interest rate buy-down or to save on closing costs. To learn more and participate in this program that offers life-changing savings, schedule an appointment with a Tri Pointe Homes sales agent to view eligible neighborhoods. The program applies to select eligible homes. For more information on the program, visit tripointehomes.com/promotion/las-vegas-the-way-home-event. For more information on Tri Pointe Homes or to make an appointment, call 702-602-9684.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century.

Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM company in 2021. Building upon the legacy that was established 100 years ago under the name Pardee Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the Las Vegas real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.