Wellness festival coming to downtown Summerlin April 13

Tour de Summerlin is an annual cycling event, now in its 18th year, that offers 20-mile, 40-mile and 80-mile courses.

Tour de Summerlin will kick off the Wellness Festival on April 7. (Summerlin)

The ninth annual Summerlin Half Marathon also kicks off Wellness Festival on April 13 at Downtown Summerlin. (Summerlin)

Wellness Festival is a family-friendly, daylong event on April 13 at Downtown Summerlin that offers free health screenings, fitness classes of all kinds and children’s activities. (Summerlin)

Festival returns to Downtown Summerlin on April 13 with the Tour de Summerlin and Summerlin Half Marathon kicking off the daylong event that includes Downtown Summerlin’s farmers market. This family-friendly celebration focuses on health, wellness and fitness and is presented by Summerlin Hospital Medical Center. Wellness Festival incorporates children’s activities, food, wellness classes and more while showcasing hallmarks of living in Summerlin that create an active outdoor lifestyle. The daylong event takes place on the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin.

The day kicks off with Tour de Summerlin, a non-competitive cycling event that runs through the community, and the Summerlin Half Marathon, both starting and ending at Downtown Summerlin. Southern Nevada’s longest-running cycling event, Tour de Summerlin is now in its 18th year.

The 20-mile course kicks off at 8:30 a.m.; the 40-mile course at 8:15 a.m. and the 80-mile course at 7 a.m. The event benefits Breakaway Cycling, a nonprofit to promote cycling and bike safety to children throughout Southern Nevada. Sponsors include Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, The Howard Hughes Corp., McGhie’s Ski Bike &Board, TeamAMC, Culligan Water, Crovetti Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Jimmy Johns, Southwest Airlines, Road ID, Pilates Zone and Las Vegas Review-Journal. Registration is $100. To register, visit Summerlin.com.

The ninth annual Summerlin Half Marathon kicks off at 7:15 a.m. The 13.1-mile course includes a scenic tour of several Summerlin villages on the community’s nationally recognized trail system. A chip-timed walk/run, the Summerlin Half Marathon recognizes male and female top finishers and all participants receive a tech shirt and medal.

The event benefits Alzheimer’s Research and Caregiver Support programs. Sponsors include The Howard Hughes Corp., Rachel’s Kitchen and Desert Home Inspections. Registration ranges from $85 to $105 depending on date of registration. To register, visit Summerlin.com.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 13, the Summerlin Wellness Festival sponsored by Summerlin Hospital is the centerpiece of the event. The festival includes health screenings and information on a variety of health-related topics and activities. Children’s activities include rock-climbing, acrobatic demonstrations, face painting, balloon artistry and lawn games. Other participants in the Wellness Festival include Fit4Mom.

Free fitness classes will be taught throughout the day directed by Fit4Mom, Dance Dynamics, TruFusion and Pure Barre, lululemon.

Additional sponsors include William Lyon Homes and Toll Brothers.

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers nearly 180 floor plans in 40 neighborhoods in nine distinct villages.

Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $250,000s to more than $1 million. For more information, visit Summerlin.com.